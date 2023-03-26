Baseball
2022: The Panthers were 4-16 behind All-League Matt Gallousis.
Outlook: This is a small 14-man veteran team with 12 returning upperclassmen. Though the team didn’t win many games last year and will certainly miss players like Gallousis, Jackson Tavel and Christian Romero, the team will look to build on last year and also prepare for the juniors to return for a fourth year of varsity next spring. Joshua Dalal, David Larsen and Nate Parsons will lead the offense, while Ryan Dalal and Larsen led the team each with 21 innings pitched last year and Parsons and Joe Siegal were tied fourth with 11.2 innings pitched. Josh Dalal also threw 8.2 innings.
Coaches: Mike Cozza, Corey Borowitz
Roster: Seniors: Alex Kronk, Coltrane Young, Nate Parsons, David Litvak, Josh Dalal. Juniors: Eddie Major, Ben Marx, Seth Waxler, Joe Siegal, David Larsen, Jared Borg, Ryan Dalal, Ian Scherr. Sophomores: Ari Malz.
Schedule
3/27 Gorton 4:30
3/29 at Nyack 4:30
3/31 Rye Neck 4:30
4/4 at Brewster 4:30
4/5 Tuckahoe 4:30
4/10 Pleasantville 4:30
4/11 at Dobbs Ferry 4:30
4/12 at Ardsley 4:30
4/14 Ardsley 4:30
4/18 Sleepy Hollow noon
4/22 at Port Chester Tournament 10 a.m.
4/22 at Port Chester Tournament 12:30
4/24 at Blind Brook 4:30
4/26 Byram Hills 4:30
4/29 vs. Pelham in Tournament 9 a.m.
5/1 at Byram Hills 4:30
5/3 at Bronxville 4:30
5/5 at Sleepy Hollow 4:30
5/8 Westlake 4:30
5/10 Valhalla 4:30
Boys Golf
2022: Edgemont went 7-7-1 behind All-League Ben Tran.
Outlook: Tran returns for his final season after a long career with Edgemont golf. The team has balance throughout the grades and will have one or two middle school golfers as the roster is still being set. With a group of solid athletes, Edgemont will look to have another competitive season.
Coach: George DiChiara
Roster: Seniors: Milan Patel, Ethan Sommers, Ben Tran. Juniors: Victor Roehl, Luke Sribhud. Sophomores: Ethan Klein, Braydan Segall, Will Agoglia. Freshmen: Noah Goldstein, Gobind Khosla. Eighth grader: Henry Smith.
Schedule
4/10 Blind Brook at Sunningdale
4/12 Tuckahoe at Lake Isle
4/17 Bronxville at Sunningdale
4/18 Westlake at Knollwood
4/24 Tuckahoe at Sunningdale
4/26 Bronxville at Siwanoy
5/1 Rye Neck at Sunningdale
5/2 Rye Neck at Hampshire
5/8 Westlake at Sunningdale
5/9 Blind Brook at Blind Brook
5/15 Dobbs Ferry at Ardsley
Girls Golf
2022: The girls were 5-4 behind All-League Kaylie Min.
Outlook: The team returns eight girls from last year’s team and has added four beginners. There are no seniors this year and only two upperclassmen, so Edgemont is building for the long haul. Building stamina and course management skills will be key with the young group going forward. Min and Nia Sun made sectionals last year and look to build off that experience.
Coach: Mitch Shapiro
Roster: Juniors: Eve Mellis, Lexi Schwartz. Sophomores: Gianna Porco, Jessica Chu, Kaylie Minn, Megan Hee. Freshmen: Nia Sun, Ruby Kaufman, Ryan Im, Yihan Qin. Eighth graders: Alexandra Lee, Angeline Knezevic, Victoria Ho.
Schedule
3/27 Pelham at Whippoorwill
4/12 Byram Hills/Fox Lane at Sunningdale
4/13 Rye at Rye Golf Club
4/17 Byram Hills/Fox Lane at Whippoorwill
4/19 Scarsdale at Sunningdale
4/26 Pelham at Sunningdale
5/2 Scarsdale at Fenway
5/3 Horace Greeley at Sunningdale
5/9 Suffern at Spook Rock
5/10 Briarcliff at Sunningdale
5/15 Horace Greeley at Mt. Kisco
Boys Lacrosse
2022: Edgemont was 9-8 behind All-League players Noah Bernstein, Kyle Klion, Ben Landes, Davis Kim and Samir Mansouri.
Outlook: The Panthers lost a lot of firepower, but return key players. The senior class of four is small, but gritty with Kim, Klion, Will Shah and Maxwell Yang. With 17 underclassmen, Edgemont is another group that will continue to build beyond being a .500 team.
