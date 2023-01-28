With 11 underclassmen on its roster, including many returning gymnasts, Edgemont was hoping to succeed individually and as a team this winter by maximizing the number of competitors in each meet. Though the team was only sending a handful of girls to each meet, the improvements from meet to meet were well documented.
Coach Kathryn Martell would report to the girls after each event what percentage they had improved their score from the previous meet, and for the majority of girls and scores, they were trending up all season.
“At the beginning everyone was either sick of injured and then I think that impacted their ability to be here,” Martell said. “For the girls who are at the meets it’s just that they improve in at least one event and I tell them right after they get their score how much they improved over their last meet. They can understand they are improving and all the effort is paying off. They’re also adding things to their routines and they have the confidence to build on what they have.”
The team has featured four all-arounds throughout the season, sophomores Sofia Gisbert, Le Wang, Talia Rothschild and Lexie Klein. Gisbert is the lone Panther with enough meets and qualifying scores to make it to divisionals.
“It’s great for her to get to divisionals,” Martell said. “They changed the scoring from last year and they increased all the point values you need. In floor her start value is 9.2 and she’s been hitting that. She kind of floats. If you watch her she can just pop off her shoulders and it seems like she’s floating through the air. And she’s strong in tumbling.”
Freshman Yihan Qin, eighth grader Audrey Meruelo and seventh grader Chloe Ong have been competing consistently this season and showing a lot of progress in their scores and confidence.
The Panthers competed against Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley and Suffern on Jan. 18. The team scored 84.15.
Rothschild scored 7.7 on vault, 6.4 bars, 7.3 beam, 8.45 floor for an all-around of 29.85. Klein scored 7.55 on vault, 4.1 on bars, 8.0 on beam, 7.45 on floor for a 27.1 all-around score. Wang scored 7.2 on vault, 4.3 bars, 5.5 beam, 6.5 floor, 23.5 overall. Meruelo posted a 3.7 on bars.
All of Rothschild’s scores met divisional-qualifying standards. Klein, competing for the first time this season, hit a qualifying score on beam.
Two days later Edgemont faced Clarkstown/Tappan Zee and scored 56.1 as the girls didn’t compete on floor. Gisbert scored 8.0 on vault, 7.0 bars, 8.1 beam; Wang 7.3 vault, 4.0 bars, 6.7 beam; Ong 6.5 vault, 5.3 beam; Qin 3.2 on beam.
In the team’s second to last dual meet on Jan. 24 against Brewster, the team tallied 52.75 points. Wang competed all-around and scored 21.35 with 7.6 on vault, 3.0 bars, 5.75 beam and 5.1 floor. Gisbert scored 6.5 on vault and 8.3 on floor; Ong 6.5 on vault and 5.9 on beam; and Qin 4.2 on beam.
“Yihan was saying at the last meet she’s only doing beam right now and it’s her first year and she really wants to take it seriously and she wants to compete in everything,” Martell said. “She said she knows she can do a good job if she puts her mind to it. That’s awesome to hear.
“Chloe has the potential to be an all-around competitor and she’s adding things. She added a branny dismount to her beam just tonight.”
Qin is in her first year on the team and had experience with the sport when she was younger, but took a “pretty long break.”
“Everyone on the team is really nice and it’s easy to get back into gymnastics,” she said. “I was preparing myself not only physically and mentally because I have a lot of mental blocks that kind of prohibit me. I stop myself from doing stuff I probably could do. It takes repetition. I just have to practice it over and over again to kind of get a feel for it before I’m confident in a move.”
Ong said she was “nervous” joining the team this winter, but since everyone was “pretty welcoming” it was a smooth transition.
“I had been doing gymnastics for a little while,” she said. “I think my skills were OK, but they’ve definitely gotten stronger and I’ve done a lot of repetition, so the skills that I was a little unsure on are a little better now.”
Vault and beam are Ong’s events of choice. “I like vault because it’s the same skill over and over and it’s really fun,” she said. “Beam is a skill I was always not so great at, but sometimes I was good at. I always felt comfortable doing beam. I definitely think I’m a lot better now because we did a lot of repetition and worked a lot on technique. I think my skills are cleaner now and better.”
Ong credited her teammates and coaches for helping her and her team succeed.
“Very supportive,” she said. “I hope that we get more girls and that we do more conditioning and just practice, practice, practice.”
Assistant coach Ziggy Scipio likes that attitude and understands it’s a process rebuilding the program.
“Sometimes we take three steps forward, two steps back,” he said. “We’re still going through our growing pains, so everything will work itself out. We’ve just got to show up for the girls, let them know we’re there to support them all the time and things will fall into place.”
