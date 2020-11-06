On the heels of getting shut out four times in a row, the Edgemont field hockey team takes pride in playing a tight 1-0 game against Pearl River and improving from a 5-0 to a 2-0 loss to Ursuline.
“The game against Pearl River was one of our closest games,” coach Jennifer Wandle said. “The girls came to the game ready to play and they had that drive to compete.”
Against Pearl River, senior goalie Hayden Plattus made five saves in keeping her team competitive in the game.
“Our goalie, Hayden Plattus, has been an outstanding asset to our defense,” Wandle said. “She is confident and helps to guide her teammates. Alongside her we have Mia Ripp and Quincy Bianchi, who have really stepped up this year and truly helped to keep this game so close.”
The Panthers then played Ursuline in back-to-back games. Wandle said the first game was “tough for us,” but the team was “happy” to get a rematch.
“Going into the second game against them, the girls felt more confident in their style of play and they knew the top players to watch out for,” Wandle said. “The second time we played Ursuline, our team was ready to change the outcome and I was truly proud of how well they played. They were connecting with their teammates, which allowed us to try new things on the field and they put every ounce of effort into that game.”
Edgemont is 2-8 with one game left in the regular season on Friday, Nov. 6, against Hastings. While many teams have a busy week of games ahead, the Panthers can take a breath and work on their skills prior to postseason.
“We have been really lucky with how our season played out,” Wandle said. “Having limited interruptions allowed for a sense of normalcy in the season. It was tough for them to constantly play back to back, but we would rather a compact season than no season at all.”
Playing in a tournament that combines AA and A schools will be a challenge for Edgemont, but any experience to play will help the team going forward.
“Looking towards the postseason, we will continue to build our connection as a team on the field,” Wandle said. “This is especially important moving forward to next season. We have been implementing new ideas and practices towards the end of the season because we have had some players really shine in new areas on the field, which is so amazing to see.”
Wandle, in her first season coaching the team, appreciates all the highs and lows the team has been through to grow as a unit.
“We have overcome injuries and changes to our season and that has really allowed us to explore new options and opportunities moving forward,” she said. “Our seniors have made such an impact on our team this year that our underclassmen have really looked up to them both on and off the field… we have seen transformations in every single one of our players. We have had underclassmen step into big roles this year and they played incredible. They will continue to grow in these positions in the rest of their time at Edgemont.”
