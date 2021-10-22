Coming off a 3-1 loss to a tough Irvington team, Edgemont’s volleyball squad showed some resolve with wins over Westlake and Hastings.
In a 3-1 victory over Westlake on Friday, Oct. 15, senior Carolina Angel posted a career-high 34 kills to lead the Panthers to victory.
Angel had 20 more kills in a straight-set sweep of Hastings on Oct. 18. Saaitya Naik added 14 digs.
Edgemont’s record sits at 8-8 after the win over the Yellow Jackets.
Naik had six digs in the 12-25, 25-18, 11-25, 19-25 loss to the 13-win Bulldogs on Oct. 14.
EHS boys soccer enters sectionals on losing streak
Edgemont’s boys soccer squad suffered a 2-0 loss to Irvington — the top seed in the Class B sectionals — on Oct. 13.
The game was scoreless at halftime but the Bulldogs were able to gain a quick lead out of the break and added another goal after that. Goalkeeper Sandy Schuchat kept the Panthers within striking distance with 10 saves.
Edgemont was then blown out, 7-1, by Westlake on Oct. 15 to conclude the regular season. The Panthers, who suffered their fourth consecutive loss, fell into a 3-0 hole at halftime.
Hudson Plattus netted the lone goal for Edgemont. Schuchat had a very busy day in net with 15 saves.
The Panthers, who finished the regular season with a 7-7-2 record, received the No. 8 seed in the Class B sectionals and were scheduled to host No. 9 Albertus Magnus in the first round on Oct. 21. A win there would land them another meeting with Irvington, who received a first-round bye, in the quarterfinals on Oct. 23.
Girls soccer squad ties Dobbs, loses to YMA in OT
The Panthers’ girls soccer team concluded the regular season with a 0-0 tie with Dobbs Ferry on Oct. 14 and 1-0 overtime loss to Yonkers Montessori Academy on Oct. 16.
Edgemont, which has a 2-10-4 record, received the No. 12 seed in the Class B sectionals and travels to fifth-seeded North Salem for a first round game at 2 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 22.
SHEDI falls in swimming
SHEDI lost 94-71 to the combined squad of Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake on Oct. 19.
Natalie Peng (200 IM, 2:14.78) and Florence Millet (100 breaststroke, 1:11.45) won individual events for the team.
The 400 freestyle relay squad placed first in 4:30.22 with Annadele Dyott, Alyssum Wong, Lucia Balestreiri and Anna Mello comprising the team.
Edgemont runs at Section 1 Coaches Invitational
Edgemont competed in the Section 1 Coaches Invitational at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls on Oct. 16.
The girls team, which competed in the Varsity 2 race, was led by Sarah Hu, who placed 35th in a time of 23:14.5.
The boys were paced by Kazusato Araki, who took 66th (20:29.4) in the Varsity 1 race.
