It may have been impromptu and it had nothing to do with the final score, but it was a good sign of how the meet went for the Edgemont gymnastics team as the Panthers broke out in a spirited dance routine together on the floor.
Edgemont had just finished competing in the meet at Dynamic Gymnastics in Cortlandt against Somers/Yorktown on Friday, Dec. 17. The Lakeland/Panas and Wappingers teams were also there competing and as all four teams were waiting for the final scores to be tallied, Edgemont entertained the crowd with its dance routine. The smiles on their faces and the cheer they received was enough to let everyone know that the meet was more than just the final scores as the Panthers continue to improve and have fun as a team.
“It’s so much fun. We were just making some TikTok videos and having fun together,” Beatrice Lytton said. “You’re with all your friends from school, competing and working to improve each day, so we just fool around a bit and try to make it fun together.”
A couple of the Panthers organized the dance session, and the rest of the team joined in and did their best to follow along.
“I did not know the dance, so I know they’re going to make fun of me for like forever, but it was all for fun,” Edgemont’s Talia Rothschild said. “My first year on the team there were very few of us. Now it feels more like a team with the spirit of friendship and goofing around together and it’s great to have that.”
They may have been having fun together after the meet, but that bonding is also bringing them together to perform better as a team. The end result was a defeat on the score sheet, but Edgemont improved across the board compared to its first meet of the season as the Panthers finished with a team score of 126.225.
“Everybody improved. I look at the meet last week compared to this meet and they did a lot better,” Edgemont coach Kathryn Martell said. “Already we’re seeing improvement from all the girls in their skills and what they’re doing.”
Leading the way for Edgemont was Lexie Klein as she finished first on the team with an all-around score of 27.25. Klein led the way on the bars with a score of 5.25, and she also shined on her floor routine with a 7.5. She scored a 7.65 on beam and 7.2 on vault.
“This meet was a lot better than the last meet. I was able to do a lot more of my routines and felt more confident,” Klein said. “My beam routine significantly improved and I was able to stick the skills that I’ve had trouble with before. It felt a lot better than last meet and we continue to improve. We’re getting a lot closer with each meet, and the more time we spend together, the more we can bond together.”
Rothschild was second on the team in the all-around with a score of 26.4. She led the team with a 7.75 on the beam, and she scored a 6.35 on her floor routine. In vault she had a score of 6.8, and scored a 5.2 on the bars.
“It went pretty well, the last meet was my first in two years since I didn’t compete because of COVID last year, and it’s really fun to compete with everyone again,” said Rothschild. “It’s amazing, everyone cheering for you and you know you just did a nice routine. I really loved my bars routine. When you’re not scared of it, it’s so much fun. It feels like you’re floating all the time. Once you get over the mental block, it’s like flying.”
Lytton was third in the all-around score for Edgemont with a 25.05 as she scored a 7.7 on vault, a 4.5 on bars, 6.85 on beam and 6.0 on the floor.
Audrey Meruelo was fourth in the all-around as she finished with a 22.775, with a 6.375 on floor, 5.3 on beam, 3.7 on bars and 7.4 on vault.
Maya Sacks led Edgemont on the vault with a score of 7.75, and Le Wang also competed on vault and finished with a score of 7.1.
Sacks scored a 6.7 on her floor routine and a 5.4 on beam. Elyse Blumberg scored a 6.3 on her floor routine and a 5.7 on beam.
Overall, it was an impressive performance according to Martell, as she saw improvement across the board from her young team. The Panthers now have 10 girls on the roster, and the oldest girls are a pair of sophomores.
“Actually, we have almost too many girls now so we have to make decisions on who can compete in which event,” Martell said. “The main thing is growth and we’re seeing a lot of growth both mentally and physically. They keep getting better and better and improving and that’s the main goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.