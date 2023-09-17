With very few varsity-ready cross-country runners, Edgemont entered three girls and four boys at the Somers Big Red Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9, with hot temperatures and muddy conditions that got worse as the day went on.
Sophomore Kate Ruane was the clear frontrunner for Edgemont, placing 12th in the Division 2 girls’ 5K race in 22:11.7. In the merge of all runners — 285 total — Ruane was 29th to start the season.
Ruane attended two running camps and trained at the high school over the summer to prepare for the season. “It’s just really important because you can’t train only in preseason,” she said. “It’s good to build a strong base during the summer.”
Ruane ran mostly 1.5-mile freshman races last fall. Now she’s ready to tackle twice that distance in every meet.
“Going into the race I really wanted to place well and gauge where I was at,” Ruane said. “I wasn’t happy with the time, but I was happy with how I placed. There was a lot of rough terrain, which is typical of most courses, but this was especially bad. There were some unexpected hills. I didn’t get to walk all of the course before.”
Her takeaway was, “More hills, definitely.”
At a home meet Tuesday, Sept. 12, Ruane ran a 20:50, though her goal is to run 19 minutes flat this season.
“No one was running with me so it was pretty hard to gauge since I was by myself, which made it hard,” Ruane said. “I never had actually run an official 5K here with COVID and not having any meets here last year. It was my first time running the true course, but it was good.”
Coach Camisha McKenzie said Ruane is “so humble” and just wants to improve.
“I couldn’t ask for a kinder, more caring individual that is able to play the role of, ‘Here I am, this is what it looks like,’ but who is still learning,” McKenzie said. “It’s great. She’s still young and she’s strong, dedicated and highly motivated. That sets the tone for both the boys and the girls. They look at that. Every team needs that.”
Also competing in the varsity race were senior Nandini Singh, who placed 55th in 26:18.8, and junior Sarah Hu, who was 65th in 27:08.2 of 84 runners in the division.
“I think all of us have a lot of room for improvement and everyone has a good base to start the season,” Ruane said. “Everyone is running well for two races in. Leagues is at our home course, so we want to have a strong performance then.”
McKenzie will miss Singh, who has been a strong competitor since freshman year.
“It’s sad we’re losing another one, but at the same time just watching her grow as she has we’re super appreciative of it and we’re excited for her because we’re hearing she might do winter,” McKenzie said.
Hu is competing without her older sister Julia for the first time — they also played basketball and did spring track together.
“That sister bond is not the same as your actual sister, but she has her peers she can look to and talk to,” McKenzie said. “We read her and check in on her. It’s probably going to be a new feel for her, but it’s going to be good with all of us here watching and supporting her.”
On the boys’ side, sophomore Max Wang was 76th in 22:05.8, junior Andy Wang (no relation) 78th in 22:10.0, junior Arjun Rao 115th in 23:45.8, senior Noah Seifer 168th in 27:57.0 of 199 runners. None of the four are distance runners.
“Those young men that are running, they do it for conditioning,” McKenzie said. “They are not our distance runners at all. They’re our sprinters. We lost all of our distance runners. They’re in the conditioning stage and they’re still going out there and running the race. They’re leading the freshmen and showing them what it is being on a varsity team.”
They are working on conditioning and strength for winter and spring track and field.
“We are emphasizing we don’t want them not doing anything in the fall season, so coming on the team is important,” McKenzie said. “Without that we can encourage them to go in the weight room or do something, but having them on the roster we have them working hard and being role models.”
Max Wang is the youngest of the four varsity boys and led the team, edging Andy Wang with a late kick the final 800 meters. Early in the race Max couldn’t even see Andy and at one point was walking the challenging hills. He decided to go all-out for the final stretch.
“The second I got over the line I collapsed immediately,” Max said. “There was one of the staff who was icing my neck and my legs. I was absolutely gassed, super exhausted, but it felt good it was finally over. The last 1,000 meters felt like an eternity, longer than the rest of the race even though I was going faster. It just felt good to be done.”
Like Ruane, Max is transitioning to the longer varsity runs this fall, and he also enjoys the challenge.
“We’ve all been through terrible stuff like 5Ks and whatnot, but we’re here to improve for the next few years and have fun with it,” he said. “We’re all in this together.”
The boys have a much larger roster than the girls — a historical trend — and this year the freshmen coming up from modified are standing out on the 1.5-mile courses, a good sign Edgemont will be able to build its varsity lineup for next year.
“We have a young boys’ team,” McKenzie said. “We have quite a few freshmen who are very good. We’re happy about that. We’ve been watching them since they were on modified. We knew what we were getting and every season is a new start. You deplete your seniors and you start again.”
Though she has them running the freshman races, they are eager to do 5Ks.
“I’m super happy they want to put in mileage, but I want them to enjoy their time as freshmen because they will never get to run the 1.5-mile course again,” McKenzie said. “I want them to shine where they are. They will run the varsity course in home races, so they get that level of varsity competition they are eager for, which teaches them that lesson of what it takes. They have to understand there’s training and experience, learning the courses, learning the sport over the years. Right now they’re learning about heat.”
