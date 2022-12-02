Boys Basketball
2021-22: The Panthers had one of their best seasons of the century with an 18-5 record and a trip to the Section 1 Class B semifinals, where they lost 57-52 in overtime in a rubber match with Bronxville. Edgemont had a senior-heavy lineup led by All-Section Mike Ferrante, Samir Mansouri, Matt Gallousis and Andrew Knecht, along with freshman point guard Brandon Gibbons.
Coaches: Craig Moses, Lowell Robinson
Roster: Seniors: Milan Gialleonardo, Justin Yang, Timothy Chan, Nathan Ripp, Ethan Sommers, Aaron Larit, Will Shah, Max Yang, Rajan Sandhu. Junior: Jonah Vadakkan. Sophomores: Drew Goldoff, Brandon Gibbons.
Outlook: With one returning starter, sophomore Gibbons, the Panthers are in a rebuild around him. Gialleonardo and Shah saw a lot of time off the bench last year and that veteran experience will help bolster the team’s lineup.
Schedule:
12/3 Rye at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT (prior to Westchester Knicks 7 p.m. game, https://bit.ly/3ioPggx) 1 p.m.
12/8 at Yonkers 4:30
12/9 Kintzing Game vs. Blind Brook 5 p.m.
12/12 at Brewster 4:30
12/14 Rye Neck 4:30
12/15 Croton Tourney vs. Westlake 7 p.m.
12/17 Croton Tourney TBA
12/20 Nyack
1/4 at Putnam Valley
1/9 at Leffell School 4:30
1/11 Harrison 4:30
1/13 at Peekskill 4:30
1/17 Childrens Village 4:30
1/19 at Ardsley 4:30
1/21 at Westlake 11 a.m.
1/26 Sleepy Hollow 4:30
1/31 at Byram Hills 4:30
2/2 at Sleepy Hollow 4:30
2/8 Ardsley 4:30
2/10 Byram Hills 4:30
Girls Basketball
2021-22: Edgemont was 0-21 following a 1-11 season before that. Prior to that the team had won several league titles and was 12-10 in 2019-20.
Coaches: Larry Giustiniani, Mike Cozza
Roster: Seniors: Anisha Rao, Brielle Suissa, Abby Lewis, Julia Hu, Sidney Burak. Junior: Avery Balkin. Sophomores: Eliza Press, Lindsay Jaffe, Penelope Kraus, Sara Hu. Freshman: Isabella Guzman-Kolevska.
Outlook: The Panthers will rely on an athletic bunch to look to pick up their first win since the 2020-21 season.
Schedule:
12/8 at Walter Panas 4:30
12/9 Keio 7 p.m.
12/12 Hen Hud 4:30
12/16 at Nyack 5 p.m.
12/20 at John Jay-CR 4:30
12/22 Gorton 4:30
1/5 Roosevelt 4:30
1/9 Riverside 4:30
1/11 at Eastchester 4:30
1/14 Haldane 11 a.m.
1/17 at Sleepy Hollow 4:30
1/19 Ardsley 4:30
1/23 Barack Obama School for Social Justice 4:30
1/25 Leffell School 4:45
1/27 at Alexander Hamilton 4:30
1/30 North Salem TBA
1/31 Byram Hills 4:30
2/2 Sleepy Hollow 4:30
2/8 at Ardsley 4:30
2/10 at Byram Hills 4:30
Gymnastics
2021-22: The team was 0-7 in dual meets, but kept improving its scores when a full lineup was present behind MVP Lexie Klein and All-League Beatrice Lytton.
Coaches: Kathryn Martell, Ziggy Scipio
Roster: Sophomores: Sofia Gisbert, Le Wang, Lexie Klein, Talia Rothschild, Abby Lloyd. Freshmen: Beatrice Lytton, Yihan Qin, Noami Jeske, Haley West. Eighth graders: Audrey Meruelo, Elyse Blumberg. Seventh grader: Chloe Ong.
Outlook: The young gymnasts are back and there’s no reason to believe the team scores won’t improve drastically this winter. The coaches are dedicated to helping the girls succeed and it shows more each year. The oldest girls on the team still have three years of competition left including this one.
Schedule:
12/5 at Somers at Dynamic Gym 7 p.m.
