Carolina Angel has been a presence at the net for Edgemont’s volleyball team for quite some time and the senior was able to reach a special milestone last week. She attained her 1,000th career kill in a 3-1 win over visiting Rye Neck on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Two days later, the Panthers defeated Tuckahoe in a tight match: 26-24, 25-19, 25-18.
Edgemont (4-4) endured back-to-back straight-set losses to Eastchester (14-25, 14-25, 13-25) and Dobbs Ferry (12-25, 14-25, 22-25) on Sept. 27 and 28.
Boys’ soccer bounces back
Coming off a 0-0 tie with Bronxville on Sept. 24 and an 8-3 loss to Irvington the next day, Edgemont’s boys soccer squad rebounded with a 3-2 victory over Walter Panas on Sept. 27.
The Panthers (4-3-1), who were up 2-1 at halftime, received goals from Sam Jung and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh. Edgemont’s third goal came on an own goal. Tapan Sidhwani added an assist while Sander Schuchat helped the win stand up with six saves.
Jung, Benson Schuchat and Noah Plattus scored in the loss to the Bulldogs. Schuchat stopped six shots and Aarya Shah made two saves.
Football team falls at Ramapo
In a game where the lead changed hands three times, Edgemont had a chance at the win in the final minutes, but threw an interception as the Panthers suffered a 12-10 loss to host Ramapo on Friday, Sept. 24.
Edgemont gained the early 2-0 lead with a safety but then fell behind 6-2. The Panthers took a 10-6 lead on a Davis Kim 1-yard touchdown run followed by a two-point conversion from Joey Saito. But the Gryphons answered to pull off the win and held off the Panthers’ late drive.
“Overall, we felt as though we played well defensively, keeping them contained within the tackle box and our secondary played well on the outside against their physical wide receivers,” said Edgemont coach James Pape, whose squad rushed for 138 yards as a team.
The Panthers, who fell to 1-2, will look to bounce back when they host Poughkeepsie in a 6 p.m. game Monday, Oct. 4.
“For us to bounce back, we have to limit the penalties and mental mistakes in order to help us not give up a big play,” Pape said.
Girls’ soccer drops three, ties one
The Panthers’ girls soccer squad lost to Rye Neck (2-1, Sept. 22), Irvington (2-0, Sept. 24) and Bronxville (3-0, Sept. 28), while playing Dobbs Ferry to a 0-0 overtime tie on Sept. 27.
Juliet Agoglia made 10 saves against Irvington and stopped 15 more shots vs. Bronxville. Edgemont’s record dropped to 2-6-1 overall.
A tough stretch for EHS field hockey
Edgemont’s field hockey team fell to Irvington (3-1, Sept. 23), North Salem (8-0, Sept. 25) and Pearl River (5-0, Sept. 27).
Goaltender Taylor Kenney had a busy week, making 42 saves over the three games. Anisha Musti scored the lone goal in the loss to the Bulldogs.
