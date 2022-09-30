After a tight loss in the opening week, the Edgemont football team has dominated to improve to 2-1. The latest was a 42-0 won over Hastings in which Peter Ellinikos and Milan Gialleonardo combined for 357 yards on the ground on Friday night for homecoming.

“The first week we lost to Greeley and we knew that wasn’t us,” Gialleonardo said. “We had a little bit of injuries, but we knew that wasn’t us. Ever since then we’ve been playing like we want to win. We’ve got a lot of young kids on this team. It’s great to finally see our modified getting more kids back. It’s all for this, all for our community. We really just want to make it so football is back in Edgemont. We just wanted to show everyone we can play football.”

930 Edge Peter Ellinikos 2.jpg
Peter Ellinikos
930 Edge Joseph Saito.jpg
Joseph Saito
930 Edge Davis Kim.jpg
Davis Kim

