Playoffs are win or go home. Port Chester took that to the next level in the independent football league quarterfinals at Edgemont when, with 1:25 left in the game and trailing 21-20, the Rams went for a two-point conversion. All of a sudden it was score or go home.
“I sent the house and I just said, ‘Listen, it’s win or go home,’” Edgemont coach James Pape said of his defense. “Our senior captain Jesse [Kaminskas] stepped up to be able to make that tackle. Joey [Saito] said he could go back in at the end and he’s a junior and he stepped up. They did a hell of a job. That was huge.”
Up the middle, senior Jesse Kaminskas and junior Joey Saito, who had gotten injured early in the first quarter, put the hit on Port Chester well shy of the goal line. Milan Gialleonardo then clinched the victory by pouncing on Port Chester’s onside kick.
“I was a little surprised because it’s a risky call, but I respected the call,” Kaminskas said. “We all knew we had to play hard, drive our feet and we did our jobs. It felt great. It’s my last game on this field, so to be able to make the game-winning play gives me a lot of emotions. We’re on to next week.”
Not only was the victory special and memorable for the way it ended, but for the fact that Edgemont’s younger and less experienced players were pressed into high pressure roles and situations due to injuries and illnesses, many going both ways.
“Everybody was missing,” Pape said. “Guys got sick, a couple of injuries that crept up on us that just didn’t heal that we thought were going to heal up. We just had to make adjustments, put the best 11 guys that I thought we had out there and they were able to hold it down for us.”
With senior Peter Ellinikos injured and second running back Saito hurt in the opening drive of the game — both are 100-yard rushing threats — third string running back David Barlow, who dealt with an injury of his own early in the season and had not taken a single hand-off, carried the ball 16 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to punching in a two-point conversion after the team missed its first extra point.
“Two players got hurt, so I was the next man up,” Barlow said. “I knew I had to deliver in a playoff game. It was definitely important to do that for the seniors. Peter couldn’t play and I had a goal of winning this game for him so he could come back and play next week.”
Pape said Barlow “literally ran his ass off today,” adding, “He worked hard, came back from injury, his hip was bothering him and he ran hard.”
Junior David Larsen had seen action at quarterback in four games in the regular season, but had never started or played an entire game. The coaches moved starting QB Gialleonardo to receiver with Coltrane Young out sick and Larsen started his first game ever. Despite a couple of interceptions in the first half, Larsen was able to help the team move the ball, including 59 yards on five carries on the ground, along with hitting senior Davis Kim four times for 68 yards and a touchdown. Gialleonardo and Kim were both “banged up,” Pape said.
“I knew I had to step up,” Larsen said. “I knew that I had to get the job done and I had good receivers like Davis and Milan out there, a good running back and our O-line was all here, so I was able to have a couple of good runs and make a couple of good throws to help us get the win.”
With the line in tact — Kaminskas, junior Salvatore Puccio, junior Kenny Saito and senior Nate Parsons — Larsen had plenty of protection.
“We saw what plays were hitting and what plays were not, so we were eventually able to use what was working,” Larsen said. “The other team was keying Milan so hard that we could go the other way. That was really good for our team.”
Pape was pleased to see Larsen settle down and get better reads on the defense. “He was able to bounce back in that second half and we stuck to our legs — they couldn’t stop us running the ball — and we just said, ‘Screw it, try to stop us,’” Pape said.
Versatility was a key for Edgemont all season and when Pape talked about it at length following the regular season finale, little did he think the team would be in such a tough spot for the playoff game.
“A lot of positions skill guys were out and we had to put some freshmen into some key positions and they were able to play really well today,” Pape said.
Among them were freshman Marco DeMaio stepping in on defense. “He didn’t have to do a lot because they didn’t come his way, which I was very surprised about because he’s little. He did a great job.”
And freshman David Rosen, the third string quarterback, who played receiver. “And he did great,” Pape said.
Then there were freshman Avery Yee and sophomore Thomas Russo, who both “picked up big,” according to Pape.
