Cross-Country
2020: The Panther boys and girls each went 2-4. Nora Butler and Daniel Lu were the team’s MVPs.
Coaches: Camisha McKenzie, Nikki Rosee.
Roster: Girls: Senior: Marisa Niedzielska. Junior: Julia Hu. Sophomores: Raphael Cai, Alexandria Chung, Iris Liang, Nandini Singh. Freshmen: Sarah Hu, Zahra Sadoughi.
Boys: Seniors: Adam Abramowitz, Kaz Araki, Connor Gerraughty, Abhiram Masam, Shreyas Nair, Michael Roehrl. Juniors: Alexander Ashcraft, Kasper Atkinson, Uichan Jeong, Uihyun Jeong, Tyler Shelton, Hirdhedyal Singh. Sophomores: Nicholas Faga, Ted Janaqi, Johan Mathew, Eli Sandler, Noah Seifer, Anderson Zhang. Freshmen: Connor Chung, Evan DeVito, Justin Hu, Ronak Makol, Rithvik Musti, James Qian, Ethan Su, Jaden Thomas, Andy Wang.
Edgemont’s boys return a lot of runners who suffered through a masked season and got solid results, particularly the senior class, which makes spots up for grabs this season. The girls again have a small team and will struggle to put together a scoring team.
9/11 Somers Bid Red Invitational 4:30
9/18 Suffern Invitational at Bear Mountain TBA
9/21 Ardsley and Harrison 4:15
9/25 Fred Gressler Invitational at White Plains TBA
9/28 Eastchester and Pelham 4:15
10/2 Bobcat Run at Byram Hills 4 p.m.
10/5 League Championships at TBA 4:15
10/23 Westchester County Championships at Hudson Valley Sports Dome 4:30
11/6 Section 1 Championships at Bowdoin Park 4:15
11/13 State Championships at Chenango Valley State Park 4:15
Field Hockey
2020: Under new coach Jennifer Wandle, the Panthers finished with a 2-9-1 record behind All-League Zaza Aslanian and Aine Butler-Boyle.
Coaches: Jennifer Wandle, Kelly Blair.
Roster: Seniors: Quincy Bianchi, Jenna Musoff. Juniors: Brenna Chin, Caroline Fleischhauer, Taylor Kenney, Anisha Musti, Sonia Parashac, Mae Parsons, Mya Romero, Lela Warnock. Sophomores: Hannah Cohen, Riya Jain, Eve Mellis. Freshmen: Keara Kenney, Penelope Kraus, Macey Miller, Isobel Rutherford, Bella Scovotti, Ariana Segal, Ava Thomas.
With Quincy Bianchi on defense and Jenna Musoff on the forward line as the only starters returning, the Edgemont field hockey team has a lot of cleats to fill this season.
“We had a lot of our starters and our seniors leave us last year, but now we have a fresh new young team, which is exciting,” coach Jennifer Wandle said. “So we have a handful of ninth graders on the team and we have our other underclassmen stepping up, too, which is really nice to see. Now it’s a whole different dynamic for us because they’re finally getting to play what seems like a normal season.”
This year featured a full preseason, which the team didn’t have last year. The girls don’t have to wear masks and there will also be a full schedule of regular season games. The preseason was key.
“We are taking that time to work on things that we might not have been able to work on last year or just taking things that we learned from last season and working on it during preseason,” Wandle said.
The team features a lot of athletes who play other sports, so the athleticism helps, even for the girls who have never played the sport before.
“They’re a bunch of athletes, so they’re ready to go,” Wandle said. “That happened with Jenna last year and she ended up being one of our starters. We do have a handful of multisport athletes and it shows on the field. They come ready to work all the time. They’re always putting in extra work outside of practice, so you can always tell because it always translates in any sport that they’re playing.”
Opening with a nonleague game will be a learning opportunity for the team, which didn’t have any scrimmages.
“It’s different when the girls are playing against themselves as opposed to playing against a different team,” Wandle said. “We don’t have many returning starters, so it’ll be nice for them to just get out there and see it for the first time and work towards piecing more of them together on the field to see what we have for the rest of the season.”
