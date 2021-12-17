When Edgemont reinstated its gymnastics program four years ago as a pilot program and three years ago as a competitive program, the team didn’t have all the resources it needed to grow, compete and really attract gymnasts. That has changed and coaches Kathryn Martell and Ziggy Scipio now have what they need to rebuild the program.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, for the first time, Edgemont fielded six competitors in all four events and had a rebooted program record score of 122.10. It came from a combination of greater numbers and improved skill and degree of difficulty.
“One of our goals was to compete with a full roster on every event,” Martell said. “Last year not everyone was competing on floor because it takes a little longer to build up the strength to do those skills and in a shortened season it was harder to get them all out there. This year we completed that goal.”
This year the team was able to go to GymCats in Yonkers four days a week for preseason, and now they train twice weekly there and twice at the high school with a bar, low beam, mats and springboards to work on skill development, floor and beam, a major improvement for their workouts at the elementary school.
Many of the gymnasts participating in the program were part of Martell and Scipio’s Edgemont Recreation after-school program when they were in elementary school. They’ve returned as junior high and high school students and this year all 11 girls on the team are between seventh grade and sophomore year, so there is plenty of room for growth.
Wappingers topped Edgemont on Dec. 10 in the season opener, with Edgemont scoring 118.65 points. Six girls competed, four as all-arounds: seventh grader Elyse Blumberg 26.65, eighth grader Beatrice Lytton 25.5, seventh grader Audrey Meruelo 22.7, sophomore Maya Sachs 22.4, seventh grader Sophia D’Amico and freshman Le Wang each competed in three events. Sachs led the team on vault with a 7.9, Lytton on bars at 5.75, Blumberg on beam and floor with 7.15 and 7.1, respectively. The lowest of Wappingers’ five all-around scores was 29.7.
In a tri-meet on Dec. 14, Edgemont fell to 0-3 as Mahopac scored 159.60, Suffern 151.0 and Edgemont 122.10. The all-around scores were 26.25 for freshman Lexie Klein, 25.40 for Lytton, 23.25 for freshman Talia Rothschild, 22.75 for Meruelo and 21.90 for Blumberg. Lytton led the team on vault with 8.0, Sachs on beam at 6.4, Klein on floor and bars with 7.25 and 5.3, respectively.
Of the 11 girls on the team, seven are all-arounds and Martell expects more to add the skills and strength to compete in all four events. This makes it challenging in choosing a lineup for each meet, but it’s a good problem to have.
“We pick the people who are going to compete in everything and it’s a real hard decision because we have to look at each routine critically and weigh the degree of difficulty and the consistency and execution and then decide which routines are most likely to maximize the team’s score,” Martell said. “So far we’ve been able to get everyone in, but going forward the decision is going to get more complicated as everyone is improving so quickly.”
Lytton and Klein are the top returning competitors from last year. “Their routines have grown in difficulty and their components are improved in each routine,” Martell said. “You notice it because their skills are more dynamic and bigger.”
Rothschild took last winter off, but is back to add more depth to the team.
“Yesterday was her first competition back, but from what I saw, her skills she was competing were all very strong and even if they weren’t all completely successful I saw the power and the complexity and the level of the skills and it was impressive,” Martell said.
D’Amico is another who has impressed the coaches.
“She is really strong,” Martell said. “Her grip strength is amazing. Other times people would slip off the bar, she just holds on. If you have a jar of pickles she will open it for you.
“She loves this and she wants to get it done. If you explain something to her she will go through it. If you talk her through how the next stages of a skill are executed she will try it.”
The team has its final meet of 2021 on Friday, Dec. 17, and then doesn’t compete again for about a month, which gives the Raiders several weeks to train.
