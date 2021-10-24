When Quincy Bianchi joined the varsity field hockey team at Edgemont as the lone freshman on the team in 2018, she was welcomed with open arms by the upperclassmen, who set the tone for her four-year career as a starter. As a senior this year, Bianchi’s goal was to do the same for her younger teammates.
“As I reflect back on these four years, one of my biggest goals was not only to boost morale, but also to make the underclassmen feel heard and valued on the team,” Bianchi said. “I hope they are getting the same things out of it that I have.”
Coach Jennifer Wandle knows Bianchi gave everything she had on and off the field.
“Unfortunately Quincy was out a little bit with a few injuries, so we didn’t get to have her for the entire season, but we did have her for a majority of it,” Wandle said. “She is a force back on defense, so we were lucky to have her when we did. She’s very vocal, her teammates look up to her, she knows where she’s supposed to be on the field and she’s always directing them who should be where.”
Bianchi missed some time with a mild concussion she suffered during homecoming against Nyack, but cheered for her team when she couldn’t be on the field with them, including at a game against Yorktown.
“I came to that game after not being at practice for a few days and the way I was seeing everyone communicating was incredible to see,” Bianchi said. “I’ve watched these juniors grow up as players and I’m so proud of them, and the freshmen, too. They’re such a great group of girls and the improvement has been so phenomenal.”
Bianchi also sprained her ankle in the third to last game of the season, but didn’t miss the final two games on Monday and Tuesday this week, which the team lost 2-0 to Hastings and 1-0 against Rye Neck.
“I was definitely injured, but it was all about perseverance and I had to play,” she said.
Jenna Musoff was the only other senior on the team this fall. This was her second year playing field hockey and she made an impact as a starter on the forward line. “She picked it up late, but it’s like you couldn’t even tell,” Wandle said.
Edgemont finished the season 1-13-1, with the win coming against Harrison and the tie against Valhalla. Not holding on for the tie in the season finale was disappointing, but it was a hard-fought final game for the team, which did not qualify for sectionals.
“I have to say we held them until the last three or four minutes of the game, which was a hard one for us because we played so well and the other team ended up scoring with just a few minutes left in the game,” Wandle said. “It was honestly such a great game to watch. They were disappointed with the outcome of it, but we were so proud from where they started where teams were putting over five goals on us to where we ended up. We would have liked a different outcome, but seeing them progress and change over this season was more than we could have asked for, especially because we do have such a young team.”
The team was mostly made of eight juniors and seven freshmen. Since there were only two seniors and three sophomores, those two classes saw a lot of playing time.
Juniors Breanna Chin, Caroline Fleischhauer, Taylor Kenney, Anisha Musti, Sonia Parashac, Mae Parsons, Mya Romero and Lela Warnock will lead the team next fall.
“The juniors were a huge part of our team, pretty much our entire starting lineup, so we’re happy that we get to have them for another year,” Wandle said. “They are like a force to reckon with, that group. Luckily for the underclassmen and the girls that will be coming up next year, these girls work in the offseason, they practice when they can, so they are constantly helping their younger teammates catch up where those missed years were unfortunately due to this pandemic. It’s a big jump, so to have the support of those juniors next year will be important.”
Goalie Kenney was the starter for the first time after seeing limited action behind a senior last fall and she stepped up to face a constant barrage of shots as the team spent most of the season on its own defensive end. Next year she’ll be ready for anything that comes her way.
“Her confidence level has completely changed from where she started at the beginning of this year,” Wandle said. “Last year she was a little more timid and didn’t see as much playing time. This year she is our only goalie and she stepped up to the plate. There were so many games we wouldn’t have the score we ended with if it wasn’t for her because of how much she stepped up. She’s so vocal and she tries so hard. The transformation really is incredible.”
Parashac and Chin were also keys in the midfield. “Those two working together in the midfield, you could find them all over the place together constantly working in there,” Wandle said. “We’re excited to see the two of them work together again next year.”
Freshmen Keara Kenney, Penelope Kraus, Macey Miller, Isobel Rutherford, Bella Scovotti, Ariana Segal and Ava Thomas will be back with sophomores Hannah Cohen, Riya Jain and Eve Mellis.
“We’re excited to see where the freshmen are going to take us because they came in so shy and they missed a modified year, so it was a big jump for them to have one year on modified and then be on varsity,” Wandle said. “Just being with the veteran girls they really transitioned and have gotten so much better. We did have a few freshmen who did start and play for us, which was nice, but then we ended up having a handful of girls who would go in as our utility players. Our freshmen would go wherever we needed them to go and they were able to get a feel for each position.”
Mellis was a standout from the sophomore class offensively. “Eve Mellis has been a huge role model in our forward line,” Wandle said. “She’s one that was constantly bringing the ball up. She’s vocal, so she’s pointing out where her teammates should be, the runs they should be making to help our offensive line. A majority of our goals we scored this year were through her.”
Wandle talked to the girls about how this year’s struggles could pay major dividends and help turn the program around as early as next year.
“It was a tough season for us, but we’re so proud of those girls because they never gave up, which is nice to see,” she said. “Yes, they felt defeated at some points, but for them to go in and play to that very final whistle was more than we could ask for… They are a completely different team. And they recognize that.”
Bianchi’s senior season didn’t go as she had planned, but she wouldn’t trade the experience, her teammates or her coaches for anything.
“I’m so proud and I hope this will carry into next year,” she said. “I do love Coach Jen and Coach Kell[y Blair]. I think they are incredible and they helped to give us the skills we can execute on the field. Though it wasn’t the season we’d hoped for, win or lose our record does not show how hard we played and I think we can leave this season knowing that we played our hardest and it was great overall. I’ll miss it, but they’re going to continue to thrive.”
