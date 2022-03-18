Boys Basketball (18-5)

Section 1 Class B Semifinalists

All-Section: Michael Ferrante

All-League: Michael Ferrante, Samir Mansouri

MVP: Michael Ferrante

Most Improved: Brandon Gibbons

Coaches Award: Matthew Gallousis

Leadership Award: Samir Mansouri

Girls Basketball (0-21)

Heart & Hustle Award/Coaches Award: Juliet Agoglia

Most Improved: Sydney Burak

Leadership Award: Scarlet Kraus

Gymnastics (0-7)

All-League: Beatrice Lytton

MVP: Lexie Klien

Most Improved: Le Wang

Coaches Award: Sanjana Karthik

Ice Hockey (11-7-1)

Coaches Award: Jonah Klein

Boys Ski

All-League: Daniel Geller, Henry Goldrich

MVP: Daniel Geller

Girls Ski (3-0)

League Champions

All-League: Kea Rutherford, Schuyler Ng, Isobel Rutherford, Leah Paley, Isadora Mello, Iliana Paidas

MVP: Kea Rutherford

Most Improved: Isadora Mello

Coaches Award: Brianna Baylis

Boys Swim (3-5)

MVP: Aaron Zhang

Most Improved: Albert Li

Coaches Award: Michael Barron

Boys Indoor Track

All-League: Daniel Bench, Noah Plattus, Hudson Plattus, Connor Fisher, Jaden Whittaker, Kazusato Araki     

MVP: Kazusato Araki

Most Improved: Jaden Whittaker

Coaches Award: Daniel Bench, Tyler Shelton

Girls Indoor Track

All-League: Ava Thomas

MVP: Ava Thomas

Most Improved: Catherine Hume

Wrestling (8-5)

Dual Meet Team Champions &

Section 1 Champions

All-State: Sander Miller, Noah Bernstein

All-Section: Aaron Freedland, Alex Michelson, Dhilan Patel, Joey Saito, Cianan Warnock, Sander Miller, Noah Bernstein

All-League: Wyatt Aslanian, Noah Bernstein, Aaron Freedland, Troy Juhn, Alex Michelson, Sander Miller, Dhilan Patel, Joseph Saito, Aryan Unnikrishnan, Cianan Warnock, Henry Yuan

