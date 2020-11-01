The 2020 field hockey season has been nostalgic for Edgemont senior Mia Ripp.
“We were really not even expecting to have a season,” she said. “Overall the seniors especially are thankful to have this last time to play. It’s so unexpected. It was a great opportunity one last time to play together.”
The four-year starter has given her all to the program and every season has been different in terms of the team’s ability to compete, the personnel and the emotions involved during a long season.
“It’s been a really incredible experience,” Ripp said. “I’m so glad I continued to play each year. Each year has been so different with the kids playing in each part of the field, but even when the seniors graduate so many strong players still exist and a lot of the younger players, even this year, have really proven themselves.”
This year, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a coaching change as Edgemont hired Jennifer Wandle as the new head coach and longtime modified coach Mary Raciborski, who was the head coach of the team at the end of last century, was named the assistant.
“I think it’s been a different experience, but definitely a positive one,” Ripp said. “ We’ve been used to everything being one way with one coach and now it’s different. It’s a big change and I was gladly surprised to have my modified coach again so I could prove and show how much I’ve grown.”
Following a 3-2 win on opening day at home against Nyack, the Panthers have gone 1-5. The second win came 4-0 against Byram Hills on Oct. 23, and the Panthers have scored in four of their seven games.
“It’s been a rocky start for us, but I think that the girls kind of needed this,” Wandle said. “They’re not going to win every game, they’re not going to score every game, so in a way it’s good because now they’re finding their way out of it. They’re working together and starting to find new options from different people.
“It’s not necessarily the record we had pictured, but we’re playing great teams and we’re all playing under crazy circumstances. It’s a new team for them. They came in with two new coaches, got some new players, so they’re still figuring things out, but getting there.”
The senior class of goalie Hayden Plattus, Aisha Rauf, Sally Weiss, Zaza Aslanian, Aine Butler-Boyle and Ripp is setting the tone.
Aslanian has scored in each game the Panthers have scored in — eight goals total, including two hat tricks — while Butler-Boyle has the team’s other goal this season.
“Zaza has been outstanding as usual,” Wandle said. “She’s been our leading goal scorer this season. Then we have Aine, who has been a huge help, and Aisha as well on the forward line.”
Another consistent force for the team has been junior Quincy Bianchi on defense.
Wandle said everyone on the team is getting playing time to improve the team’s cohesiveness and also build towards the future as two juniors, eight sophomores and three freshmen will return next fall. She has also had the girls play multiple positions for increased exposure to the inner-workings of the game.
“I think their connection on the field is getting so much better,” Wandle said. “It was there the first game and I think it was the excitement of being back out on the field. It fell off a little bit the next few games. Now they’ve been able to connect with each other better and find different teammates on the field to utilize.”
Ripp has seen the team grow from the beginning of preseason.
“Throughout the season we’ve really stepped it up and have really shown that even though we’ve struggled we can play not as individuals, but as a team,” Ripp said. “We’ve also been able to grow overall.”
Wandle credits the upperclassmen for setting the team up for success.
“We have a lot of young starters on the field,” she said. “They came in very timid players, but they’re really coming out of their shells. They have such great role models from the senior class and the juniors as well. They’ve been guiding them through the season and giving them advice on the teams we’re playing.”
Edgemont has games left against Pearl River and Hastings once each, Ursuline twice.
“We’re looking to close out with a few more wins, of course, but really we want to continue to get the girls to grow as a team because they are so young and they’ll be working together the next few years,” Wandle said. “We are looking to build up the program. I think that’s one of our biggest things we’re looking for as we close out the season and to give the seniors the best senior season that they could have imagined.”
So far, so good.
