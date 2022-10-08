After a tie, a win, and three goals scored in their first four games, the Edgemont field hockey team thought it was onto something. However, five shutout losses in a row, three of them being by five goals or more, have been frustrating after the promising start.
After a 3-0 loss to Sleepy Hollow on Sept. 28 and a 5-0 loss to Pelham on Oct. 1, Edgemont fell to 1-7-1.
“It’s not ideal and I wish we could be doing better, but winning isn’t everything,” senior Mae Parsons said. “I think we play well together and we have a really good time together. I have fun every day at practice, even at games when we lose.
“I love the team dynamic and I love everyone on the team. They’re all really fun, really good people to be on a team with. I think we need to connect our skills better on the field and that’s how we can start winning. I do want to win most of the rest of the season if we can.”
Coach Jen Wandle was pleased with the way her team came out in the first half against Pelham.
“We spent time the past couple of weeks swinging the ball and practicing transition,” she said. “That’s really been our biggest downfall right now. In the first half they did so well with that. The last time we played Pelham a couple of years ago we lost 12-0, so to have a score like this was a huge improvement for them. We’re still trying to figure things out because every game it’s a different competition level for them.”
Edgemont spent most of the game on defense and as usual showed off a strong defensive unit led by goalie Taylor Kenney and Lela Warnock, both seniors.
“Having Taylor and Lela back there has been a huge, huge help for them,” Wandle said. “Taylor has been a dominant force. Lela, too, back there because we do have a freshman [Emma Parashac] starting on defense and she’s coming from modified and hasn’t really experienced full-on varsity. She’s still learning, but she has other great defenders to learn from.
“Since we do spend so much time down there they’ve gotten so much better. We’re still working on the little things like approaching the right way, not diving in, things like that. With the younger girls that comes with practice.”
Late in the game the Panthers were able to push the ball down field, attack the cage and earn several corners.
“We were already down five goals, so it was kind of hard for them to be ready for that, but just having the opportunity to be down there and play teams like this, it’s great practice,” Wandle said. “We look at games like this as an opportunity to improve what we’ve been working on.”
Parsons likes seeing all three units on the field have some level of success.
“The defense is playing the whole game,” Parsons said. “We did get a few corners late, which felt good. Lela Warnock really helps the defense and holds things up back there. The middies really connect everything together with me and Sonia [Parashac] getting it up there. Hopefully we’ll score the next game and win.”
Junior Eve Mellis sees a lot of potential in the team, especially the newcomers and young players who don’t have as much experience coming into the season. “They’ve been able to get on the field and do a really good job,” she said. “I really hope that we connect all of our pieces together, all the things we’ve been practicing, in order to build a strong offense and go to goal more. I feel like we’ve had a lot of opportunities, but we have to capitalize and finish strong.”
Parsons hopes to see the team worked on its mental game and mindset. “It’s hard to go into a game knowing the other team has a really good record and is better than you,” she said. “I think the first half of the game today we really pushed it and then they started winning and we started getting into our heads. We need to stay calm and collected the whole time.”
With seven games left in the season, the Panthers hope to find that early season magic once more, notably putting the ball in the cage.
“We do have a lot of new girls in the mix this year and everyone’s kind of playing here and there and all over the place,” Wandle said. “They’re still trying to find their way with that, especially the younger girls because we don’t have modified or JV [this year]. We were very low on numbers, but we have these girls on the sidelines learning from these opportunities. It is a big jump from modified, so we don’t usually throw them in right away because we do play a lot of teams like Pelham. We play them again, so I’m excited to see what happens.”
