EHS field hockey box 10-28 issue

After a tie on opening day and a win in its fourth game of the season, the Edgemont field hockey team thought it was onto something. Then a six-game losing streak happened. That, however, was followed by the season’s saving grace — a three-game winning streak and four-game scoring streak that propelled Edgemont into sectionals.

For the seven starting seniors, it was the first time the Panthers earned their way into postseason, putting aside the 2020 COVID-19 season where everyone qualified.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.