Coaches: Ken Edwards, Steve Pille
Roster: Seniors: Davis Kim, Kyle Klion, Will Shah, Maxwell Yang. Juniors: Aaron Bianci, Henry Brinberg, Luke D’Amico. Sophomores: Daniel Geller, Henry Goldrich, Colin Knopp, Asa Miller, Quinlan Reeves, Thomas Russo, Ben Scogin, Charles Wolfe. Freshmen: Justin Brown, Luke Curanji, Jonas Im, Vasu Jain, Brevin Phillips-Harris, David Rosen, Leo Schwartz, Cameron Siegel. Eighth grader: Brian Bracchitta.
Schedule
3/24 North Salem 4:30
3/27 New Rochelle 4:30
3/28 Hastings 4:30
3/30 Eastchester 4:30
4/10 at White Plains 4:30
4/14 at Yonkers 4:30
4/18 Ardsley 5 p.m.
4/19 at Dobbs Ferry 4:30
4/24 at Keio 4:30
4/28 Albertus Magnus 4:30
5/2 Yonkers 4:30
5/4 at Rye Neck 4:30
5/8 at Ardsley 4:30
5/11 Blind Brook 4:30
5/12 Keio 7 p.m.
5/16 at Albertus Magnus 4:30
Girls Lacrosse
2022: The girls won the league title and went 10-7 behind All-League Iliana Dimopoulos, Penelope Kraus, Gabriella O’Reilly, Madison Frain, Mehek Nanavaty and Isadora Mello in a strong spring.
Outlook: Dimopoulos, Kraus, O’Reilly, Frain and Mello are all back and only O’Reilly and Frain are seniors. There is a large senior presence on this team that will contribute — nine of them — and it’s also going to motivate the squad to want to go out in style. While the future seems bright for the team, so does the present if they can build off of last year’s success on both sides of the field.
Coaches: Jen Wandle, Kelli Kinlen
Roster: Seniors: Lela Warnock, Taylor Kenney, Jordan Ellenberg, Gabby O’Reilly, Caroline Fleischhauer, Sonia Parashac, Maddy Frain, Olivia Geller-Circujano. Juniors: Grace Lytton, Iliana Dimopoulos. Sophomores: Bella Scovotti, Eliza Press, Penelope Kraus, Isa Mello, Sophia Yaghoubi. Freshmen: Addy Kaplan, Emma Parashac.
Schedule
3/27 at North Salem 5 p.m.
3/28 at Hastings 4:30
3/30 Dobbs Ferry 4:30
3/31 Pawling 4:30
4/10 at Sleepy Hollow 4:30
4/11 Yonkers 4:30
4/13 at Irvington 4:30
4/14 Ardsley 4:30
4/17 at Ossining 4:30
4/19 at Nanuet 4:30
4/21 at Tuckahoe 4:30
4/24 Keio 4:30
4/29 Blind Brook 11 a.m.
5/3 at Rye Neck 4:30
5/5 Haldane 4:30
5/9 at Valhalla 4:30
Softball
2022: Edgemont was 6-14 with Jillian Zolot, Juliet Agoglia and Rebecca Friedman earning All-League.
Outlook: With 21 players, including nine eighth graders — many of whom are expected to start and contribute right away — it’s going to be a different look for the Panthers this spring. Combined with the veterans the Panthers could be looking at a turning point in the program if they can hit tough pitching and play improved defense.
Coaches: Larry Giustiniani, Kaila Kuschman, Maria Valvano
Roster: Seniors: Emily Kakiage, Brielle Suissa, Charlotte Mizerik. Juniors: Avery Balkin, Christina Gjergji, Keaton Tavel, Madison Glotzer. Sophomores: Lindsay Jaffe, Erinn Donahue, Rebecca Friedman, Janice Lin. Freshman: Rose Parsons. Eighth graders: Angelina Costomiris, Carly Zolot, Casey Harsanay, Joli Nahas, Eloise Doherty, Iliana Padas, Mia Herena, Michelle Thomas, Sierra Condon.
Schedule
3/27 at Saunders 4:30
3/29 at Blind Brook 4:45
3/30 at Eastchester 4:30
4/12 Somers 5 p.m.
4/14 Pelham 4:30
4/18 at Lakeland 4:30
4/20 Tappan Zee 4:30
4/22 at Gorton 11 a.m.
4/24 at Rye Neck 4:30
4/26 Ardsley 4:30
4/28 at Sleepy Hollow 4:30
5/2 Byram Hills 4:30
5/3 Yonkers 4:40
5/4 at Ardsley 4:30
5/6 Dobbs Ferry 3 p.m.
5/8 at Pleasantville 4:30
5/10 Sleepy Hollow 4:30
5/12 at Byram Hills 4:30
5/15 Riverside 4:30
5/16 Yonkers Montessori Academy 4:30
Boys Tennis
2022: The Panthers were 13-2 and won the league title, a tradition for the tennis team. Edgemont made it to the small schools Section 1 team finals, where they lost to Byram Hills, which took 2 of 3 supertiebreakers en route to a 3-2 win. Ethan Wu and Elijah Johnson were All-Section.
