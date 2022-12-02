Beatrice Lytton Edgemont gymnastics photo
Edgemont gymnast Beatrice Lytton

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

Boys Basketball

2021-22: The Panthers had one of their best seasons of the century with an 18-5 record and a trip to the Section 1 Class B semifinals, where they lost 57-52 in overtime in a rubber match with Bronxville. Edgemont had a senior-heavy lineup led by All-Section Mike Ferrante, Samir Mansouri, Matt Gallousis and Andrew Knecht, along with freshman point guard Brandon Gibbons.