9/9 at Sleepy Hollow 4:30
9/11 Albertus Magnus 11 a.m.
9/14 Valhalla 4:30
9/21 Nyack 7 p.m.
9/23 at Irvington 4:30
9/25 at North Salem noon
9/28 at Pearl River 4:30
9/30 at Nanuet 4:30
10/2 Yorktown 3 p.m.
10/5 Ossining 4:30
10/7 at Harrison 4:30
10/9 at Hastings 11 a.m.
10/13 Briarcliff 4:30
10/15 at Valhalla 4:30
10/18 Croton-Harmon 4:30
10/19 Rye Neck 4:30
Football
2020 (fall 2 2021): The Panthers had some quarantine issues that cost them two games, but finished the season 2-2 behind All-League Dexter Seeley, Milan Gialleonardo, Jake Rosen and Will Shah. Quarterback Kirk Gialleonardo suffered an injury, but was in training camp this summer at Division I Lafayette. It turned out to be 2011 Edgemont graduate Brendan Connolly’s final season with the team.
Coaches: James Pape, Josh Berger, Josh Salzman, Ben Ferder.
Roster: Seniors: Tyler Donahue, Jacob Heyman, Stephanie Kornberg, Akira Lomvardas, Ethan Mauskopf, Caleb Smith. Juniors: Ben Cohen, Peter Ellinikos, Connor Fisher, Milan Gialleonardo, Logan Gordon, Jesse Kaminskas, Davis Kim, Nathaniel Parsons, Coltrane Young. Sophomores: William Barlow, David Barlow, Michael Cacioppo, Wesley Coker, Avi Gassman, David Larsen, Salvatore Puccio, Kenneth Saito, Joseph Saito. Freshmen: Thomas Russo, Reid Sandler.
There are plenty of changes for the football team, which moves into a different independent league and has a new head coach in James Pape. After COVID and injuries had a big impact on the team last season, the Panthers are eager for a full season to show what they are made of.
While the injuries and canceled games didn’t bode well for the team, the young players had a chance to get experience earlier than expected, which helps this fall.
“It did give a lot of our younger kids opportunities to be plugged in and play in places in other years they would have been a two rather than a one, but with the schedule and the injuries we had a lot of younger kids have to step up earlier,” Pape said. “It gave us a little help moving into this year because they had situational experience, rather than just practice. That, for us, was a positive.”
Milan Gialleonardo stepped in as quarterback when his brother, Kirk, got hurt and now has a season under his belt to build upon.
“He’s definitely coming into his body,” Pape said. “He was a sophomore last year and now he’s a junior so his body is still developing. He came in this year a little bigger, stronger and faster than he was last year and having more sense of the offense and what progression we want him to take in terms of in-game adjustments and his leadership on the field. That’s huge.”
The big sophomore class also included keys on both sides of the ball like Nate Parsons, Jesse Kaminskas and Davis Kim, while first-year players Kenny and Joey Saito and Tyler Donahue were in the mix.
“I expect us to move the ball offensively,” Pape said. “We bring back roughly seven starters from last year or guys that had to be plugged in because of injuries, so offensively we’re strong in terms of understanding the offense and what we want to do. That’s where I think our strong point is. Defensively we’re moving in the right direction. We lost a couple of key players in Owen [Burnside] and Jake [Rosen], but the guys we had behind them are stepping up at practice and in the film room. We’re looking for big things out of those guys, too.”
Among the newcomers is Akira Lomvardas, a standout swimmer in the winter. “It’s great for us numbers-wise and catching him up is a little challenging, but he’s a gamer, a kid that wants to learn,” Pape said. “He’s listening to what we’re saying and implementing them in practice. He’s a big kid, so for us defensively and offensively once he gets more experience he’s going to be a huge asset for us.”
Pape expects his team to be competitive late in games and through whatever adversity comes their way. He expects them to support one another and push each other.
“We preach at every practice that we’re a family and we are always together,” Pape said. “Having those five games in a row at some point we’ll hit that point where there’s adversity and my hope is we stay together and we push through it.”
