CC Edge Kate Ruane.jpg
Kate Ruane

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

With very few varsity-ready cross-country runners, Edgemont entered three girls and four boys at the Somers Big Red Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9, with hot temperatures and muddy conditions that got worse as the day went on.

Sophomore Kate Ruane was the clear frontrunner for Edgemont, placing 12th in the Division 2 girls’ 5K race in 22:11.7. In the merge of all runners — 285 total — Ruane was 29th to start the season.

CC Edge Sarah Hu.jpg
Sarah Hu
CC Edge Nandini Singh.jpg
Nandini Singh
CC Edge Max Wang.jpg
Max Wang

