One size does not fit all for the Edgemont cross-country team, so the coaching staff approaches each runner to meet them not only where they are, but where they’re going based on factors such as what grade they’re in and if they’re training for other sports or seasons.
Freshmen for example can run in the shorter freshman races or the longer 3.1-mile, or a mix of both.
“We want them to enjoy their freshman year,” coach Camisha McKenzie said. “We want to see them next year with a smile on their faces because now they have no choice but the longer courses.”
Freshman Kate Ruane has had the chance to run both types of races and is already finding her stride early on.
“Kate is young and she’s great,” McKenzie said. “Yes, we can put her up there on varsity, but if we keep her in some freshman races it can be a confidence boost for her just knowing how well she can do. Then also for the future you look back and you look at these races and you build upon it.”
In the team’s two most recent races, Ruane ran the freshman race at the Brewster Bear Classic on Oct. 1, finishing sixth in 12:07.30, 58 seconds from first place, and then a seven-team varsity meet two days later at Croton Park Point, placing second overall, runner-up to Peekskill senior Brianna Carter 19:33.00-21:25.00.
“It was definitely a big jump to go from modified straight to varsity,” Ruane said. “It’s definitely intimidating racing against seniors, but it’s good competition. My dad was a runner, so growing up he always talked about it to me, his college experience with running, and I always liked running.”
Ruane runs year-round and enjoys beating her own personal bests. “That brings me a lot of joy,” she said. “I like seeing my improvement over the years with what I can do.”
Freshman Harsh Bajaj finished 90 seconds faster recently because he built up to a point where he didn’t have to walk during the race. McKenzie credited consistent training.
“It’s all a part of the process, the madness,” McKenzie said. “It’s the same thing you apply in class, but this is physical and a little bit mental, too. You push through.”
Sophomore Arjun Rao is another example of bringing a runner along at their own pace.
“We put Arjun in the JV race and he scored and got a medal, which is great for him,” McKenzie said. “It’s his first season, so I feel like that was a confidence boost. He was so happy and he did well.”
Seniors are a different story.
“Even for Tyler [Shelton] right now, ‘The Wall’ at White Plains, he knew what his time was, he knew he’d been doing progressively well this season and he wanted to PR,” McKenzie said. “It’s a different course, very hard with that wall and he came close to his PR. He did really well, just a couple of seconds off. He was working hard with this and his studies in his senior year and he did great.”
The coaches have switched up some of the workouts, which have impacted all of the athletes on the team.
“We’re seeing a lot of PRs,” McKenzie said. “We ran our course here the other day for practice and they’re building up strength. Our training is a little bit different. We added a few different things to it and changed the way we’ve been doing things. It’s been working for them. They feel it. They feel stronger and they’re all doing well.”
Adding more track workouts, including shorter road runs for finishing, corework and tires for strength, have helped.
“We do have athletes that are indoor shorter sprints more than distance and we do ask them to come out for cross-country for that conditioning to get ready for winter and spring,” McKenzie said. “We are adding that for them, but we see it for everyone overall, even if they do other sports. If they leave us they’re going to be strong. They just have to remember to add that it was the coaches from cross-country and track and field.”
Many of the cross-country runners attended homecoming games for soccer and football and one of the soccer players shouted, “This is ’cause of track!” The coaches took pride in that nod. “It’s nice to see they understand and they see it,” McKenzie said.
Focusing on the different features of the many courses the team will see throughout the fall is also making a big difference.
“A course is a course and the course they just ran they may not run again until next year,” McKenzie said. “They have to keep that in mind, that each course is their own beast, their own entity, has their own characteristics. You can’t lump it all together. We try best to prepare them for each course with a map and they might be wondering why we’re doing 10 walls or more hills and it’s because we have that coming up next.”
The girls team is small again this year and with the approach to placing runners in proper races doesn’t always score as a team in meets, but with a young team of six underclassmen — Ruane, freshman Julia Hu and sophomores Talia Cohen, Sarah Hu, Catherine Hume and Alexandra Kabakov — and two juniors — Kathryn Koch and Nandini Singh — next year could be a bit of a breakout.
“We have a small girls team, but they’re doing well as a team,” McKenzie said. “Even Talia is new and young and she’s dropping her time each time and we’re like, ‘Go girl.’ And she sees it. Alexandra is doing well coming off an injury. She ran the same time as before and just needs to push a little more on the same course.”
At Brewster, Julia Hu placed 31st in the girls Varsity I race in 24:25.20. At Croton Point Park, Edgemont was second of four teams with 47 points behind Hen Hud (23) and ahead of Ardsley (75) and Yorktown (78).
After Ruane, Singh placed 12th in 23:30.00, Julia Hu 13th in 23:50.00, Koch 14th in 23:53.00, Kabakov 23rd in 25:04.00, Cohen 35th in 28:09.00.
“I think we’ve had a really good season,” Ruane said. “I think we can just keep pushing and do well at the league meet coming up.”
The boys did not score at Brewster with only four of their most experienced runners in the Varsity I race. Shelton was 44th in 19:22.10, Alexander Ashcraft 61st in 20:15.20, David Litvak 87th in 22:57.80, Kasper Atkinson 89th in 23:14.00. They are all seniors.
At Croton, Peekskill won with 63 points. Edgemont took sixth ahead of Croton-Harmon 145-163. Ashcraft placed 15th in 19:51.00, sophomore Andy Wang 28th in 20:52.00, sophomore James Qian 31st in 20:59.00, senior Hirdhedyal Singh 42nd in 22:10.00, Rao 44th in 22:12.00, freshman Max Wang 55th in 22:57.00, Litvak 56th in 22:57.01, sophomore Connor Chung 90th in 25:57.00, Bajaj 111th in 29:46.00.
“Right now we’re sort of lacking on seniors and juniors for the boys — and girls, too, because our grade didn’t do much running — but the sophomores are picking up the slack,” Atkinson said. “They’re doing very well.”
Seniors like Ashcraft and Atkinson didn’t find immediate success, so they understand the process.
“It’s been a really great experience,” Ashcraft said. “I’ve learned a lot since modified cross-country. I came here in eighth grade, so it’s been a pretty big learning experience. I’ve learned over time that you’re pretty much unlocking new possibilities and pushing yourself to the limit. When I first came here I thought I couldn’t do that, so that was pretty big for me. Now I’m running 5Ks for cross-country and I get times like 20:38, which is really crazy for me.”
Atkinson moved to Edgemont in sixth grade and, after having run with his dad in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, he wanted to keep running.
“It wasn’t necessarily a passion, but it was something I enjoyed and I was consistent,” he said. “I’ve grown to really enjoy the people on this team. Even though running can be competitive, you don’t compete against your own team. The only person you’re competing against is yourself. I tend to joke about it, but running is kind of a sport fueled by pain and self-hatred sometimes. You don’t really have people who are arrogant — you have a big group of kids here and I enjoy that it’s co-ed so you get that diversity of character of all the people.”
The seniors hope to leave the program with a strong sense of community.
“We have a lot of traditions, like we just had a campus run, which we usually do the day before the meet, and we were supposed to run around in the woods and do a consistent jog, but instead what we do is we play manhunt, which is sort of this zombie tag thing,” Atkinson said. “Even though we’re still running it’s more of a team-building run. I hope to leave them with things like that.”