9/10 Horace Greeley 7 p.m.
9/18 Irvington 7 p.m.
9/24 at Ramapo 6 p.m.
10/1 Poughkeepsie 7 p.m.
10/9 at Peekskill 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
2020: It was a rough year in Class A for Edgemont, which went 2-10, Sam Jung, Sander Schuchat and Will Shah were All-League.
Coaches: Mike Cozza, David Villalobos.
Roster: Seniors: Christian Adorno, David Brooks, Sam Jung, Jacob Kurumunda, Michael Mirtchev, Sander Schuchat, Benson Schuchat, Benjamin Westler, Will Mellis, Aarya Shah, Zachary Silverstein. Juniors: Daniel Bench, Josh Dalal, Ben Kirsch, Aaron Larit, Pedro Kaadi Kurrie, Hudson Plattus, Noah Plattus, Will Shah, Tapan Sidhwani, Ethan Sommers, Ethan Thomas, Liyam Yaghoobzadeh, Maxwell Yang. Sophomores: Henry Brinberg, Leonardo Jung, Derek Sun.
Returning to Class B, Edgemont expects to be in the Section 1 finals this year for the first time since 2009.
“We talked about team chemistry, not doing things by themselves, trusting their teammates,” coach Mike Cozza said. “We’ve been talking about that probably for the last week and a half now, trying to set that tone early on that you don’t have to do too much — just do your role and trust your teammates.”
Edgemont’s returning players make up the core of the team with 19 coming back, including six sophomores who started last fall.
Four-year goalie Sandy Schuchat returns with veteran defenders Max Yang, Tapan Sidhwani, Michael Mirtchev, Ethan Sommers and Daniel Bench on defense. Liyam Yaghoobzadeh and Ben Kirsch will be in the middle and up top will be team MVP Will Shah, fresh off his stellar football season, and Sam Jung, who was moved from center-mid. “Those two are a lethal combination up top with speed and skill and goal-scoring ability,” Cozza said.
Edgemont has a long list of role players like David Brooks, Will Mellis, Jake Kurumunda, Lendy Jung, Derek Sun, Henry Brinberg, Zach Silverstein, Aaron Larit and Christian Adorno.
“They’re fighting for playing time, but we told them if the level stays the same there will be a nice rotation and if they work hard in practice and get better in practice, be committed to the team, we’ll see what happens,” Cozza said.
The team’s tough league schedule against Bronxville, Irvington, Albertus Hastings and Dobbs Ferry will get the team ready for postseason.
“Those are some good teams that are supposed to make runs in Class B, so it’s a good steppingstone to get ready for the playoffs,” Cozza said. “They’re very excited. Their goal is sectional finals. We just had a little talk the other day and they will be very disappointed if we don’t reach the finals. It’s high goals, high expectations, high standards.”
9/9 Croton-Harmon 4:30
9/13 at Albertus Magnus 4:30
9/14 Dobbs Ferry 4:30
9/21 at Hastings 4:30
9/23 Bronxville 7 p.m.
9/25 at Irvington 11 a.m.
9/27 Keio 4:30
9/29 Albertus Magnus 4:30
10/1 at Dobbs Ferry 4:30
10/2 Pawling 5:30
10/5 at Scarsdale B 4:30
10/7 Hastings 4:30
10/9 at Bronxville 11 a.m.
10/13 Irvington 4:30
10/15 at Keio 4:30
Girls Soccer
2020: Behind All-Section Izzy Boodell, the Panthers finished 4-8-1 in what would be coach Eric Brand’s final season with the team.
Coaches: Tori Lettieri, Melissa Barcia.
Roster: Seniors: Juliet Agoglia, Zoe Gallup, Alexandra Kahn, Chloe Mendel-Dwork, Valentina Russo, Ella Charnizon. Juniors: Isabel Boodell, Jordan Ellenberg, Anisha Rao, Kea Rutherford, Daniela Scheer, Brielle Suissa, Rachel Vardi, Charlotte Mizerik, Ruby Luband. Sophomore: Iliana Dimopoulos, Mia Kai. Freshmen: Isadora Mello, Eliza Press. Eighth grader: Kyla Gassman.
