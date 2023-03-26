edgemont preview Edge girls lax 430 Iliana Dimopolous 1.jpg
Buy Now

Iliana Dimopoulos is one of Edgemont’s five returning All-League players. Ethan Wu and the Panthers made the Section 1 team finals last spring.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

Baseball

2022: The Panthers were 4-16 behind All-League Matt Gallousis.

edgemont preview Tennis Edge Ethan Wu.jpg
Buy Now

Ethan Wu returns to lead Edgemont boys tennis.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.