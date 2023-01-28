Edgemont gymnastics photo

Edgemont's four competitors on Jan. 20 made the most of their time together by bonding with each other throughout the meet.

 Contributed Photo

With 11 underclassmen on its roster, including many returning gymnasts, Edgemont was hoping to succeed individually and as a team this winter by maximizing the number of competitors in each meet. Though the team was only sending a handful of girls to each meet, the improvements from meet to meet were well documented.

Coach Kathryn Martell would report to the girls after each event what percentage they had improved their score from the previous meet, and for the majority of girls and scores, they were trending up all season.