Outlook: A down year doesn’t happen often for Edgemont tennis. And this year likely won’t be the year it happens, even though Edgemont graduated 10 seniors. The team will again rely on its depth to power itself to regular season victories, even those 4-3 nail-biters that count just as much as a 7-0 sweep. There are so many weapons for coach Mark Romney to choose from on any given day, including Wu and Johnson back in the lineup.
Coach: Mark Romney
Roster: Seniors: Justin Alexander, Evan Ho, Krishen Kakar, Tapan Sidhwani, Hirdhedyal Sing, Liyam Yaghoobzadeh. Juniors: Simon Ascher, Henrique Branco, Ami Jain, Evan Merzon, Nicholas Peng, Noah Seifer. Sophomores: Sam Meyer, Zachary Philips. Freshmen: Divij Dogra, Charles Gomez-Burke, Maxwell Ho, Eli Johnson.
Schedule
3/23 New Rochelle 4:15
3/27 Mamaroneck 4:15
3/28 at Scarsdale 4:15
4/10 at Dobbs Ferry 4:30
4/11 Carmel 4:30
4/12 at Byram Hills 4:15
4/14 Ardsley 4:15
4/17 at Fox Lane 4:30
4/18 Bronxville 4:15
4/24 Horace Greeley 4:15
4/26 Collegiate School 4:15
4/28 at Mamaroneck 4:15
5/2 Byram Hills 4:15
5/4 Scarsdale 4:15
5/11 at Horace Greeley 4:15
Track & Field
2022: Connor Fisher was a state qualifier for the boys, while the girls were led by All-League Ava Thomas.
Outlook: The coaching staff continues to energize the young girls team and the more veteran boys team. The results continue to improve and the meets the team qualifies for and participates in only further fuels their fire.
Coaches: Camisha McKenzie, Nathalee Young, Janine Dodd
Roster: Girls: Senior: Julia Hu. Juniors: Ava Hoffmeister, Sarah Hu, Nandini Singh, Fiona Stern. Sophomores: Nura Aggour, Addison Burnside, Talia Cohen, Sanjana Dhanwantri, Maria Ellinikos, Evelyn Gipstein, Catherine Hume, Alexandra Kabakov, Ava Thomas, Ava White. Freshmen: Cecilia Berry, Hannah Evangelista, Sophia Kumar, Madeline Margulis-Ohnuma, Kate Ruane, Olivia Wilson.
Boys: Seniors: Alexander Ashcraft, Kasper Atkinson, Daniel Bench, Ryan Connelly, Peter Ellinikos, Connor Fisher, Jesse Kaminskas, Noah Plattus, Hudson Plattus, Owen Richmond, Tyler Shelton, Lee Tamir. Juniors: Augustus Cai, Benjamin Cohen, Nicholas Faga, Ted Janaqi, Alex Katthi, Jedd Kho, Alexander Merzon, Jonah Vadajkjan. Sophomores: Connor Chung, Justin Hu, Vebhav Kagini, Austin Lee, James Qian, Arjun Rao, Ethan Su. Freshmen: Matthew Bench, Iain Mackenzie, Griffin Mendel-Dwork, Max Wang.
Schedule
3/23 Tusker Twilight Invitational at Somers 4:30
3/28 at Sleepy Hollow 4:30
4/1 at Ossining Relays 9 a.m.
4/4 at Hen Hud Field Fest 9 a.m.
4/8 at Nyack Invitational noon
4/12 Edgemont Quad Meet 4:30
4/15 at Rye Relays 9 a.m.
4/17 Peekskill 4:30
4/19 at Coach Sing Invite at White Plains 4:15
4/22 at Panther Palooza at Rye Neck 4 p.m.
4/24 League Meet at Edgemont 4 p.m.
4/25 at Penn Relays
4/29 at Gold Rush Invitational at West Nyack
5/5-6 at Somers Lions Club Invitational at Somers
5/12-14 at Loucks Games at White Plains
5/13 at Doc Rasbeck Relays at Irvington 9 a.m.
5/17 Northern County Steeplechase at Poughkeepsie 5 p.m.
5/20 Westchester County Championships at John Jay-CR
5/21 Westchester County Championships at Somers
5/22 JV Counties at Lakeland 4:30
5/23 JV Counties at Byram Hills 4:30
5/24 All Class Steeplechase at Hen Hud 4:30
5/30 Hammer, Javelin, Racewalk at Hen Hud 4:30
6/1 State Qualifier at Suffern 5 p.m.
6/2 State Qualifier at Nyack 5 p.m.
6/9-10 New York State Championships at Cicero
