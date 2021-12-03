Boys Basketball
Coach: Craig Moses (fourth season)
Last Season: 4-6
Key Returners: Mike Ferrante (senior, guard); Samir Mansouri (senior, guard); Matt Gallousis (senior, center).
Key Newcomer: Brandon Gibbons (freshman, point guard).
Captains: Ferrante and Mansouri.
Outlook: Head coach Craig Moses can look down his bench this season four, five or even six players deep, and feel confident in what he’s going to receive from that player on the court. That hasn’t been the case in past seasons.
“There definitely have been times in the past where I haven’t felt great about the depth I’ve had,” Moses said. “I’m really excited this year. Ultimately, as long as this team brings everything they have every single game, we can compete with absolutely anyone on any given night.”
He continued, “I think our depth is one of our strengths this year. If we need to make a sub, we have not much of a drop-off from the starting lineup to the subs.”
The Panthers, who are coming off a 4-6 season, will compete in the Class B sectionals this season and Moses has high hopes.
“I told them that with the team we have this year, not only do I want to compete and win every night, I genuinely want to see this team competing, hopefully at the County Center [for the Final Four], depending on how things go,” Moses said. “I would love to see this team competing and making a run at the section.”
With eight seniors out of a 17-man roster, Moses has a squad that has played together basically since the first grade. “They have very good chemistry with each other,” he said.
Leading the Panthers is senior guard Mike Ferrante, a three-year varsity player and co-captain.
“He’s taken enormous strides from last year to this year,” Moses said. “Not only is he our best all-around player but he’s our best scorer, our best passer. He just provides a lot on the court. As long as he stays healthy I feel really excited about where this team can go.”
Senior guard Samir Mansouri broke out last season and Moses is expecting him to continue that development. “He’ll provide us with some pretty big numbers and a lot of leadership on and off the court,” Moses said of his co-captain.
Senior center Matt Gallousis is the team’s best defender.
“He’s one of those guys that whether he scores two points in a game or 12 points, his impact is just unmatched,” Moses said. “He’s the anchor for our defense. When he’s in the game, we are a much better, much more efficient defensive team than when he’s off the court.”
Freshman Brandon Gibbons is the team’s top newcomer and will run the point.
“Despite being a freshman, I love his basketball IQ,” Moses said. “The game moves much slower for him than most freshmen. After starting and being one of the better players on JV as an eighth grader last year, he was clearly ready this year. I’m really excited about what he’s going to bring to this team because no one really knows him. He’s going to sneak up on a lot of people.”
The Panthers are a well-rounded team for the 2021-22 season.
“My plan this year is for our defense to really create and fuel a lot of easy baskets for us on offense,” Moses said. “At the offensive end, I think we have a lot of firepower. Whether it’s going to the basket or shooting from the outside, I think we have enough weapons and enough versatility that we can really kind of adapt to whatever we need to do.”
Coming off a shortened season with no sectionals, Moses feels fortunate to return to a normal schedule this campaign with a sectional playoff.
“For all of us, me included, we’ve all been through so much in the past roughly two years,” Moses said. “It has been an enormous stress on everybody. All the guys know that, for me, basketball is my solace. Having this back to as close to normal as possible this year means so much to me and everyone. I can’t even stress how much it means to me personally to be back in this situation and working with the guys. I’m truly grateful.”
Edgemont opened the season with a 72-35 rout of host Children’s Village on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Ferrante sparked the Panthers with 19 points while Mansouri added 14 points.
Girls Basketball
Coach: Larry Giustiniani (fifth season, 14th overall with Edgemont)
Last Season: 1-14
Key Returners: Juliet Agoglia (senior, forward/center); Scarlett Kraus (senior, forward/guard); Mehek Nanavaty (senior, forward/guard); Valentina Russo (senior, guard); Sidney Burak (junior, guard); Julia Hu (junior, point guard); Sarah Hu (freshman, point guard).
