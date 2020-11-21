Aine Butler-Boyle watched the final game of her high school field hockey career on a livestream. Quarantined due to potential COVID-19 exposure, she wasn’t able to attend or play against North Salem, and with too many other teammates also out of commission, the Edgemont Panthers ended up not entering playoffs.
After playing 12 regular season games with very little interruption compared to most teams, it ended up being the end of that season where the Panthers were hit hard.
“Especially not knowing my last game was going to be my last game, I’m very thankful for the games I did have and all the opportunities I was able to have with my team,” Butler-Boyle said. “Last spring they didn’t even know it was going to be their last practice and it was, so I was grateful we played all the games we did.”
Being short-handed came out of the blue for Edgemont for the final game, so the decision to end the season was made afterward.
“It was very last minute and unexpected, but we knew going into this season things like this could happen,” first-year coach Jennifer Wandle said. “Injuries come up as well. We did have a feeling things like that would come up, but luckily we were able to play 12 games this season. I’m not sure if every team got to play that many games, but we were lucky to get all 12 in.”
Missing six players in the finale was a challenge, but the Panthers who were at the game rose above the adversity.
“We had opportunities where we were able to move people around, try new spots,” Wandle said. “We were faced with some unfortunate circumstances, but that actually allowed us to try new things and kind of fill new people into these positions and it gave us a better idea of what next season is going to look like.”
Edgemont finished the season 2-9-1 after moving up a league and having a coaching change, but by all accounts it was a successful fall.
“We definitely had an interesting season to say the least,” Wandle said. “We never thought it would be anything like this, but I am just happy that unlike lacrosse season we were able to have a season this year. Even though the outcome wasn’t necessarily in our favor, we really did a lot of team-building strategies for future years as well and we owe a big thank you to our six seniors who have really helped to shape and build this program.”
Butler-Boyle, Mia Ripp, top scorer Zaza Aslanian and goalie Hayden Plattus are four-year starters, while fellow seniors Aisha Rauf and Sally Weiss had a major impact this year.
“They were an incredible group to work with this year,” Wandle said. “We will definitely miss our six seniors next year, but I know the younger athletes coming up and the girls on the team coming back, they’re going to step into these roles and they’ll be fine because they had such great role models to look up to.”
Quincy Bianchi and Jenna Musoff will be the lone returning seniors next year, so this year’s underclassmen — freshmen Hannah Cohen, Eve Mellis and Riya Jain, and sophomores Sonia Parashac, Anisha Musti, Mya Romero, Ashleigh Druckenmiller, Breanna Chin, Lela Warnock, Mae Parsons and goalie Taylor Kenney — will really be relied upon even more.
“They have so much potential I’m honestly so excited to see what they do with this program because the freshmen, the sophomores, the juniors, every grade has so much potential,” Butler-Boyle said. “If they work hard and keep practicing I know they’re going to do amazing. I’m excited for them.”
Wandle and assistant Mary Raciborski, the former varsity and modified coach, made a perfect pairing in the sidelines this season.
“They were both really good and worked really well together,” Butler-Boyle said. “I think all the girls loved their coaching and they helped bring the team together. I see a good future with them.”
