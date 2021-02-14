If this year’s Edgemont gymnastics team is any indication of where the program is headed, the future is bright for the Panthers.
After shuddering the program following the 2015-16 season due to lack of interest and merger partners cutting their programs, Edgemont allowed a new pilot program to practice for the 2018-19 season and then compete for the 2019-20 season. Last year’s team was inconsistent when it came to competition attendance, but this year’s team is already off to a roaring start as the commitment level has risen and an assistant coach was added to help the development of the mostly middle school young team.
Returning coach Kathryn Martell and new coach Ziggy Scipio both credit the Edgemont rec afterschool gymnastics program run by Spotlight Gymnastics for helping rebuild the varsity program. Both are longtime instructors for the program, which they said is unfortunately not able to run this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, they are hopeful for the program as the team features senior Kate Howard, freshman Sanjana Karthik and nine seventh and eighth graders. Most of the gymnasts, if not all, spent at least some time in the rec program as elementary schoolers.
Looking at the seven gymnasts in attendance for the first meet of the season, Martell was beaming with pride.
“It’s wonderful and the reason is Ziggy and I have been coaching the Edgemont rec program for so long,” she said. “Some of these girls like Beatrice [Lytton] started in second grade with us and now she’s in seventh grade. Isabella [Ong], same deal. So all these girls have been with us since they were really little and now they’re of age to be on varsity.”
The girls are at varying skill levels on the team. Tess Morris, for example, has all-around scores of 29.6 and 30.3 in her first two varsity meets, many points above her teammates. But that doesn’t stop the gymnasts or coaches from working hard to develop the team.
Several of the gymnasts use a spotter even during competition as a way to ensure their safety and build their confidence. Martell likes when Scipio is around to help the girls in that way.
“It’s great to have a big, strong man who is taller than me, because the girls are taller than me now,” Martell said. “Well, maybe one or two are shorter. They need that for their own security. I can break a trick or skill down into different pieces for them and then we can put it all together. But when they’re on the beam for the first time trying it in competition wouldn’t you rather have a big, strong man be there to catch you? I can do it, but I’m pretty sure they want him there.”
Scipio, 32 years old, has been working with the Edgemont rec program and Spotlight since he was 13, following in his brother’s flip patterns. This is his first time coaching a competing team.
“Seeing them right now it’s like, ‘Please stop growing up,’” he said. “I’m so used to them at a certain age when they need more help with certain skills and now they’re like, ‘OK, I need you to back up a little bit. I got this.’ It’s a little hard for me to take a step back and let them become the person that they want to be. Now I understand how hard it is for parents to see their kids go away to school. I’m learning that early, so I’m letting them go and trusting them more.”
When the girls are able to perform a skill without his assistance it is the ultimate reward. “Proud moment,” he said. “I’m so ecstatic for them.”
The young gymnasts appreciate a strong support system from the coaches. “They believe in you probably a lot more than you believe in yourself, which gives you more confidence when you try and do something new,” seventh grader Bella Ong said.
The gymnastics team had a strong preseason with three practices per week at GymCats and this year they also had access to the high school, which wasn’t being used as much with high-risk winter sports not yet running official practices. Martell is impressed with not only how far the girls have progressed since last winter, but during the January workouts. Flyaways on bars, front tucks off the beam, front handsprings and using a real vault table are proof of the hard work.
“We’re all looking to grow this program and the more kids that turn out the better,” Scipio said. “The more exposure they get, the more skills they get, the more times they tell their friends and the more their friends want to come by and there’s more for us to teach. This whole program is all about growth.”
During a short pandemic season all Martell wants, besides a safe experience, is for the girls “to try and learn things they want and have fun and be proud of themselves.”
Ong was nervous for her varsity debut.
“The last few practices I had kind of been forgetting my routines and I didn’t feel like I was sticking them as much as I should have been,” she said. “I was just kind of nervous and thinking, ‘What am I going to get? What if I fall? What if I do something wrong?’”
The feeling went away after she competed. “Afterwards I was definitely happy with myself,” Ong said. “I think it was probably the adrenaline running through me. It was definitely a lot of fun.”
Joining a team for grades 7-12 was a bit daunting for Ong at first, but it turned out there are only two high schoolers, and everyone gets along well.
“Kate and Sanjana are cool and we’re all friends,” she said. “They’re really confident and they know what they’re doing. It helps us to go along with that. We trust they know what they’re doing, so they can help us and we won’t get hurt and we will be fine. It’s just a really good group of people.”
Fellow seventh grader Beatrice Lytton started with the rec program and eventually moved over to World Cup’s club team. With the pandemic and school Lytton opted to stop club and join the “more easygoing” high school team where she could “see friends more.”
The Level 5 gymnast sees a big difference between varsity and club. The freedom is off the charts.
“I think it’s a lot more fun because we get to try more skills,” she said. “At my club team it was basically just trying to perfect the skills we already had. Everyone had the same routine. Everyone had the same music. Everyone had the same skills. You had to work on getting your arms straighter and your legs straighter and not arching your back and being hollow.
“On varsity we get to try new things and it doesn’t matter if you don’t do them perfectly because you can always improve on those or switch to a new thing. You get to do your own choreography and you get to work with your friends on that. That’s a lot more fun.”
Lytton didn’t know what to expect for her first meet and had to get used to COVID-19 protocols, but by the second meet the next day she felt like a pro. “The second one I thought was a lot more enjoyable because I just kind of knew what to expect,” she said. “I was less nervous and it was more relaxed.”
Edgemont is taking advantage of the limited season and making the best of the situation.
“It’s sad that it’s ending so soon and this has been the only time I’ve gotten to see my friends really, so I just want to learn as much as I can and just have more fun and be more relaxed at the competitions and see other people,” Lytton said. “It’s nice to be in the real world because I’ve kind of been in my own bubble the past few months.”
