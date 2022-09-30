After a tight loss in the opening week, the Edgemont football team has dominated to improve to 2-1. The latest was a 42-0 won over Hastings in which Peter Ellinikos and Milan Gialleonardo combined for 357 yards on the ground on Friday night for homecoming.
“The first week we lost to Greeley and we knew that wasn’t us,” Gialleonardo said. “We had a little bit of injuries, but we knew that wasn’t us. Ever since then we’ve been playing like we want to win. We’ve got a lot of young kids on this team. It’s great to finally see our modified getting more kids back. It’s all for this, all for our community. We really just want to make it so football is back in Edgemont. We just wanted to show everyone we can play football.”
Edgemont held a 14-0 lead at halftime, but exploded in the second half.
“A lot of penalties in the first quarter,” coach James Pape said. “We had a couple of turnovers, some ball security stuff, just not our best football and at halftime being up as little as we were I said to them, ‘Guys, you’ve got to keep pushing forward, you’ve got to keep moving, because this isn’t our game. This is not what we practiced day in day out, doubles, two-a-days,’ and second half we came out and just played clean football. That’s something as a coach I saw they made mistakes, they learned, they regrouped and they were able to find themselves in the second half.”
Though the Panthers did have their share of penalties — including several touchdowns called back — the Hastings offense wasn’t able to gain much positive yardage.
“Defensively we played great,” Pape said. “Not a lot of mistakes on defense. We did very well in the red zone to hold them to no points.”
Joey Saito and David Larsen each had an interception. Jesse Kaminskas led with seven tackles, five for a loss, and three sacks. Ellinikos had six tackles, four for a loss, and two sacks; Wesley Coker four tackles, three for a loss, and three sacks; Parsons four tackles, three for a loss, and one sack; Kenny Saito four tackles, two for a loss, and one sack; Joey Saito six tackles; Davis Kim three tackles; Salvatore Puccio, Gialleonardo and Conor Fisher two tackles each; Larsen one tackle.
Offensively, Edgemont stopped itself with penalties more than the Hastings defense served as a hindrance.
Gialleonardo was 3 of 10 passing for 32 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He had eight carries for 167 yards, two touchdowns and two fumbles, also catching a 7-yard pass.
Larsen completed 2 of 3 passes for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Kim caught three passes for 25 yards, all three for touchdowns. Ellinikos ran the ball 11 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Joey Saito carried the ball six times for 30 yards and had one fumble.
“Peter had a great game today,” Pape said. “He had a lot of burst, broke off a lot of tackles. Milan as always did what Milan does. Davis made a couple of great catches in the end zone for us. Overall collectively the whole offensive line pushed, moved forward, played like a team, played together. I’m proud of them.”
On both sides of the ball, linemen like Nate Parsons, Jesse Kaminskas, Sal Puccio, Kenny Saito and Will Barlow had a huge impact.
Nine of 11 Edgemont starters on both sides were two-way players.
“We’re playing against bigger schools and we’ve always been a small 20-man team, but we’ve always said we’re gritty, always believed we’re gritty and we showed that. We’re definitely going to give Panas a fight next week,” Gialleonardo said.
The coaches took the opportunity to get more players into the game later with a big lead.
“They’ve been here for so long and I have a large freshman class that’s still learning the system, still learning how to play, but they got in and they got some experience today and it’s going to help us later on in the season,” Pape said.
Parsons enjoys being on the field for every play. “I love being in there both ways and I love watching my teammates succeed,” he said. “It’s honestly the best feeling ever. We’ve got a limited amount of kids, a lot of both way players and that’s why we need persistence. We have so much heart. Anyone can go in the game. We all know what we’re doing and that’s really just what makes us a team.”
After an uneventful start to the game, Joey Saito grabbed an interception with 4:19 left in the first quarter, but the Panthers fumbled the ball away after picking up a pair of first downs. Hastings took over with 39.7 seconds left at their own 36-yard line. Hasting punted after Parsons and Kaminskas combined for the sack on third down.
On first down from the 20, quarterback Gialleonardo went down the left side for an 80-yard touchdown run. Kim kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 9:59 left in the half.
Hastings went three-and-out again and after a couple of big runs by Edgemont, Hastings recovered a fumble and took over possession at its own 19-yard line with just over six minutes left in the half. Another third down sack forced another Hastings punt.
Edgemont got big runs from Ellinikos (19 yards) and Gialleonardo (8 and 16 yards). On fourth down with 19.7 seconds left in the half, Gialleonardo hit Kim for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 12.9 seconds left. Kim hit the extra point to give Edgemont a 14-0 lead.
Kaminskas and Parsons ended the half with a sack.
Edgemont started off with the ball in the second half. After Ellinikos went 29 yards on three carries, Gialleonardo hit Larsen for a 22-yard pass. Ellinikos added 8 more yards, but flags on Edgemont pushed them back — and cost them an 11-yard rushing TD by Gialleonardo — and the drive ended with an interception in the end zone with 6:52 left in the third quarter.
After a sack by Ellinikos, a flag on Hastings, a pass that went for no gain and the best pass of the night went off a Hastings receiver’s fingertips, Hastings punted again with 4:43 left.
After a penalty pushed the Panthers from the 35 back to the 15, Ellinikos ran the ball for a touchdown on the next play. The extra point by Kim made it 21-0 with 4:05 left in the third quarter.
Hastings had a couple of flags and got stuffed by the Edgemont line, moved the ball, but eventually turned the ball over on downs as Gialleonardo made the stop on a fourth down passing play.
The Panthers took two plays to put the ball in the end zone. Ellinikos ran for four yards and then 73 yards for the touchdown with 9:24 left in the fourth quarter. Kim made it 28-0.
Edgemont’s next two drives were also short and ended in touchdowns, with a sack and an interception by Larsen in between. The first TD came on a 15-yard pass from Larsen to Kim, the second on a handoff from Larsen to Gialleonardo for 16 yards after his TD on the previous play was called back. Kim hit both extra points for a 42-0 lead with 1:40 left.
Edgemont is expecting a battle against Panas this weekend in their fourth game of the year.
“They have a great quarterback, big offensive line, big defensive line, so for us having this momentum and seeing what we can do when we play clean football just gives us that confidence going into it,” Pape said. “For us it helps us prepare on a short week with the holiday just giving us a bit of a warmup for Panas.”
The Panthers are looking forward to making a statement.
“Panas is a formidable team,” Parsons said. “They’re going to be a tough opponent. I think we’ve just got to make everything perfect, no mistakes. If we just keep our responsibilities and everyone stays accountable and we just help each other as brothers I think we’re going to come out with a win.”