Key Newcomers (all juniors): Jimena Caballero, Madison Frain, Abigail Lewis, Anisha Rao, Brielle Suissa, Caroline Teixeira, Jillian Zolot.
Captains: Agoglia, Kraus, Nanavaty, Russo.
Outlook: It was a difficult 1-14 season for Edgemont last campaign, but Panthers coach Larry Giustiniani keeps a positive outlook heading into the 2021-22 season.
“We want to continue to advance the positive, disciplined and hardworking culture that has been our girls basketball program,” the coach said.
One of the Panthers’ strengths as a team is their familiarity with the system.
“All current varsity players have played under the same offensive system throughout their varsity or JV seasons,” Giustiniani said. “They also display unselfishness with each other on the court and a willingness to be coached towards improvement.”
Giustiani said that with the schedule returning to normal after last year’s COVID shortened campaign, “everyone has renewed energy and spirit for the winter sports seasons.”
Junior guard Julia Hu netted a team-high 10 points in Edgemont’s season-opening 44-32 loss to visiting Pleasantville on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The Panthers were scheduled to face Maria Regina in the opening round of Scarsdale’s Maroon and White Tournament on Dec. 2. They’ll then compete in either the championship game or consolation contest on Dec. 4 against either Scarsdale or Arlington.
Gymnastics
Coach: Kathryn Martell (third season)
Last Season: 2-4
Key Returners: Sanjana Karthik (sophomore); Lexie Klein (freshman); Beatrice Lytton (eighth grade); Talia Rothschild (freshman); Le Wang (freshman).
Key Newcomers: Elyse Blumberg (seventh grade); Audrey Meruelo (seventh grade); Maya Sacks (sophomore); Sophia D’Amico (seventh grade).
Captain: Karthik.
Outlook: Coach Kathryn Martell leads a young Edgemont team filled with sophomores and freshmen along with seventh and eighth graders.
“Our biggest strength is that we’re still learning,” Martell said. “We’re not afraid to experiment and make mistakes. This means we won’t hesitate to give someone an opportunity to compete or debut a new skill.”
The Panthers, whose gymnastics program was reestablished in 2019, finished with a 2-4 record last season. They reached their peak as a team during sectionals as they had a full competitive roster at that point and scored a 117.35.
“We are hoping to compete with a full roster on every event, have a few girls qualify for divisionals and see skill improvements from each member of the team,” Martell said of the Panthers’ goals.
Sophomore Sanjana Karthik is the team’s lone captain. She was the team’s Coach’s Award winner last season and Most Improved award recipient in 2020. Karthik competes in the balance beam.
Eighth grader Beatrice Lytton competes in the all-around and was an all-league selection last season. She posted strong scores across the board as a seventh grader with her best scores a 7.8 on vault, 6.7 on uneven bars, 7.05 on balance beam, 7.0 in the floor exercise and 27.85 in the all-around.
Freshman Lexie Klein, a returner, is an all-around competitor. Her best scores last season were in the vault (7.55) and floor exercise (7.75) with a top all-around score of 24.7.
Fellow freshman Talia Rothschild didn’t compete last season due to COVID but is back this winter. She competes in the all-around and was also the Panthers’ Coach’s Award winner two seasons ago. Her best event two seasons ago was the vault, where her top score was a 7.8 with the beam her next best event (6.2).
Two newcomers who will both compete in the all-around are seventh graders Elyse Blumberg and Audrey Meruelo. Sophomore Maya Sacks is a newcomer who primarily competes in the floor.
After a pandemic shortened season last campaign, Martell is ecstatic to return to a normal season as it gives her youthful Panthers more time to develop.
“It means that we will have much more time for all of the athletes to gain new skills and more people will have the opportunity to compete,” Martell said.
Edgemont opens the season against host Wappingers on Friday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Infinity Athletics in Hopewell Junction.
