Edgemont athletics isn’t messing around when it comes to high-risk sports at the high school. The Pantherdome and the San Marco Gymnasium, used mostly for basketball and wrestling, respectively, have become fortresses of precaution and safety.
“I’m just trying to be as cautious as I can and give our kids the best chance to have a full season,” athletic director Anthony DeRosa said.
DeRosa, beginning last fall with outdoor sports, has done whatever it takes to make sure student-athletes can get back into action. He’s had the help of assistant athletic director Dan Mahoney, athletic trainer Teresa Wright, the custodial staff and all of the coaches.
“I’ve been to three different gyms and I have to say the Edgemont protocols have been superior,” girls basketball coach Larry Giustiniani said. “It’s just a strong application of all those things that we’ve read that need to be done. I’m not calling out other schools, but from what I’ve seen Anthony and his crew have done it well. Super tight.”
While schools have certain New York State and Westchester County protocols they are required to follow during the COVID-19 pandemic, including no spectators, they are also free to add on their own layers of protection.
When there are back-to-back junior varsity and varsity basketball games, DeRosa asks opponents to stagger their arrival time when possible so there are fewer kids in the building at once. The varsity game, usually played first, is on the far side of the gym as far as the scoring table and the benches go. Instead of two long rows of chairs for each team, the players are spread out in the bleachers. There are stickers on the seats to let players know where to sit so they are distanced.
Then for the JV game the scorer’s table is rolled to the other side of the gym and the JV teams use the opposite bleachers for team benches. This way they don’t have to sanitize between games and can move things along quicker.
The warmup balls are sanitized between warmups and game balls are switched out and sanitized between and halfway through each quarter.
Players are asked to sanitize their hands when they come into the game and when they exit the game — there are two large containers on the far ends of the scorer’s table — though if they do it either heading in or out it’s acceptable.
“I tell the coaches in and out, but it’s mostly in,” DeRosa said. “If they can do it either/or we’re in the same spot. We just want them to be on the court with clean hands when we start playing.”
DeRosa and the other staff members are also adding an extra layer of eyes when it comes to proper mask-wearing in-game and on the benches as the coaches and officials are mostly focused on the game.
“The efforts they put in make it so that I can just focus on coaching,” boys basketball coach Craig Moses said. “It’s great. We’ve been as vigilant as we can. I told the kids at the beginning to set the tone that if we don’t take the safety aspect of this absolutely seriously first, then this will be over before we know it. Taking it seriously has been a priority from Day 1 and it’s funny how it starts to feel normal.”
Girls basketball senior captain Sammi Ackerman called the COVID season “weird,” but most of all she’s “grateful” for the chance to play. The most frustrating part was leading up to state, county and school approval, the not knowing if it was going to happen at all. Then there was the “overwhelming” turnaround time of a week of practices to get in shape, learn plays and “get back into the groove of everything” before games started.
“We are just starting to get used to playing with masks, constantly sanitizing our hands, sitting far apart from each other on the bench, but we know that we have to do whatever it takes to stay safe and not get our short season taken away from us,” Ackerman said.
The protocols are worth it for senior boys basketball player Sam Feldman, who said, “It’s still a little annoying after every timeout you’ve got to sanitize your hands or you’ve got to go somewhere else if you want to take your mask off to drink water, but it’s a small sacrifice to be able to play basketball.”
When wrestling debuted throughout Section 1 on Feb. 24, it definitely had a different feel and look to it, with the exception of one thing that did not change, which was the wrestling itself.
What was different were the spread out and staggered seating for the wrestlers, the official not raising the hand of the winner and the wrestlers wiping their skin down with a sanitizing cloth prior to their match.
“That was a surprise to me,” senior Daniel Hahn said. “We weren’t even told that until today, but the rule is to wipe ourselves before the match and we have to clean the mats every 30 minutes or so.”
Hahn said that practices also look a little different with pods, though wrestlers typically only wrestle a few kids in their weight class anyway, so that’s not all that different from past years.
“During practice we have pods of five or six people and we make sure even if someone does have corona we don’t spread it,” he said. “We have sectioned off areas for each group and that helps. We even keep our belongings apart from each other.”
Other than that, the mat gets sanitized more often, but wrestling coaches and teams have been used to cleaning prior to the pandemic.
Though there will be no multiteam meets this season — and no tournaments, which means no postseason — Edgemont is allowed to schedule two teams on the same day and wrestle back to back with sanitizing in between. Thus far there are no such matches on the schedule, which features 11 matches from Feb. 24 to March 13 at this point. “Pete is looking for teams with more participants so they have more matches in a day and not bring in a second team,” DeRosa said. “We did look into as many possibilities to get in as many matches as we can.”
Jacobson is proud of his team for adapting so quickly. After all, they just want to wrestle.
“It’s another example of these are the circumstances we’ve been given, so let’s do the best we can in those circumstances,” he said. “No one has complained once and they have every right to. It makes wrestling a little harder. Obviously we’ve got to change the way we demonstrate things, the way we teach things, but our coaches subscribe to that same philosophy. We take circumstances and figure out how best to deal with them.”
The one challenge that Edgemont has faced is COVID-19 testing, which the board of education put in as a stipulation for approving high-risk winter sports. The tests are hard to come by, even though they were promised by the state.
“What you have staring everybody in the face is if one kid tests positive on the team, the whole team goes down for 10 days,” DeRosa said. “In such a condensed season you don’t have much of a season then. We’re just trying to do whatever we can to give ourselves the best shot to finish out the season and keep our kids safe.”
