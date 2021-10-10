Trailing by just two points at halftime after a touchdown pass as time expired, Edgemont went into the break with some momentum when it hosted Poughkeepsie on Oct. 4.
But the momentum didn’t carry into the second half as the Panthers couldn’t muster much offense during a rainy Monday night as they lost 22-6 to an athletic Pioneers squad to drop to 1-3 on the season.
Right before halftime, Edgemont quarterback Milan Gialleonardo dropped back on fourth down and heaved a pass for the end zone. Davis Kim made the catch for the 30-yard score. Joey Saito, however, was stuffed on the two-point conversion try as the Pioneers took an 8-6 lead into halftime.
Saito’s 21-yard run got Edgemont down to the Poughkeepsie 37 to start the second half. But the Panthers couldn’t keep the momentum going as they turned the ball over on downs.
Sam Moore then broke a 66-yard touchdown run up the left sideline followed by a two-point conversion to extend the Pioneers’ lead to 16-6 late in the third quarter.
Edgemont started its next drive on its own 5-yard line but Gialleonardo jetted for a big gain to midfield to give them some breathing room. The drive, however, stalled again as Gialleonardo threw an incomplete pass on fourth down to end the third quarter.
A pass interference call set up Poughkeepsie inside the 10-yard line and Dahomey Francis scored a few plays later to make it 22-6.
The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 1 but was pushed back due to a COVID issue with Poughkeepsie.
Edgemont looks to get back in the win column when it travels to Irvington for a 1:30 p.m. game on Oct. 9. The Panthers defeated the Bulldogs 51-7 back in Week 2.
Mellis leads Panthers field hockey past Harrison
Eve Mellis scored both Edgemont goals in a 2-1 win over Harrison on Monday, Oct. 4.
Taylor Kenney only had to make three saves to preserve the victory.
The next day, Edgemont fell to Ossining 4-2 with Mellis and Penelope Kraus netting a goal apiece. Kenney made eight saves.
Kenney made a combined 26 saves in losses to Nanuet (4-0, Sept. 30) and Yorktown (5-0, Oct. 2).
Doubles teams propel Edgemont past Bronxville twice
It was déjà vu as Edgemont’s doubles teams led the Panthers girls tennis squad to a 4-3 comeback win over Bronxville on both Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
In the first meeting, Lora Tikvanska and Ally Vickery started off the first doubles match by falling behind 1-6. But they rallied with 6-4 and 10-6 wins to pull off the win.
Lina Hoef and Gabby O’Reilly (7-5, 6-2), Olivia Jee and Brinda Roy (6-2, 6-2), and Isabella Jabbour and Isabella Mauskopf (6-1, 6-2) all won their doubles matches to cap off the comeback.
The following day it was the same four doubles teams pulling off the victories: Tikvanska and Vickery (6-3, 6-3), Hoef and O’Reilly (6-0, 6-3), Jee and Roy (6-3, 6-3) and Jabbour and Mauskopf (6-3, 3-2).
SHEDI swim team tops Bronxville/Tuckahoe
Edgemont’s Florence Millet was a double winner for SHEDI in a 92-78 win over Bronxville/Tuckahoe. Millet placed first in both the 200 individual medley (2:17.22) and 100 breaststroke (1:22.99).
Natalie Peng took first in the 100 butterfly (1:01.17) and the Panthers won two relays in the 200 IM (2:00.65) and 200 freestyle (1:50.64).
Girls soccer loses to Hastings, ties YMA
The Panthers girls soccer team endured a 3-0 loss to Hastings on Sept. 30 with Juliet Agoglia making 13 saves.
They then tied Yonkers Montessori Academy 1-1 on Oct. 5. Valentina Russo netted the lone goal while Agoglia stood on her head in net with 16 saves.
Hu leads Edgemont girls cross country at Bobcat Run
Sarah Hu placed 20th (22:32.6) to lead Edgemont’s girls cross-country team at the Bobcat Run at Byram Hills on Oct. 2. Marisa Niedzielska was 34th with Julia Hu placing 43rd.