Wrestling
Coach: Pete Jacobson (11th season)
Key Returners: Sander Miller (senior, 145/152 pounds); Dhilan Patel (senior, 118/126); Noah Bernstein (senior, 152/160); Henry Yuan (senior, 215); Jonathan Rothschild (senior, 138/145); Alex Michelson (senior, 172); Aryan Unnikrishnan (senior, 172); Troy Juhn (senior, 110); Alex Lee (senior, 132); Stephanie Kornberg (senior, 152); Kenny Saito (sophomore, 160/172); Joey Saito (sophomore, 152/160); Wyatt Aslanian (sophomore, 110); Ethan Suissa (sophomore, 152).
Outlook: Head coach Pete Jacobson, a 1996 Edgemont graduate, feels that he might have the strongest team that he’s ever had during his tenure coaching at Edgemont. Of a 29-man roster, just under half of them are seniors so the Panthers boast an experienced lineup.
“If everyone stays healthy, this is probably the strongest lineup that I can remember us having,” Jacobson said. “We’re not going to have a 285-pounder but outside of that we’ll fill every weight class with everyone healthy.”
Leading the way is senior Sander Miller, who will wrestle at 145 or 152 pounds. Miller was a Division 2 section champion two seasons ago and competed at the state tournament. Last season there were no sectionals, but unofficial section championships were held outside of the high school realm hosted by Empire Wrestling Academy. Miller won the event and advanced to an unofficial state tournament, hosted by the Journeymen Wrestling Club.
“It was Division 1 and Division 2 combined into one tournament, so I think it was harder than our regular state tournament,” Jacobson said. “Sander lost in the placement round. Had he won that round he would have been considered all-state.”
Senior Dhilan Patel, who will compete at 118 or 126 pounds, is a two-time section finalist for the Panthers. He’s also a Fargo qualifier, which are the freestyle wrestling National Championships. “It’s a pretty significant accolade to qualify for that tournament,” Jacobson said. “He’s a very hardworking kid also.”
Another senior, Noah Bernstein, was a section finalist in the 2019-20 season and will grapple at 152 or 160. “He was all-state last year at the combined state tournament,” Jacobson said. “That was really impressive because it’s a huge bracket with Division 1 and 2 combined. He was unseeded and went in and knocked off at least two top five seeds on his way to placing sixth.”
Henry Yuan, a senior who will wrestle at 215, has “flown under the radar for most of his career,” Jacobson said.
“He’s been a very hard worker consistently and he’s been wrestling since he was a young kid,” the coach said. “He was really in the shadows of some of these other guys but he’s developed into a great heavyweight wrestler. I think that he’ll certainly be in the mix to win a section title this year. I don’t think he’s on a lot of people’s radar screens right now but I think he will be.”
Other returners who are former section place finishers are a group of seniors in Jonathan Rothschild (138/145); Alex Michelson (172); Aryan Unnikrishnan (172); Troy Juhn (110); Alex Lee (132) and Stephanie Kornberg (152).
Kornberg comes from a wrestling family and has wrestled since second grade.
“Obviously, when you’re a middleweight girl competing against guys at that weight class, that’s a tall order,” Jacobson said. “Typically, when you see girls excel against boys in high school, it’s at the lighter weights. I don’t know that I’ve ever coached someone as resilient as her. She works hard, goes after it and takes her lumps, of course. But she remains undeterred and trains hard. She wrestles through the fall, spring and summer. She’s really improved a ton. It’s inspiring to our team just with the work ethic she puts in and resiliency she shows.”
Jacobson said he has a really awesome sophomore class. “They impressed us last year and I can’t wait to see what they do this year,” the coach added.
Fraternal twins Kenny (162/170) and Joey Saito (152/160) are two of those standout sophomores.
Sophomore Wyatt Aslanian, who is at 110 pounds, also comes from a wrestling family. His older brother Trey was a state champion at Edgemont.
