Baseball
Coach: Mike Cozza (23rd season, 26th overall)
Last season: 6-11-1
Key Returners: Jackson Tavel (senior, catcher); Christian Romero (senior, shortstop/pitcher); Matt Gallousis (senior, outfield/pitcher); Joe Siegal (sophomore, outfield/infield/pitcher); David Larson (sophomore, shortstop/second base); Ryan Dalal (sophomore, outfield/pitcher); Nate Parsons (junior, first base/pitcher), Coltrane Young (junior, outfield/second base); Alex Kronk (junior, catcher/outfield/pitcher), Tyler Donahue (senior, first base/third base/pitcher).
Key Newcomers: Luke Tran (eighth grade, shortstop/second base/pitcher); Josh Dalal (junior, third base/pitcher); Davis Litvak (third base/outfield); Taylor Tastan (second base).
Captains: Tavel, Romero, Gallousis.
Outlook: The Panthers are coming off a 6-11-1 season where they surrendered a lead and fell in the first round of sectionals to Nanuet, 10-5.
Edgemont veteran coach Mike Cozza’s goal for the team in 2022 is to “play fundamentally sound baseball each game.”
“If we do so we will be in every game,” Cozza said. “We want to play baseball the right way, limit our errors, for the pitchers to throw strikes and for our batters to cut down on strikeouts and to put the ball in play and force the defense to make plays.”
A trio of senior captains will lead the Panthers in catcher Jackson Tavel, shortstop Christian Romero and outfielder Matt Gallousis.
“Jackson was all-league last year,” Cozza said. “He has power and strength at the plate, is a great game manager behind the dish and really knows how to control the emotions of the pitching staff. Christian has a good glove and arm and is an experienced infielder. Matt has a good bat and is a contact hitter. He has great speed and is very aggressive on the bases. He gets good jumps to balls in the outfield and has an above average arm.”
A newcomer that Cozza noted is Luke Tran, a versatile eighth-grader who plays shortstop, second base and also pitches. “He’s a truly solid baseball player,” Cozza said. “He has speed, a solid glove and a strong bat.”
Cozza believes the Panthers’ strength lies up the middle at catcher, shortstop, second base and center field.
Edgemont opens the new season when it travels to Rye Neck for a 4:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, March 29.
Boys Tennis
Coach: Mark Romney
Last Season: 11-3, league champions
Key Returners: Will Mellis (senior); Alex Lee (senior); Junoh Lee (senior); Rob Corwin (senior); Evan Ho (junior); Tapan Sidhwani (junior) Liyan Yaghoobzadeh (junior); Nick Peng (sophomore); Ethan Wu (sophomore); Krishen Kakar (junior).
Key Newcomers: Ethan Mauskopf (senior); Eli Johnson (eighth grade).
Captains: Mellis, Alex Lee.
Outlook: Coach Mark Romney believes that this season’s Edgemont Panthers project to be “one of the strongest in school history.”
“Nine regular lineup players are returning, led by fifth-year senior co-captain Will Mellis, Ethan Wu and a projected top ranked first doubles team of Liyan Yaghoobzadeh and Evan Ho,” Romney said.
Mellis is a two-time all-section player while Wu was all-section last season as a freshman.
“Other returning projected top lineup players are Alex Lee, Tapan Sidhwani, Rob Corwin, Krishen Kakar and Junoh Lee,” Romney said. “On the negative side, Nick Peng, who was all-section in 2021 as a freshman, begins the season out with a wrist injury. However, the team is strengthened by two key new additions — senior Ethan Mauskopf, who missed the last two years due to COVID and injury, and eighth-grader Eli Johnson, who projects to be a top five player on the team.”
The Panthers have won 29 league titles in the program’s history and six consecutive leagues crowns. While winning the league title is one of the goals according to Romney, Edgemont also wants to record the “best possible team record over the 16-match regular season, qualify for the Section 1 team tournament with the highest possible seed, win the Section 1 team title and take a run at winning the state team title.”
“Separately, we hope that our key players will earn a spot in the Section 1 individual tournament and advance as far as they can,” Romney said. “Along the way, we also will always place the highest emphasis on respect for the game and everyone involved with it. Above all, I want my guys to always play with a smile on their faces and experience the joy of playing the beautiful game of tennis.”