With Juliet Agoglia in goal, Chloe Mendel-Dwork and Val Russo on defense and Izzy Boodell and Alex Kahn in the middle, Edgemont is looking to make a splash as they return to Class B. Assistant-turned-head-coach Tori Lettieri is particularly excited to see the midfielders do their thing.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing those girls control the game,” Lettieri said. “They’re going to be big for us in the middle of the field.”
Lettieri believes Mendel-Dwork and Russo are ready to lead the defense. “They’ve been training on the defensive end the past three years and even prior to that,” she said.
Agoglia in goal provides an extra energy. “She’s our senior, she’s strong and she brings a lot of energy,” Lettieri said. “She’s a big voice and a lot of fun. She brings an energy that doesn’t come around often and we’re very lucky to have her.”
The team has a mix of grade levels, which makes it easier to build for the long term, while also focusing on now. Defensively the team has depth.
“We have quite a few defenders, so we’re ready to fill in those spots in the future years and we have some senior defenders who can fill in spots when needed,” Lettieri said. “They know what they’re doing and they bring that energy. They defend with that energy and that maturity that kind of grows as you grow into the program.”
Knowing the girls the past two years helps Lettieri’s transition into the head coaching spot smoother, as does the team’s makeup.
“We have a lot of talent across the board, but a lot of young, talented players coming up in ninth and 10th grades,” Lettieri said. “They’re very technical players that know how to handle the ball. And then we have some players that are juniors and seniors, who are just amazing leaders on and off the field. They’re very vocal leaders and they really set the stage for work ethic and just competing at a varsity level. With that mix I think we’re going to be very successful this season. I’m excited.”
Moving back down to Class B is a psychological boost for Edgemont. “It changes their mindset,” Lettieri said. “In the other league we felt like we didn’t belong, so the girls and coaches, that was in the back of our minds as a disadvantage. Now we sort of feel like we’re being placed in the right place to do well and find success.”
With the older girls taking lead roles, Lettieri believes the team is working to build a stronger team culture, a family culture.
“We’re looking to add in dinners, more time the girls can bond and spend more time together off the field as well,” she said. “That’s something that we’re working on, and what I’m noticing is that they are all very close with each other and so they all get along. They all treat each other with respect and they appreciate each other. That’s been a great thing.”
9/2 Leffell School 10 a.m.
9/9 at Briarcliff 4:30
9/13 Nanuet 5 p.m.
9/17 at Scarsdale 4:30
9/20 Blind Brook 7 p.m.
9/22 Rye Neck 4:30
9/24 at Irvington 4:30
9/28 Bronxville 4:30
9/30 at Hastings 4:30
10/2 Dobbs Ferry 3 p.m.
10/4 at Yonkers Montessori Academy 4:30
10/6 Irvington 4:30
10/8 at Bronxville 4:30
10/12 Hastings 4:30
10/14 at Dobbs Ferry 4:30
10/16 Yonkers Montessori Academy 11 a.m.
Girls Swim & Dive
2020 (fall 2 2021): Still combined with Sleepy Hollow, Hastings and Irvington, Edgemont and SHEDI finished 7-2 and the Section 1 runner-up in a virtual season. The 200 freestyle relay team of Lauren Allan, Kate Hoesterey, Grace Brady and Kate Anderson won the Section 1 title. Natalie Peng and Anderson were All-Section.
Coaches: Tobey Saracino, Clare Carr, Stephanie Schilling.
Roster (Edgemont): Seniors: Jordana Klein, Anna Mello, Florence Millet, Natalie Peng. Juniors: Ariel Novominski, Naina Ray. Sophomore: Janice Lin. Freshmen: Ashley Barlow, Manon Jadot, Nidhi Ray, Jonna Schwartz. Eighth grader: Sophie Xie.
With 10 seniors among the 24 girls on the Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington swim team, and having been hit by graduation and not having some key swimmers return for other reasons, this is a pivotal year for SHEDI.