Jacobson doesn’t like to place unnecessary pressure on his team in a sport that has enough pressure to begin with. He hasn’t spoken much about specific goals with his squad, which opens the season in the Section 1 Dual meet tournament against Irvington in the quarterfinals Tuesday, Dec. 7. The Panthers, who are seeded second in the tournament, have been the runner-up multiple times but never won it.
“I don’t think a lot of kids on our roster at this point even realize that it’s the section dual meet tournament. It’s just a match,” Jacobson said. “Maybe some of the older kids are aware. But we honestly really go out of our way to avoid talking about winning and losing in that sense for a few reasons. It distracts from what we’re trying to do, which is just wrestle as hard as we can and keep improving. When you get all caught up in the wins and losses, that becomes your focus. You’re more outcome driven than process driven and we’re trying to avoid that in our program.”
He continued, “Wrestling is a stressful sport for kids. Anything that we can do to take the stress off them and help them perform at a higher level by removing the importance of specific events, I found has hands down helped us perform better.”
A win in the quarters would advance Edgemont to the semifinals, where they would face either Ardsley or Lourdes on Dec. 9. Pleasantville is the top seed on the other side of the bracket.
Last season, the Panthers wrestled a bunch of multi-meets, where the team picked up experience, but there was no team score kept.
“On the one hand it was great because the kids that were around got a lot of matches, even though we were in a very shortened season,” Jacobson said. “The flip side was that we didn’t really have a win-loss record to speak of because we can’t keep score in those formats. But if one were to keep a dual meet type scoring system, we would have done very well. It was a pretty strong season for us.”
Edgemont doesn’t have team captains. The coaching staff felt that by picking one, two or three captains, it would sell short what makes the Panthers so special this season.
“They’re such great role models and such strong leaders,” Jacobson said. “Each one of them brings kind of a different dynamic or aspect of leadership.”
Hockey
Coach: Steve Forzaglia (10th season)
Last Season: 13-1, Southern Westchester Regional Champions.
Key Returners: Will Stupart (senior, forward, Bronxville); Sebastian Henderson (senior, defense, Eastchester); Pat Dotson (junior, forward, Bronxville); Dave O’Shaughnessy (junior, forward, Bronxville).
Key Newcomers: Braydan Segal (freshman, forward, Edgemont); Ian Johns (freshman, forward, Edgemont); Kyle Klion (sophomore, forward, Edgemont).
Outlook: It was a banner season for the combined Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont (ETBE) hockey team last winter. The Eagles defeated Mamaroneck 4-1 in the championship game of the Southern Westchester regionals.
“Our goal this season is to continue to build on the past couple of seasons’ success,” ETBE coach Steve Forzaglia said.
The team has a trio of newcomers from Edgemont who Forzaglia expects to contribute in freshman forwards Braydan Segal and Ian Johns, as well as sophomore forward Kyle Klion.
Experience is a strength for the Eagles for the 2021-22 season. “And our tenacious forecheck and attack,” Forzaglia said of the other strengths of ETBE.
The Eagles were scheduled to open the season against Rye Town/Harrison on Dec. 2.
After a delayed start and shortened season last year due to the pandemic, Forzaglia is happy to see things getting back to normal.
“It’s a good feeling to get back to the season the way it is supposed to run,” Forzaglia said. “The winter season tends to be a marathon, last year was a sprint. We can now help the younger players progress more because we have more time.”
Swim and Dive
Coaches: Tobey Saracino and Ilan Noach
Edgemont athletes: Nathaniel Coker (freshman); Nathaniel Hwang (freshman); Albert Li (junior); Kai Lomvardas (sophomore); Lorenzo Palmer (sophomore); Jake Siegel (freshman); Colin Yung (freshman); Aaron Zhang (freshman).
Outlook: The combined Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington (AHEDI) swim and dive team has eight athletes from Edgemont on the roster.
The AHEDI team opens the season when it hosts Clarkstown on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m. at Ardsley Middle School.
