Even after starting the season 0-2-1, the Edgemont field hockey team felt it was making progress and headed in the right direction. After all, the Panthers had an opening day scoreless shutout and put the ball in the cage in each of the next two games, which were losses.
“It would have been great if we won — I think we could have won — but it was our first game, so I think that was a win in a sense for us,” senior goalie Taylor Kenney said.
In the fourth game, the Panthers put it all together in a 1-0 win over Nanuet. On Sept. 13, senior Breanna Chin scored for Edgemont and Kenney made 11 saves in the win.
Edgemont opened the season Sept. 7 with Kenney making seven saves to keep Nyack off the board, while Nyack goalie Emily Rodriguez stopped five Edgemont shots. For Edgemont it was as good as a win.
“It was huge and that is exactly how we wanted to start the season,” coach Jennifer Wandle said. “Last year and previous years we haven’t always had the best record or the best season, so for us to start that way was a turning point for us. They needed that. To see what they worked so hard for was really rewarding for them.”
Irvington topped Edgemont 3-1 the next day and on Sept. 10 Hastings beat the Panthers 4-1.
Edgemont got off to slow starts in their opening games, but picked it up in the second half. Playing a full game the rest of the season will be crucial.
“The girls know what they need to work on and they spend a lot of time at practice,” Wandle said. “It’s now transferring it to games. I think seeing different teams and different style of play has been helpful for them because they are seeing the level of competition how it changes every single game. We have to get out of that being a second-half team funk we have and then I think the girls will see a huge transformation.”
Sophomore Penelope Kraus scored the first goal of the season for Edgemont and sophomore Bella Rutherford had the second goal, assisted by Kraus.
“It’s exciting because our two scorers so far are both sophomores,” Kenney said. “They’re both younger players on the team so it shows we have a future to build this team up.”
Wandle was impressed with Rutherford’s goal in particular because the team “had a lot of new faces in when she scored, so the girls were really excited to see we can score no matter who is on the field.”
Wandle was also pleased with the team’s play against Irvington.
“We’re a little bit of a second-half team right now so we’re trying to fix that,” she said. “Eventually at the end they did play well and that’s just what we want to see consistently from them.”
Kenney, who began playing goalie as a seventh grader and started on varsity last year as a junior after two years backing up Hayden Plattus, was busy making 23 saves combined over the Irvington and Hastings games to keep her team competitive.
“I love it,” Kenney said. “It is at times very stressful and it often comes down to a certain move someone makes and you have to adjust very quickly to that move. There’s a lot of pressure to that role, but it also adds to the excitement of the game. That’s what I really enjoy — the rush, the idea of me really helping the team.”
On defense, senior Lela Warnock, juniors Riya Jain and Hannah Cohen, and freshman Emma Parashac have been a solid unit in front of Kenney.
“Lela has been playing in the middle in the back and she’s been a huge part of our defense,” Wandle said. “She’s the backbone there and she and Taylor work really well together.
“They’ve [all] been doing a great job working with the middies. It’s an exhausting job playing defense the whole game. Our middies and our defenders switch off when they need to, so they’re still making that adjustment.”
The group has worked hard to become a cohesive unit.
“It’s very important for us to know each other, to know what our strengths are, how to communicate effectively, because that’s what it comes down to sometimes,” Kenney said. “I have to tell people where to be, they have to tell each other where to go, tell me what to do. I think being close as teammates is really important for that.”
The first three games the Panthers struggled to get into the offensive circle.
“Most of our games have been like 85% between the 50 and our goal, but we’ve been a very strong defensive team,” Sonia Parashac said. “We’ve had everybody move back — even forwards are playing D., which is good because we need to learn every single position — but now I think we need to focus on offense and getting the ball up now that we have a pretty strong defense.”
Kraus, senior Anisha Musti and junior Eve Mellis are at forward; Chin, senior Sonia Parashac, Rutherford and senior Mae Parsons at midfield work with the defense to move the ball up the field.
“I think we have really good scorers,” Sonia Parashac said. “When we practice we always get some good shots in and I think as soon as we figure out how we can transition the ball up, which I can already see we’re doing more fluidly, we’re going to have a lot more wins and a lot more shots on goal.”
Senior Caroline Fleischhauer, who picked up the sport last year as a junior, is the team’s spark off the bench wherever the team needs her.
“The change from last season to this season is a huge improvement,” Wandle said. “It’s been amazing. She is kind of one of those players who will go anywhere you need her. Caroline is a player that goes in 110% every time, so we’re beyond grateful that she has that personality and determination for that. She’s always the first one we grab.”
Edgemont graduated two key seniors, but the lineup is basically intact and has the addition of six new freshmen who have already started to contribute and are adjusting well.
“It’s exciting and fun to have all these new faces and players,” Kenney said. “They all have their own skills and we’re still getting used to working as a team, getting to know each other. These games are helping us get there.”
Sonia Parashac knows this is her last season and she and her fellow seniors are looking to make the best of it.
“It’s really upsetting for me because I really love field hockey,” she said. “It’s always been my favorite thing ever and I loved playing all four years. When I was coming into my first day of preseason I knew it was the last time. I think we’re all just trying to savor it no matter what the outcomes are of the game, no matter if we win or lose, just trying to savor the time we have with each other playing our favorite sport.”