12/9 at Wappingers at Infinity Athletics 7 p.m.
1/3 at Clarkstown North at Galaxy 7 p.m.
1/4 Scarsdale at Eclipse 7:30
1/9 at Suffern at TBA 7 p.m.
1/18 at Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley at Dynamic Gym 7:30
1/24 Brewster at B&C Gymnastics 4:30
1/26 Mahopac at Eclipse 7 p.m.
2/2 Novice Meet at Eclipse 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
2021-22: Coming off a pre-COVID miracle run to the Section 1 finals — a 5-1 loss to Suffern — in 2020 and a regional COVID title in 2021, the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team went 11-7-1 and lost big 8-2 to Rivertowns in the opening round. Edgemont senior Jonah Klein made an impact on the defense.
Coaches: Steve Forzaglia, Rob Striar
Roster: Seniors: Kyle Klion (Edgemont), Alex Clark (B), David O’Shaughnessy (B). Juniors: Connor Cipriano (EC), Luke Arrighi (B), Yuki Tatezawa (EC), Thomas Forde (EC). Sophomores: Austin Ptaszek (Edgemont), Zach Philips (Edgemont), Ian Johns (Edgemont), Colin Knopp (Edgemont), Andrew Gildard (T), Reid Sandler (Edgemont), Keegan Dolan (EC), Braydan Segal (Edgemont), Colin Hartnett (EC). Freshmen: Alex Benveniste (EC), James O’Shaughnessy (B), Connor Polidaro (EC), Conlan Bailey (B). Eighth grader: Christian Hanna (T).
Outlook: ETBE never wanted to back down from their brilliant two year-run, but graduation began taking its toll. There are still some key pieces like David O’Shaughnessy and Arrighi but other than that it’s a major rebuild to get back to that elite level.
Schedule:
12/1 Pearl River at IH 8:45
12/13 Fox Lane at IH 8:45
12/17 at Mount Pleasant at WSA 8:40
12/20 White Plains at IH 8:45
1/3 Carmel at IH 8:45
1/5 at White Plains at Ebersole 5:15
1/10 Mount Pleasant at IH 8:45
1/11 at Scarsdale at Murrays 4 p.m.
1/13 at Carmel at BIA 8:30
1/15 Lakeland at IH 8:45
1/17 at RTH at Playland 8:45
1/18 at Rivertowns at WSA 8:50
1/21 at Fox Lane at Brewster 4 p.m.
1/22 Rivertowns at IH 8:45
1/26 RTH at IH 8:45
2/1 at Rye at Playland 7:45
2/2 New Rochelle at IH 8:45
2/5 at Pearl River at SOR 5:55
2/9 at New Rochelle at IH 8:45
2/11 at Mamaroneck at Hommocks 8:15
Skiing
2021-22: The girls team was 3-0, won the league title for the third time in four years and took fourth overall at sectionals behind a young All-League lineup that included Kea Rutherford, Schuyler Ng, Bella Rutherford, Leah Paley, Isadora Mello and Iliana Paidas. The boys didn’t have enough to field a competing team, but Daniel Geller and Henry Goldrich were All-League and made sectionals.
Coach: Dan Cherico
Roster: Girls: Seniors: Charlotte Mizerik, Kea Rutherford, Lela Warnock, Lily Falk, Mae Parsons, Malia Reeves, Olivia Geller, Taylor Kenney. Junior: Brianna Baylis. Sophomores: Bella Rutherford, Isadora Mello, Leah Paley, Samantha Pfeffer, Summer Pantano. Freshmen: Ana Florescu, Ananya Shah, Chiara Rimner, Hanna Manasee, Jade Wang, Lucy Young, Nia Sun, Rose Parsons, Ruby Lee Kaufman, Seren Fowler, Vedika Mandava. Eighth grader: Iliana Paidas. Seventh grader: Alexa Paley.
Boys: Junior: Aaron Bianchi. Sophomores: Daniel Geller, Henry Goldrich, Quin Reeves, Rustin Mirhaji, Vibhu Vajpayee, Wilson Blumberg. Freshmen: Iain Mackenzie, Jonas Im. Eighth grader: Henry Smith.
