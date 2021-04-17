Sophomore quarterbacks are an Edgemont tradition over the last 30 years or so. Those who played the position young went on to have bright futures.
Those among the elite group of Adam Scheier (Class of ’91), John Kaufman (’97), Drew Nadler (’99), Max Einhorn (’07), Joseph Hoffman (’09), Frankie Sayegh (’18), Kirk Gialleonardo (’21) and now Milan Gialleonardo have been planned starters, emergency starters or were given reps to prepare for the future as sophomores. Milan Gialleonardo fits into the latter two categories as he was supposed to back up his senior brother Kirk, who would have been a valuable back or wide receiver, but he got injured — collarbone, out for the season — on the third play of the season.
Milan stepped in and went down with a concussion in the second half of that first game. With the team not having games in Weeks 2 and 3 due to a team COVID-19 quarantine, Milan had his first career varsity start Friday night, April 9, at home, and led the offense to a 41-0 win over Croton-Harmon. He recovered from an early red zone interception to have a standout performance.
In the win, Milan was 4 of 7 passing for 65 yards, two touchdowns to Will Shah (27 yards) and David Kim (22) and an interception.
“We had to amend some things because he’s not as fast as Kirk, but he’s a much better thrower and he did a great job with a couple of nice throws on scrambles,” coach Brendan Connolly said. “The dropback corner route was the best throw I’ve seen him make this whole year. He’s done a great job, worked on his footwork, spent the whole quarantine retooling his footwork, working on his arm slot. I’m glad he was able to reap those benefits today.”
Milan also carried the ball eight times for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’re all excited for Milan,” senior captain Owen Burnside said. “We see him work all day in practice and continue to push himself. I expect nothing less than what he showed today.”
Milan used the time off from competition to get himself healthy between Weeks 1 and 4 to make sure he was ready to quarterback to the team.
“I prepared a lot, watched a lot of film,” Milan said. “I watched Kirk play and saw what he did. With what we had out there today everything was open, everybody was doing their job, so it worked. Everything was clicking. After not playing for a while I expected us to come out flying, but you never expect a 41-0 win.”
Milan credited his teammates for watching film, staying conditioned and not letting the setbacks of the first three weeks get them down while they were under quarantine. “Everyone stayed true to the season and that’s what we needed to do to win tonight,” he said.
Edgemont’s offensive line of left tackle Nate Parsons, left guard Dexter Seeley, center Gavin Wurtzburger, right guard Jesse Kaminskas and right tackle Tyler Donahue impressed Connolly against Croton-Harmon’s 3-3 stack defense, a much different look than the team is used to seeing.
“They did a great job of getting in the film room and understanding their roles because you don’t have an individual person,” Connolly said. “They understood where they were supposed to be and about moving people out. We had some nice lanes to run through and they did a great job in pass protection, too, giving Milan time to throw the ball, allowing him to get the ball down field. We tell the offensive line every day, ‘We go as you go.’ I don’t care who we have there back to block, we’re not going anywhere.”
Jake Rosen ran the ball eight times for 62 yards, Joey Saito 8 for 42 and a TD.
Defensively, Pete Ellinikos had 10 tackles, including three for a loss, Saito had five tackles, Rosen a fumble recovery and Davis Kim, Logan Gordon and Zach Frain had interceptions, Frain’s for a 44-yard TD.
All of the damage was done in the first half, much like an old school Edgemont game where the seconds saw the majority of the playing time in the second half. Connolly was pleased to get the less experienced players in the game. “We got Ilhan [Sheikh] in, Stephanie Kornberg in,” he said. “Everybody got in today. They did a good job in the second half and moved the ball down the field. Our backups did a great job. It was nice to see.”
Getting more kids a taste of the game speed Edgemont isn’t deep enough to replicate in practice is key for the future. Connolly likes to reward players for hard work in practice.
“Some of them just aren’t physically or mentally ready to play full time, so it’s great to see those kids who need a couple more reps or maybe another year to fill out or understand what’s going on now get to get some game action,” he said. “It’s nice to get them the reps now with an understanding of practice for the next week of this is how we need to prepare.”
How they did it
Milan Gialleonardo threw an interception in the first quarter in the red zone, but Rosen recovered a fumble with 7:55 left on the 5-yard line. Jake Rosen picked up 4 yards and Gialleonardo scored a 1-yard touchdown and hit the extra point. On Edgemont’s next drive, Gialleonardo had a 37-yard run to the 30 and he later threw a 26-yard TD pass to Shah. The two-point conversion was no good and it was a 13-0 lead with 2:51 left in the quarter.
Ellinikos made the stop on the kickoff, pinning Croton-Harmon at the 10-yard line. Kim had an interception at the 20-yard line and returned it 14 yards to the 6 with 1:39 left in the first quarter. Gialleonardo ran two times, the second for the TD and a 20-0 lead with 42.4 seconds left in the first.
With 7:50 left in the second quarter, Kim made a sliding catch in the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard TD from Gialleonardo. Edgemont held a 27-0 lead. With 33.2 seconds left in the half, Saito ran in a 2-yard TD and Edgemont held a 34-0 lead.
The Panthers scored their final TD of the game as Frain scored a 44-yard pick six to end the half with a 41-0 lead after Shah hit another extra point.
The seconds played a strong second half and had a couple of solid drives and held the shutout defensively. Gordon intercepted the ball at the 11-yard line with 2:26 left to go to seal the deal. Despite having a short field the Panthers took several knees to close out the game.
“It’s exciting, but honestly this team does nothing but fight adversity,” said Burnside, who recovered from an injury in the opening week. “Last year we had 19 kids, so we expect to go out and grind harder than every other team. I’m proud of the guys and I’m proud we were able to do it. We come out here expecting to win every single week. I expected nothing less than this.”
Burnside said that once the team scored the first touchdown he knew they would be able to pile on from there, though he wasn’t expecting it all in the first half. Getting the subs in was a great reminder of where he came from.
“Watching them allowed me to relive how I came up on the team, how I would play at the end of games to get ready for now,” he said. “It was all fun and I’m happy for them to get to experience what a varsity game is really like.”
Edgemont travels to Hastings this weekend, with only one more week to play after that.
“I think we have to build on the energy we had this week and watch film, see what we did wrong and be ready for Hastings next week,” Gialleonardo said. “We got a lot of new young kids this year, so the future of the program is looking better than I thought it would be.”
Between the injuries, the quarantine and missing two games, the Panthers still came out as strong as they’ve been when they made the independent league finals in 2018 and won the title in 2019. They only had two practices in full pads to prepare and they showed heart in their return.
“This is a great bounceback from that first week, which was a month ago at this point,” Connolly said. “We’re using this as a stepping stone. We’re happy with the win, enjoying it for 24 hours, but once we start watching film this game is in the rearview mirror. We’ll learn from our mistakes — we still made plenty of mistakes — but the mistakes aren’t as amplified when you win. We have to make sure we really pay attention to detail the next two weeks because when you win it’s harder to do that.”
And when you win with a sophomore quarterback, you feel much better about the future.
