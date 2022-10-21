Being well conditioned, versatile and team-oriented has served the Edgemont football team well this fall. The Panthers are 4-2 heading into the independent league playoffs this weekend.
The versatility of positioning was something coach James Pape brought to his team early on, a way to make the team more dangerous. The Panthers were amenable to any changes made in advance or on the fly. They had scout offense and defense to work on different positions.
“Being comfortable with being uncomfortable is how we approach the mindset for the players,” Pape said.
The team still takes advantage of a valuable COVID tool, Zoom, and meets at night after practice, after dinner, after the players have done their homework and spent time with family.
“We’ll jump on at night to go over what the game plan is and the role of each particular position, the responsibilities, what your keys are, what we’re looking for and what you need to look for when you’re on the field,” Pape said. “It’s great for our younger players because they see a lot of movement, so they see the potential for an opportunity to get on the field at any time.
“It’s understanding you’re a football player and you might be a wide receiver, but you might need to go in as running back or as a slot receiver, something you might not be uncomfortable with. On defense you might be a safety or a DB, but I might need you as outside linebacker this week or a D end just because it gives us the best possible ability to win a football game.”
Senior Davis Kim was a defensive back last year. Pape thought he might need him at outside or middle linebacker because “it gives us a better opportunity to get some of the younger guys behind him.” Kim has played both DB and LB this season.
“He’s a smart football player and he understands his role, understands that at any moment he might need to go somewhere else, which is best for the team,” Pape said.
Senior Milan Gialleonardo was another who moved from safety to corner for better matchups. “He’s got a knack for the ball and comes up hard from the corner spot on outside runs, so he gives us the best opportunity to make a play out there,” Pape said.
Kenny Saito, Nate Parsons, Jesse Kaminskas, Milan Gialleonardo, Peter Ellinikos, David Larsen, and Logan Gordon until a recent injury, were playing both ways. Coltrane Young will play both ways in Gordon’s absence and Joey Saito, who was focusing on D after an injury, might have to be pressed back into double duty.
“We condition really well,” Pape said. “A couple of years ago we were playing somebody and they said, ‘Wow, your guys don’t quit. They go four quarters of hard-nosed football.’ That’s the way we practice, the way we condition.”
In their regular season finale, the Panthers beat Ramapo 29-8 on Oct 14. Again the team had to be flexible. Senior wide receiver Gordon and junior middle linebacker Wesley Coker both got hurt in the third quarter. Junior David Barlow, who came back from his own injury earlier in the year, went in for Coker, while some of the team’s running backs subbed in for Gordon.
“It was turning around, looking on the sideline and finding the next man up,” Pape said.
The team’s goal for the finale was to prepare for postseason by perfecting their “bread and butter” plays on the ground and in the air and making sure everyone had a “solid understanding of their responsibilities,” Pape said.
“We were moving the ball well inside the tackle box,” Pape said. “We were able to move their interior defenders pretty smoothly and giving our running back, Peter, an opportunity to hit the hole and get a big chunk of yards. That was working well for us. They were kind of taking away the outside and we found the middle.”
Ellinikos rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, plus had a catch for 38 yards. Gialleonardo was 3 of 10 passing for 71 yards and an interception, had 69 yards on seven carries and also made two catches for 98 yards.
Larsen was 3 of 7 passing for 97 yards and an interception. Young and Kim each caught one pass for 22 and 11 yards, respectively.
Defensively the Panthers dominated as well. Edgemont held Ramapo to 37 yards on the ground and 66 in the air.
“They had lost a couple of players and they didn’t have the team they started the year off with,” Pape said. “We really took their one threat away. We were in position defensively to make a play and make a big stop in the middle and on the outside the way we drew up our defense this week.”
Parsons had a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four tackles, Thomas Russo had an interception for a 20-yard touchdown, Barlow had three tackles and a safety, Ellinikos had seven tackles, four for a loss, and a sack; and Larsen made six tackles, Kenny Saito and Joey Saito three tackles each, Kenny two for a loss.
The Panthers opened the season with a tough 23-15 loss to Horace Greeley, walloped Peekskill and Hastings, got walloped in return by Panas, shut out Tappan Zee 14-0 and then beat Ramapo.
“I think we’re right where we expected to be,” Pape said. “The guys, especially this senior class that has been with the team for the last four years, having that freshman year championship underneath them and then coming back their sophomore year and the pandemic that spring and losing [coach] Brendan [Connolly] their junior year, I think they’ve gone through a lot of adversity, ups and downs. For this group of seniors coming up into the playoffs they’re going to be the ones that will help us take that next step. I expected them to be where we are and I expected us to perform the way we are performing. Just staying healthy is the key.”
The Panthers could see Greeley or Panas in the semifinals should they defeat Port Chester at home Saturday, Oct. 22, as the bracket will be reshuffled for seeding after the quarterfinals.
“Greeley is going to match up nice with us,” Pape said. “We held on pretty strong in the first game. Couple of mistakes defensively, so I think we’ll be able to match up well. Panas, they’re big, they’re strong and they’re fast. I made a couple of mistakes coaching-wise throughout the course of that game, so I’m looking to make a couple of adjustments on the defensive side of the ball to give us a better opportunity to be in a better place to hopefully slow down their offense. Offensively for us it’s keeping true to who we are rather than trying to get fancy.”