Girls Lacrosse
Coach: Jennifer Wandle (third season)
Last Season: 4-9
Key Returners: Iliana Dimopolous (sophomore, midfield, all-league last season); Gabby O’Reilly (junior, midfield); Penelope Kraus (freshman, midfield); Thea Piniros (senior, attack); Mehek Nanavaty (senior, attack); Bella Scovotti (freshman, defense).
Captains: Piniros, Nanavaty, Dimopolous.
Outlook: Edgemont returns a number of starters from last season and will look to take a step forward in 2022.
“We are fortunate enough to now have a JV program which will help close the gap between modified and varsity,” Panthers coach Jennifer Wandle said. “We are a smaller program this year but this team has spent so much time playing and working together.”
She continued, “This season we only have three new players and we are excited to see their contributions to the program. Our main goal is to have a turnaround from last season now that we have a veteran team.”
The experienced Panthers open the season when they host Ardsley at 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 28.
“Our strengths come from having a veteran team,” Wandle said. “The team feels confident working with one another and trusts the ability of one another.”
Girls Golf
Coach: Mitch Shapiro
Key Returners: Jenna Musoff (senior); Rebecca Kim (senior); Kaylie Min (freshman); Eve Mellis (sophomore).
Captains: Musoff, Kim.
Outlook: With all seven golfers returning from last season, the season is looking promising for Edgemont’s girls golf squad.
The Panthers are led by senior captains Jenna Musoff and Rebecca Kim. Kaylie Min, a freshman, was a sectional qualifier last season as an eighth-grader.
“We have a total of nine players, and I’d say we are still rebuilding following the departure of three sectional qualifiers two years ago, but the core of the team is young and I’m encouraged by what I’m seeing so far,” Panthers coach Mitch Shapiro said. “After the two seniors, we have one sophomore, Eve Mellis, who was last year’s most improved player, and one other ninth-grader as well as three eighth-graders and a seventh-grader, so I’m hoping to see us start competing for the league title in two or three years.”
Edgemont opens the season when it hosts Horace Greeley at Sunningdale on Wednesday, March 30.
“As a team, I’d say it would be a successful year if every one of our starters averaged sub 55 rounds and Kaylie played bogie golf,” Shapiro said.
Track and Field
Boys Coach: Camisha McKenzie
Girls Coach: Nathalee Young
Boys Roster: Alexander Ashcraft (junior); Wyatt Aslanian (sophomore); Daniel Bench (junior); Mark Casa (sophomore); Justin Chen (junior); Connor Chung (freshman); Ben Cohen (sophomore); Peter Ellinikos (junior); Nicholas Faga (sophomore); Connor Fisher (junior); Connor Gerraughty (senior); Matias Gisbert (junior); Justin Hu (freshman); Ted Janaqi (sophomore); Matt Joe (senior); Jesse Kaminskas (junior); Haris Karim (junior); Alex Katthi (sophomore); Aryan Kumar (junior); Rustin Mirhaji (freshman); Hudson Plattus (junior); Noah Plattus (junior); James Qian (freshman); Arjun Rao (freshman) Michael Roehrl (senior); Eli Sandler (sophomore); Tyler Shelton (junior); Ethan Su (freshman); Derek Sun (sophomore); Jaden-Vaughn Whittaker (junior); Anderson Zhang (sophomore).
Girls Roster: Adama Diallo (junior); Sarah Hu (freshman); Julia Hu (junior); Catherine Hume (freshman); Alexandra Kabakov (freshman); Chloe Mendel-Dwork (senior); Marisa Niedzielska (senior); Haru Olesiak (senior); Kate Ruane (eighth grade); Nandini Singh (sophomore); Fiona Stern (sophomore); Carolina Teixeira (junior); Ava Thomas (freshman); Anya Voit (senior); Ava White (freshman).
Outlook: The Panthers return most of their lineups from the indoor winter track and field season along with some new additions.
“All the athletes are excited and looking forward to having a full spring season,” boys coach Camisha McKenzie said. “We as coaches are ready for a fun, warm spring season. We are very pleased and getting ready to see our relays and independent events do well this season. No prediction from us this spring season. As a team we wish to stay healthy and wish everyone a great spring season.”
Boys Lacrosse
Coach: Ken Edwards (first season)
Last Season: 8-4
Outlook: The Panthers had a strong regular season last year to earn the No. 4 seed in the Class B sectionals, but were upset in the opening round by Our Lady of Lourdes.
Edgemont opens the season under new coach Ken Edwards when the Panthers travel to New Rochelle for a 5:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, March 29.
