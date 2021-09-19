Edgemont’s football team opened the season with a 26-15 loss to visiting Horace Greeley on Sept. 10.
The Panthers, who rushed for 232 yards as a team, took an early 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown by Milan Gialleonardo. Edgemont, however, had two fumbles in the second quarter that resulted in turnovers and later touchdowns for the Quakers as they took a 12-7 lead into halftime.
“Offensively, I thought we moved the ball well,” Edgemont first-year head coach James Pape said. “Obviously, the three turnovers didn’t help us. But we were able to execute a lot of the game plan coming in. We wanted to be able to run the ball to both sides and control the tempo. Overall, we had a decent offensive production day.”
Greeley extended its lead to 19-7 in the third quarter. Edgemont answered with a 1-yard TD trot by Joey Saito and 2-point conversion run by Davis Kim to cut it to 19-15. But the Quakers were able to add another touchdown to make it a two-score game again.
“We just overall need to stay together collectively as a team,” Pape said. “We did fight toward the end even with the injuries and personnel issues that we were having. I was proud of them in that aspect.”
Defensively, Pape was pleased that the tackles were spread out as a unit. Saito added a fumble recovery.
Edgemont looks to get in the win column when it hosts Irvington at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18.
“Overall, I think it’ll be a competitive game,” Pape said. “They’re always a tough opponent for us. It’s almost like a crosstown rivalry. The guys have to be up for the challenge and I think adversity is going to be the key factor in if we can overcome this loss to Greeley and put it behind us. Take the positives from the game and move forward.”
Shah sparks boys soccer team
Will Shah scored all three goals including the game winner in overtime as Edgemont’s boys soccer team defeated visiting Croton-Harmon 3-2 on Sept. 9.
“Will was a workhorse the entire game,” said Edgemont coach Mike Cozza, who preaches to his team to apply the pressure instead of feeling it. “He has unlimited stamina and it paid off with the three goals.”
Shah’s golden goal came six minutes into overtime on a feed from Henry Brinberg. Max Yang and David Brooks also notched one assist each. Sander Schuchat made five saves.
Schuchat made five more saves in a 2-0 shutout loss to host Albertus Magnus on Sept. 13.
“We played well in the first half but couldn’t capitalize on our early chances,” Cozza said of the loss. “We must learn that we cannot miss those chances early on because it will cost us at the end.”
The Panthers improved to 2-1 with a 3-2 win over visiting Dobbs Ferry on Sept. 14. Sam Jung netted a goal and dished out an assist while Lenny Jung and Tapan Sidhwani tallied a goal apiece.
Volleyball squad goes 1-1 to start season
Edgemont’s volleyball team fell to Suffern in its season opener but bounced back with a win over Valhalla.
In a 3-1 loss to the visiting Mounties on Sept. 9, the Panthers were paced by Saatiya Naik (3 digs), Carolina Angel (3 kills) and Elizabeth Tonaj (3 blocks, 2 kills).
Edgemont bested visiting Valhalla in straight sets (25-17, 25-23, 25-15) to earn its first win on Sept. 14. Angel tallied 11 aces while Sidney Burak had six kills.
SHEDI falls to Clarkstown
Edgemont’s Natalie Peng won the 100 butterfly (1:03.23) and Florence Millet was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.69) but the SHEDI girls swim team opened the season with a 106-72 loss to Clarkstown on Sept. 14.
Peng was also second in the 200 freestyle (2:03.71). The team of Anna Mello, Jordana Klein, Peng and Millet won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:16.06.
Girls soccer drops two games
After winning its season opener over the Leffell School, Edgemont was shut out twice last week in losses to Briarcliff (3-0, Sept. 9) and Nanuet (1-0, Sept. 13). Juliet Agoglia made 14 saves in the loss to the Golden Knights.