Outlook: The boys will build around Geller and Goldrich, while the girls will once again set their sights on winning the Section 1 title with returning sectional qualifiers in Kea Rutherford, Isa Mello, Bella Rutherford, Leah Paley and Iliana Paidas. Among that group, only Kea Rutherford is a senior, so the Panthers will keep on shining into the future.
Schedule:
TBA
Boys Swim & Dive
2021-22: The Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington boys swim team was 3-5 as some key swimmers focused on club swimming instead of swimming for the high school. Aaron Zhang was Edgemont’s MVP.
Coaches: Tobey Saracino, Ilan Noach, Eleni Backos
Roster: Seniors: Justin Chen (E), Albert Li (E), Jeffrey Aviles (A), Andrew Roman (A), Michael Scholz (H). Juniors: Michael Barron (E), Russell Cheng (A), Harrison Strassler (A), Philip Thayer (D), Robert Burdick (H), Oisin Fanning (H), Andrew Allen (I), Brody Castellano (I), Finnian Franks (I), Maxwell Ma (I), Will Tucket (I), Taro Yamamoto (I). Sophomores: Nathaniel Coker (E), Nathaniel Hwang (E), Jake Siegel (E), Colin Yung (E), Aaron Zhang (E), Jake Cruz (A), Peter Park (A), Harlan Flamm (I). Freshmen: Jason Chen (E), Aiden Moy (A), Ryan Nejad (A), Saihajbir Singh (A), Jonathan Wang (A), Sam Bass (D). Eighth graders: Hugo Allen (E), Yuchen Wei (E), Nikita Ambotas (D).
Outlook: AHEDI has the numbers, but is trying to rebuild its pool of stars. The senior class is small, so the team has time to work hard to get to the next level.
Schedule:
12/6 at Clarkstown South at Felix Festa 5 p.m.
12/13 Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley at AMS 4:30
12/20 at Scarsdale at WCC 5 p.m.
1/9 Horace Greeley at AMS 4:30
1/10 Mamaroneck at AMS 4:30
1/17 New Rochelle at AMS 4:30
1/19 at BBHPVW at WCC 5 p.m.
TBA Fox Lane at AMS 4:30
Track & Field
2021-22: Edgemont’s Daniel Bench, Noah Plattus, Hudson, Plattus, Conor Fisher, Jaden Whitaker and Kazusato Araki for the boys and Ava Thomas for the girls were All-League. Those competitors showed great promise to build for the future.
Coaches: Camisha McKenzie, Nathalee Young
Roster: Girls: Senior: Caroline Fleischhauer. Juniors: Ava Hoffmeister, Philasande Mkhize, Esha Modani, Nandini Singh, Sarah Takamoto, Natalie Wang. Sophomores: Nura Aggour, Talia Cohen, Maria Ellinikos, Evelyn Gipstein, Catherine Hume, Alexandra Kabakov, Ava Thomas. Freshmen: Khushi Modani, Kate Ruane.
Boys: Seniors: Alexander Ashcraft, Kasper Atkins, Daniel Bench, Ryan Connelly, Peter Ellinikos, Conor Fisher, Jesse Kaminskas, Nathaniel Parsons, Milan Patel, Hudson Plattus, Noah Plattus, Tyler Shelton, Jaden Whittaker, Brady Yee. Juniors: Jonathan William Barlow, Augustus Cai, Nicholas Faga, Ted Jianqi, Eli Sandler. Sophomores: Arjun Arya, Connor Chung, Justin Hu, Vebhav Kagini, Austin Lee, James Qian, Arjun Rao, Ethan Su. Freshmen: Cesar Arellano, Andi Bardhi, Matthew Bench, Jordan Cohen, Max Ellenberg, Alexandro Guerrero-Martinez, Griffen Mendel-Dwork, Jesse Moidel, Max Wang.
Outlook: The girls team is small once again and there is excitement around seeing how far Thomas will progress in the many events she’s capable of competing in. The boys still have that speed group returning after having their eyes opened to their potential last winter by the sister-coaching duo of Camisha McKenzie and Nathalee Young. The team will look to build for the spring as well.
Schedule:
12/4 Section 1 Kickoff at Armory 5 p.m.
12/7 Dual Meet TBA 3:45
12/10 Jim Mitchell Invitational 5 p.m.
