edgemont signing day.jpg

Front row, from left: Caroline Fleischhauer, Kate Anderson and Izzy Boodell. Back row: Jesse Kaminskas, Nate Parsons, Daniel Bench, Milan Gialleonardo, Nathan Gaviser and Davis Kim. Not pictured: Christian Lee.

 Courtesy Edgemont Athletics

Though the football team put Edgemont on the map in the late 1990s and early 2000s and the girls’ lacrosse team won a Section 1 title in 2002, the athletics program has struggled to keep up the momentum over the years. There have, however, been many proud moments in sports like tennis, swimming and wrestling, but one of the biggest achievements for the Panthers comes from the 2022-23 school year, particularly in the 10 seniors who have committed to continue their careers in college.

Four athletes will compete at the Division I level, six at Division III. If it’s not the largest senior class of college athletes this century, it’s certainly up there.

