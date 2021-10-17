The first meeting was a 51-7 drubbing in favor of the Edgemont Panthers, but the second time Edgemont and Irvington locked horns it resulted in a much closer contest.
Edgemont went on the road this time and with the game tied at halftime, the Panthers pulled away in the second half for the 20-6 win on Saturday, Oct. 9.
It was Edgemont’s second win of the season as it improved to 2-3.
Quarterback Milan Gialleonardo’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Edgemont the 6-0 lead as time expired in the first quarter.
Irvington, however, recovered a fumble at the Panthers’ 10-yard line and scored on the next play on a Morgan Balkin touchdown run to tie the game at 6-6.
Irvington drove down the field to start the second half but Edgemont kept the score tied with a goal-line stand.
Gialleonardo rushed for his second TD of the day, this time a 12-yard score with 1:50 left in the third quarter. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful as the Panthers took a 12-6 lead.
Edgemont added to its lead right away in the fourth quarter when Joey Saito broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run. Gialleonardo ran in the two-point conversion for the 20-6 lead.
The Bulldogs were able to get inside the Panthers’ 20 again but the defense rose to the occasion with another stop midway through the fourth quarter.
Edgemont will host Ramapo at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. The Panthers will look to avenge a 12-10 loss to the Gryphons back on Sept. 24.
Panthers drop two in boys soccer
Edgemont’s boys soccer team lost to Hastings 3-2 on Oct. 7 and then fell to Bronxville 5-1 on Oct. 9 to see its record drop to 7-5-2.
In the loss to the Yellow Jackets, the game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Tapan Sidhwani and Michael Mirtcher netted the Panthers’ goals. Lenny Jung notched an assist.
Sandy Schuchat made six saves in net for Edgemont.
Sam Jung scored the lone tally in the loss to the Broncos with Schuchat making 10 saves. Pedro Kurrle came on and made three saves in relief of Schuchat.
SHEDI swim team posts strong results in loss
SHEDI’s swim team lost to the combined squad of Rye/Rye Neck/Blind Brook 92-78 on Oct. 7.
Natalie Peng was a double individual event winner and on two winning relay teams. She swam to first place in the 200 freestyle (2:03.51) and 100 butterfly (1:01.07).
Abigail Bartolacci took first in the 500 freestyle (5:52.69) while Florence Millet won the 100 breaststroke (1:12.84).
The foursome of Peng, Millet, Bartolacci and Caitlin Sims won both the 200 medley relay (1:58.01) and 200 freestyle relay (1:48.34).
Panthers sweep Blind Brook in tennis
Edgemont hosted Blind Brook for a girls tennis doubleheader on Oct. 8 and swept both matches, 7-0.
In one match, the singles trio of Nishka Daga (8-2), Lina Hoef (8-0) and Susanna Reiger (8-3) all picked up wins. The doubles teams of Lora Tikvanska and Ally Vickery (8-6), Shivi Jain and Gabriella O’Reilly (9-8), Emma Baumgarten and Kimi Krasner (9-7), and Isabella Jabbour and Isabella Mauskopf (8-4) swept the four matches.
In the other 7-0 win, it was Danielle Friedman (8-3), Daga (8-0) and Hoef (8-5) winning the singles matches.
Tikvanska and Vickery (8-0), Krasner and O’Reilly (8-3), Olivia Jee and Brinda Roy (8-0), and Jabbour and Mauskopf (8-2) were the doubles winners.
Hu, Araki lead EHS cross-country teams at league meet
Edgemont’s girls cross-country team finished fifth of sixth teams in the League 2C championships on Oct. 5.
Leading the girls team was Sarah Hu in eighth place in a time of 22:45.2. Nandini Singh was 20th, Julia Hu 22nd and Marisa Niedzielska 26th in a field of 66 harriers.
The sixth-place Edgemont boys were paced by Kazusato Araki, who took 12th in 18:57.2.