12/14 Frosh/Soph I 4:30
12/17-18 Bishop Loughlin Games 5 p.m.
12/21 Section 1 Challenge at Ocean Breeze 4:30
12/29-30 Marine Corps Holiday Classic 2:45
1/5 Dendy Meet II at RCC 5 p.m.
1/6-7 Hispanic Games at Armory TBA
1/9 League 2C Championship at Armory 4 p.m.
1/11 Millrose Games Trials at Armory TBA
1/15 Stanner Games at Armory 4:30
1/20-21 New Balance Games at Armory TBA
TBA Westchester County Championships at Armory TBA
1/29 Millrose Games at Armory TBA
2/6 Varsity Classic Invitational at Armory TBA
2/14 Class B Championships at Armory 4:30
TBA State Qualifier at Armory TBA
2/28 Eastern States at Armory TBA
3/5 New York State Championships at Ocean Breeze
3/10-12 Nationals, Boston TBA
Wrestling
2021-22: Edgemont was 8-5, but won the dual meet team championship and the Section 1 team title for the first time. Sander Miller and Noah Bernstein were All-State, while Aaron Freedland, Alex Michelson, Dhilan Patel, Joey Saito and Cianan Warnock were All-Section.
Coaches: Pete Jacobson (’96), Brian Evans (’15), Kyle Sams, plus volunteers Andy Williams (’17), Colin Hopkins (’14), Chris Kim (’14), David Rice (’08), Matt Lee (’07), John Marsh and Pete Martas.
Roster: Senior: Alex Kronk. Juniors: Kevin Arellano Villa, Wyatt Aslanian, David Barlow, Jake Fischer, Ryan Guo, David Hahn, Janice Lin, Joey Saito, Kenny Saito, Ethan Suissa, Ryo Yoshida. Sophomores: Jordan Fisher, Daisy Gilmore, Ashish Gupta, Ben Major, Lucas Santos, Amar Sidhu, Nick Unikrishnan, Louis Zhou. Freshmen: Stephen Ahn, Justin Brown, Alberto Cabral, Marco DeMaio, Ben Fairbairn, Max Greenberg, Andy Kllobocishta, Kevin Korac, Pablo Lens-Gallardo, Dylan Ma, Troy Meilman, Gus Parsons, Eric Wang.
Outlook: Those big names up top all graduated except for Joey Saito, who is now a junior. There’s only one senior on the team in Kronk. The Panthers are young and in wrestling there’s nowhere to hide. The large coaching staff will undoubtedly get the team ready to hit the mat and if they have to take their licks at first it’s all part of the process.
Schedule:
12/3 Rye Dual Meet Tourney 9 a.m.
12/8 Multimeet vs. Clarkstown South Croton, Eastchester 4:30
12/10 Wrangle in the Plains at Halfmoon 10 a.m.
12/10 Mamaroneck Tournament at Hommocks (girls) 9:30 a.m.
12/13 Section 1 Duals at Pleasantville 4:30
12/15 Section 1 Duals TBA
12/17 Carlucci Duals at Port Chester 9 a.m.
12/22 Multimeet vs. Hastings, Byram Hills, John Jay-EF 4:30
1/5 Multimeet vs. Horace Mann, Hastings, Pleasantville 4:30
1/7 Shoreline Tournament at New Rochelle 8:45 a.m.
1/10 at Ardsley 4:30
1/12 Hen Hud 4:30
1/13-14 Eastern States at SUNY Sullivan 10:20/9:15 a.m.
1/14 Hen Hud Tourney 8:30 a.m.
1/19 Nanuet 4:30
1/21 Herricks Tournament 10:45 a.m.
1/21 Peekskill Tournament (girls) TBA
1/24 Multimeet vs. Scarsdale, Rye, Pearl River 4:30
1/26 at Putnam Valley 4:30
1/28 Edgemont Tourney 9 a.m.
1/31 Multimeet vs. John Jay-CR, Irvington, RCDS 4:30
2/2 Multimeet vs. TBA 4:30
2/5 New York State Regional Tourney (girls) TBA
2/11 Section 1 Championships at Hen Hud TBA
2/24-25 New York State Championships at MVP Arena, Albany 9:30 a.m.
