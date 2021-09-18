Excited about their first home game of the season, Edgemont field hockey came out strong against Albertus Magnus on Sept. 11.
The Panthers opened up a 1-0 lead and the game was all tied up 1-1 heading into the final quarter, but the team that finishes strong often wins the game and the fourth quarter belonged to the visiting Falcons.
“It’s frustrating because the girls really came out at the start of this game and gave it everything they had,” Edgemont coach Jen Wandle said. “I don’t think the final score was really a true reflection of that. I think we started getting a little tired today, we were missing a few starting players and we weren’t able to finish.”
In the end it would be recorded as a 4-1 victory for Magnus as Edgemont dropped to 0-2 overall after falling 8-1 to Sleepy Hollow in the season opener on the road Sept. 9.
After that tough game to start the year, Wandle and the Panthers were feeling pretty good about their effort in the first half against Magnus.
Edgemont’s Eve Mellis opened the scoring as she gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Magnus was able to tie it up before the half, and then the Falcons really got rolling in the fourth.
Right off the opening draw to start the fourth quarter, Magnus gained control of the ball and moved upfield with Adriana Giannetti scoring her second goal of the game at the 14:29 mark for a 2-1 lead.
The Panthers applied the pressure with the forward line of Mellis, Penelope Kraus and senior Jenna Musoff working hard trying to get the tying goal.
“They had a ton of opportunities moving the ball which was great and we just need to finish,” Wandle said of her forward line. “Last game we got stuck and couldn’t really transition the ball up. Today, Penelope, Eve and Jenna did an amazing job bringing the ball up so we were able to create those opportunities.”
While the forwards were working hard up front trying to get the tying goal, the defense was busy doing its job to keep it at a one-goal game.
Taylor Kenney came up with some big saves in goal for the Panthers as she finished with six saves. In addition to Kenney in goal, Wandle gave credit to Lela Warnock and Mae Parsons for playing strong on defense.
“Taylor has been working hard and it really shows this year. She’s holding down our defense and she’s been a rock back there,” Wandle said. “Lela was just moved to a new position and we didn’t even have to tell her what to do — she just got it done. We were missing one of our senior starters on defense in Quincy, but sophomore Mae played really well today.”
Unfortunately for Edgemont, Magnus was able to strike again at the 2:47 mark as Courtney Devers scored, and she then scored again at the 1:06 mark to make it a 4-1 final despite the Panthers’ strong effort for three quarters.
“They played completely different from the first game, so even though we lost I’m happy that they made progress to work on for a better season,” Wandle said. “This game was so much better than our first game, so we’re going to take this as a learning opportunity and move forward.”
In the loss to Sleepy Hollow, Kraus scored the only goal of the game for the Panthers off an assist from Mellis, while Kenney was busy in goal as she recorded 18 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.