“It’s going to be a fun season,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “Everyone realizes we have lost a little bit of our high end talent and that we really are spreading it out with a deep pool. We’re going to be able to enjoy it and allow kids to pick and choose what events they want to swim a little more than we have in the past because we have a lot of people vying for all the different events. We’ll be able to swap them around more. I think for the girls it makes it more interesting not having to swim the same events every meet.”
Time trials will be crucial in picking the initial lineup and results in meets will help decide who starts going forward and who makes the top relay spots.
Saracino believes having live meets this fall will help the team tremendously. “They need something to really sink their teeth into that feels like normal — granted we’ll have masks and social distancing and no fans — but at least there’s another team and you’re racing other people, not just the clock,” Saracino said. “There’s areas we could have done better last season had we been in a pool against other swimmers. I think they thrive on that competition. That will be a great benefit for our team.”
Edgemont’s top swimmers are ready for the season, notably seniors Jordana Klein, Anna Mello, Florence Millet and Natalie Peng.
“Natalie is thrilled because she had a great season last year and had we had a state meet I think she would have done really well,” Saracino said. “This is really her year to shine with a state competition to show how far she’s come in the last two or three years. I’m really excited to see how she does this season.”
Millet took sophomore year off and is back for a second straight year. She improved her breaststroke last year and looks to make waves in the medley relay, too. Saracino would also like to see Millet in the individual medley.
Mello is expected to have a breakout season and Klein, though she doesn’t swim year-round, is a “fighter,” according to Saracino, and “every time she gets back in that pool she surprises me.”
The Panthers return some young swimmers like Naina Ray, Nidhi Ray and two swimmers who have injuries but could make an impact in Janice Lin and Manon Jadot.
“What’s wonderful is we have a lot of depth with the younger swimmers,” Saracino said. “They’re all coming back and each of them in certain events can score points. For us that’s the most important thing, to put those points on the board.”
9/14 at Clarkstown North at Felix Festa MS 4:45
9/23 Ursuline at Marymount 4:30
9/27 at John Jay-Cross River at Purchase 4:30
9/29 at Bronxville at Sarah Lawrence 4:30
10/4 at Horace Greeley at Purchase 4:30
10/7 Rye at Marymount 4:30
10/12 White Plains at Marymount 4:30
10/14 Fox Lane at Marymount 4:30
10/19 Westlake at Marymount 4:30
Girls Tennis
2020: The Panthers were 1-5 behind All-League Dani Friedman, Nishka Daga, Lora Tikvanska and Alexandra Vickery in what would be coach Katie Feinstein’s final year.
Coaches: Alexa Goldberg, Wendy Zimmerman.
Roster: Seniors: Dani Friedman, Ally Vickery, Lora Tikvanska, Shivi Jain, Emma Baumgarten. Juniors: Susanna Rieger, Gabby O’Reilly. Sophomores: Lina Hoef, Nishka Daga, Sophia Woo, Isabella Jabbour, Kimi Krasner. Freshman: Isabella Mauskopf. Eighth graders: Olivia Jee, Brinda Roy.
First-year coach Alexa Goldberg, a 2014 Edgemont grad, takes over for 1999 Edgemont grad Katie Feinstein, and has high expectations in building the program as about half the team returns from last fall.
“This has been kind of a fresh look for me,” Goldberg said. “I know a couple of the returning girls that I trained or I’ve seen when I was coaching at Yonkers Tennis. Some of them are familiar to me seeing them at the Edgemont courts or with family. It’s a good thing for me to see them in a different way. I can get a fresh look at the team as a group.”
The team returns its top two singles players, senior Dani Friedman and sophomore Nishka Daga.
“You can see they have been working in the offseason to really strengthen their games both mentally and physically and they’re coming back and taking that leadership experience of what it takes to be at the top of the lineup and what training it takes to do that, what it looks like to be an all-around tennis athlete both during the season and offseason,” Goldberg said. “They’re playing tournaments outside, they’re doing the training, they’re playing in the summertime. They’re taking their training seriously and it shows when the girls who aren’t playing as much come back and see what it takes, especially with a sport like tennis. Even not playing for a week the timing goes, the physical conditioning goes, all those things. The ones that are at the top of the lineup really are setting that example for the other girls.”
