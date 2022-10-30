After a tie on opening day and a win in its fourth game of the season, the Edgemont field hockey team thought it was onto something. Then a six-game losing streak happened. That, however, was followed by the season’s saving grace — a three-game winning streak and four-game scoring streak that propelled Edgemont into sectionals.
For the seven starting seniors, it was the first time the Panthers earned their way into postseason, putting aside the 2020 COVID-19 season where everyone qualified.
“It was nice that finally senior year we got to go even though we got out in the first round,” senior captain Mae Parsons said. “It was cool to make it there. It was fun because it was our last time doing field hockey all together.
“We’ve all been with each other since seventh or eighth grade and we were close on the modified team and now we’re all close as seniors. We kind of grew up playing field hockey together, which was really nice.”
The No. 13 Panthers knew their Section 1 Class B opening round game at No. 4 John Jay-Cross River was going to be a challenge, but being there and having the experience was special.
“Just being a part of that was amazing,” coach Jen Wandle said. “They know they worked hard to get to where they were and, of course, John Jay is an incredible program. We knew that going into the game, but even just being there and seeing almost a different type of field hockey and the different connections that can happen on the field was a great learning experience for them. Everyone was able to see some time on the field in that game, so some athletes that didn’t really play a lot during the season got out on the field. It was a great opportunity for them to finish off the season together, especially the seniors.”
From Sept. 28 to Oct. 13, Edgemont had three shutouts — 2-0 over Brewster and 3-0 twice against Byram Hills — and scored in a 3-1 loss to Harrison.
“Penelope [Kraus] was doing a really nice job finishing off those goals for us and Anisha [Musti] and Bre[anna Chin] did really well transitionwise just bringing the ball up when we were clearing it out of our defensive end,” Wandle said. “It was great to see the movement from transition and then finally be able to finish that offensively.”
Seeing the hard work pay off and the connections and communication peaking was uplifting to the team’s spirits and confidence.
“It was really rewarding,” Parsons said. “We were already very able to connect personally, but to finally connect on the field was nice and we were playing teams that were more at our level.
“We were talking a lot to each other. Communication was a huge part of it. We had all gotten used to the positions and in some other games we had gotten moved around and that screwed us up again, but everyone got used to what we were doing and we started doing better as a team and as individual players.”
The team finished the regular season 4-11-1. “They were super excited and I was really proud of them,” Wandle said. “This is one of the better seasons that we’ve had in the past, so to see them go off of the momentum from one game into the next really boosted their confidence. We were trying to improve each game, so it was nice to see that.”
Despite the losses, Edgemont was actually very strong on defense. It was a matter of spending too much time playing defense, which meant the other teams’ relentless attack was bound to pay off, in addition to not many scoring chances for the Panthers.
“We finally had games where we weren’t in the defensive end the whole time, which was a nice break for our defense, which still played amazing in those games,” Wandle said. “It was also a time for the offense to show what they have and all the talent they have to work with. We have played a lot of teams where we haven’t always gotten a lot of offensive opportunities, so I think as a team when we had that momentum we started going with it.”
The Panthers will graduate Breanna Chin, Caroline Fleischhauer, Anisha Musti, Sonia Parashac, Parsons, Lela Warnock and Taylor Kenney.
“The seniors have been a huge part of the program for the past four years and they’ve been starting on top of that,” Wandle said. “To see the holes and those gaps is hard for the program, but we know we have a bunch of girls that are stepping up next year. It will definitely be a different experience for them, but they’ve learned a lot from the seniors the past few years, so we have a lot to thank them for. They will use those seniors that are graduating as their leaders and role models for that, but we will definitely miss them next year.”
Kenney made 16 saves against John Jay, keeping her team energized and in the game.
“One big position we have to fill is Taylor, our goalie,” Wandle said. “She truly the past few years has been a huge, huge impact on our program. Without her we wouldn’t have made it as far as we did with the program. She’s been putting in a lot of work on and off the field. She’s a great role model for the other kids on the team.”
Edgemont returns junior Eve Mellis and sophomore Penelope Kraus at forward and junior Riya Jain and freshman Emma Parashac in the starting lineup next fall. “Everything else we’ll just see where the season takes us,” Wandle said. “It’s exciting to look forward to the next season, but we know we have a lot of work to do to fill the shoes of all the seniors we are losing this year.”
Parsons said her message to the returning players is that winning isn’t everything. “You can still have fun with what you’re given,” she said. “No matter what the refs are doing, what the coaches are doing, what the other teams are doing, you can still have fun. We had a great time this year.”
