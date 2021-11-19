The sun was shining and it was a perfect day for a cross-country race as high school teams from all over Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Dutchess counties gathered to compete in the Section 1 cross-country championships Saturday, Nov. 6 at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.
No rain, no mud and no wind made it ideal conditions for the race and all the runners were excited to return to Bowdoin Park, the traditional site of the Section 1 championships every fall except last fall due to the COVID pandemic.
Edgemont boys and girls would be competing in the Class B championships, which meant the girls team would be hitting the trails early at 10 a.m. for the first race of the day. The Edgemont boys were then in the first boys varsity race after the four girls championship races as the Class B boys race lined up for a noon start.
“Running at Bowdoin again this year was exciting for everyone, it created a sense of normalcy after last year with COVID,” Edgemont coach Camisha McKenzie said. “The Bowdoin course is not an easy run, but it’s exciting because it’s been a long time since we have been able to run this course.”
Those ideal conditions led to some very fast times being turned in all day long with several runners turning in personal records on the Bowdoin course.
Leading the way for Edgemont was senior Kazusato Araki as he crossed the finish line at 18:46.9 to finish 27th in the Class B race. It was a great way to finish for the Edgemont senior as he has set the tone as a leader all season long for the Panthers.
“Kazu is a strong runner and never complains and always strives to do his best at every race,” McKenzie said. “He ran a great race. Kazu and Tyler Shelton have really helped groom the young and up-and-coming team, including freshmen Andy Wang and Justin Hu.”
Shelton was the second Edgemont boy to cross the finish line as he was 101st overall with a time of 20:54.6.
Sophomore Ted Janaqi and junior Alexander Ashcraft were next for the Panthers as Janaqi finished 132nd with a time of 22:57.2, and Ashcraft was right behind in 133rd place with a time of 23:00.2.
Senior Connor Gerraughty was 142nd with a time of 25:07.5 for the Panthers.
For the Edgemont girls team, the Panthers had three finishers near the top 50 runners in a competitive Class B championship race.
Leading the way for the girls was freshman Sarah Hu as she finished off an impressive start to her varsity career. Hu crossed the finish line at 23:40.9 to finish tied for 42nd place in the girls Class B race.
“Sarah is an amazing freshman with lots of personality,” McKenzie said of Hu. “She had a great year, her best race of the season was at the county championships, running 21:51.40 on the course at Somers.”
Sophomore Nandini Singh also shined as she was the second Edgemont girl to cross the finish line at 24:20.8 to placed 53rd overall.
Senior Marissa Niedzielska was close behind, finishing 56th with a time of 24:28.8.
Junior Iris Liang also finished the grueling hilly course for the Panthers with a time of 30:46.
It all adds up to an impressive day for a young team as coach McKenzie was excited about their performance and improvement throughout the season.
“This season the Edgemont cross-country roster was filled mostly with freshman and sophomore athletes,” McKenzie said. “Coming into a season that was somewhat of a COVID season, it was refreshing and rewarding, training and celebrating with a fun, smart, energetic and kind young team. Our young team was a pleasure to coach this season. They really indulged into the strength that you must have personally as well as a team to continue to do this sport. Their excitement has shown so much that they themselves have been recruiting friends to join next year’s cross-country team. They have so much passion and dedication for the sport, and they gained self confidence for themselves and as a team.”
That enthusiasm is already showing for this year as the team prepares to transition to the indoor track season. The Panthers have already been recruiting potential teammates for the indoor track season as well as the cross-country campaign next fall.
“The future of the team is bright,” McKenzie said. “We have a young and energetic team that really enjoys the sport. We are excited to see that more of them will be joining the winter indoor track and field team. I’m looking forward to seeing the progression of their enjoyment of the sport as they experience indoor track.”
