Boys Basketball (18-5)
Section 1 Class B Semifinalists
All-Section: Michael Ferrante
All-League: Michael Ferrante, Samir Mansouri
MVP: Michael Ferrante
Most Improved: Brandon Gibbons
Coaches Award: Matthew Gallousis
Leadership Award: Samir Mansouri
Girls Basketball (0-21)
Heart & Hustle Award/Coaches Award: Juliet Agoglia
Most Improved: Sydney Burak
Leadership Award: Scarlet Kraus
Gymnastics (0-7)
All-League: Beatrice Lytton
MVP: Lexie Klien
Most Improved: Le Wang
Coaches Award: Sanjana Karthik
Ice Hockey (11-7-1)
Coaches Award: Jonah Klein
Boys Ski
All-League: Daniel Geller, Henry Goldrich
MVP: Daniel Geller
Girls Ski (3-0)
League Champions
All-League: Kea Rutherford, Schuyler Ng, Isobel Rutherford, Leah Paley, Isadora Mello, Iliana Paidas
MVP: Kea Rutherford
Most Improved: Isadora Mello
Coaches Award: Brianna Baylis
Boys Swim (3-5)
MVP: Aaron Zhang
Most Improved: Albert Li
Coaches Award: Michael Barron
Boys Indoor Track
All-League: Daniel Bench, Noah Plattus, Hudson Plattus, Connor Fisher, Jaden Whittaker, Kazusato Araki
MVP: Kazusato Araki
Most Improved: Jaden Whittaker
Coaches Award: Daniel Bench, Tyler Shelton
Girls Indoor Track
All-League: Ava Thomas
MVP: Ava Thomas
Most Improved: Catherine Hume
Wrestling (8-5)
Dual Meet Team Champions &
Section 1 Champions
All-State: Sander Miller, Noah Bernstein
All-Section: Aaron Freedland, Alex Michelson, Dhilan Patel, Joey Saito, Cianan Warnock, Sander Miller, Noah Bernstein
All-League: Wyatt Aslanian, Noah Bernstein, Aaron Freedland, Troy Juhn, Alex Michelson, Sander Miller, Dhilan Patel, Joseph Saito, Aryan Unnikrishnan, Cianan Warnock, Henry Yuan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.