Several other starters return and the Panthers will look to put together a deep doubles lineup to face a tough schedule.
“The expectation is just to go out there and play for each other,” Goldberg said. “The outcome is in their hands and the work, effort and dedication they put in will show itself. Something that I took from when I was at Skidmore was my coach had a sign he made up every year and he brought it to every practice, to every match, and I have one getting made for the Edgemont team. It says, ‘One team, one goal.’ That’s something we’re going to stand by all season, that we are going to set a goal each day and we’re going to work on that one goal together.”
9/9 at Blind Brook 4:30
9/13 at Nanuet 4:30
9/21 Byram Hills 4:30
9/22 at Scarsdale 4:30
9/23 Blind Brook 4:30
9/28 Scarsdale B 4:30
9/30 at Bronxville 4:30
10/2 Bronxville 4:30
10/5 Rye Neck 4:30
10/7 at Byram Hills 4:30
10/8 at Mamaroneck 4:30
Girls Volleyball
2020 (fall 2 2021): Edgemont was 5-7 after a strong start to the season in what would be coach Eddie Olivares’ final season. Carolina Angel and Sammi Ackerman were All-League.
Coaches: Kelli Kinlen, Sabrina Arevalo.
Roster: Seniors: Elizabeth Tonaj, Saatiya Naik, Ellie Kaufer, Carolina Angel. Juniors: Sarah Kronk, Madison Gordon, Madison Frain, Emily Ferraro, Jimena Caballero, Sidney Burak, Marisa Aratingi, Caitlin Gialleonardo. Freshmen: Xizhu Chen, Alina Baimatova.
Another coach who has experience with her team is Kelli Kinlen, who was the junior varsity coach and varsity assistant under Eddie Olivares. That experience between the coach and players will be key to moving the program forward.
“I actually think that this is a very unique year with me having coached them on JV last year and only not having coached a handful of the 12th graders that I have,” Kinlen said. “I’m finding that the girls who had me last year are kind of guiding the way for what I expect at practice. They’re coming in knowing my coaching style and my playing style and they’re kind of paving the way for the upperclassmen who haven’t necessarily had me. They see how I want practices to run.”
The two top returning, most experienced players, seniors Saatiya Naik and Carolina Angel, are actually two players who did not play for Kinlen. She is relying on them to run the defense-first approach.
“The two of them have played next to each other in the back row for the last two or three years, so they’re very comfortable playing next to each other,” Kinlen said. “They know the pace of a varsity level game, so I really look to them to help guide all of my other players about running the defense and how to switch from a slower paced JV game to a faster paced varsity game.”
The preseason was focused on defense and a lot of free ball passing to capitalize on free opportunities.
“We’ve been practicing a lot on serving and serve receive to try to get our matches started on a good foot to gain control of each point,” Kinlen said. “So that’s kind of where my strategies have been focused for these first couple weeks.”
Prior to the first match the team was getting everything in place in order to compete hard.
“Then all of the little kinks we need to get out in terms of playing as a new team, getting used to playing next to each other, playing next to each other will come once we’re back in practice together,” Kinlen said.
9/9 Suffern 4:30
9/10 at Pawling 4:30
9/14 Valhalla 4:30
9/18 at North Salem 11 a.m.
9/20 at Pleasantville 4:30
9/22 Rye Neck 6 p.m.
9/24 Tuckahoe 4:30
9/27 at Eastchester 4:30
9/28 at Dobbs Ferry 4:30
9/30 Irvington 4:30
10/1 Clarkstown North 4:30
10/4 at Hastings 4:30
10/8 Albertus Magnus 4:30
10/12 Dobbs Ferry 4:30
10/14 at Irvington 4:30
10/18 Hastings 4:30
10/22 at Albertus Magnus 4:30
10/25 at Alexander Hamilton 4:30