“We were telling our underclassmen all week, ‘Make a play, do what you’ve got to do. Just play hard. Play with heart.’ They came out there and did their jobs today,” Kaminskas said. “Everyone did their jobs. It was a hell of a victory.”
The top trait Edgemont showed the coaching staff was “perseverance,” according to Pape, who said, “At the beginning of this game I said to the coaches, ‘If we win this game, we’re magic men.’ We put a lot of guys in positions they hadn’t played. I had [junior] Will Barlow playing middle linebacker this entire game and he had a hell of a game. I’m really proud of them, they just stepped up.”
The game was certainly a glimpse of Edgemont’s future. “I’ve got a lot of hope for the future, since a lot of young kids stepped up,” Larsen said. “Our starting receivers and corners were all out, so we had three freshmen every single play and they got to step up and get their assignments, was really nice to see.”
On top of all that, Edgemont was playing from behind most of the game.
Port Chester started with the ball after the kickoff at their own 40 and soon fumbled the ball away to Larsen at Edgemont’s 40. Larsen then got to work in his first start at quarterback, handing the ball off to former starting quarterback Gialleonardo for 5 yards and then David Barlow, who picked up a first down with 8 yards on third down.
After a penalty on Edgemont, Barlow went 21 yards on the next play. Port Chester called time and then intercepted the first pass of the day by Larsen.
On Port Chester’s next drive, after picking up a first down, Edgemont had two flags on fourth down plays that gave Port Chester another first down. Port Chester moved the ball well on the ground and scored first as Colin Taylor ran the ball in from 3 yards out 49 seconds into the second quarter. The extra point made it 7-0.
After an incomplete pass, Edgemont went to Barlow three straight times and he picked up 16 combined yards. Larsen hit Kim for 12 yards, Barlow picked up 9 more on first down and Larsen hit Kim with a bomb into the end zone from 27 yards out. With 7:29 left in the half, the Panthers made it 7-6 as Kim missed the extra point.
Port Chester went 65 yards on its next drive, ending with a 19-yard run and dive into the end zone to make it 14-6 with 1:19 left in the half.
Edgemont tried to respond, but Port Chester made a heads up play on what would have been a long pass play to Gialleonardo as the Port Chester defender pushed the receiver, which resulted in a best case scenario 15 yards penalty. After Larsen hit Kim for 20 yards to the 30-yard line, he threw an interception with 2.1 seconds left in the half. Port Chester took a knee.
Edgemont started the second half off with a game-tying drive. Barlow ran the ball on three straight plays to get thing started, picking up 24 yards and two first downs. Kim ran the ball for 9 yards, Barlow for 1 and then Larsen ran for the first time and picked up 12 yards and a first down.
After Barlow ran for 6 yards, Pape was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, letting the officials know he was unhappy that he saw Port Chester players leading with their heads. That cost the Panthers some yardage.
Port Chester got called for roughing the passer and a flag on fourth down eventually put Edgemont at the 6-yard line needing 1 yard for a first down. Barlow went up the middle for the touchdown with 5:19 left in the third quarter. He then scored the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14.
Port Chester scored a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, until it was called back for an illegal block in the backfield. Starting from its own 6-yard line, Port Chester picked up three first downs. On third down, Port Chester dropped a wide-open pass and on fourth down was hit for a delay of game. On the next play, Gialleonardo intercepted the ball, returning it about 30 yards to midfield with 9:41 left in the game.
Larsen had a keeper on first down and went 18 yards. A couple of plays later he ran for 26 yards and after a flag on Port Chester the Panthers found themselves 4 yards from the end zone. On second down, Barlow scored and Kim kicked the extra point to give Edgemont its first lead of 21-14 with 6:42 left.
Port Chester started with the ball at its own 39, moved the ball and scored a touchdown from the 9-yard line with 1:25 left in the game. Edgemont called timeout. After Port Chester lined up to go for the two-point conversion, unable to draw Edgemont off the line, it took a timeout of its own.
Instead of coming back and going for the tie, Port Chester went for two and got met in the middle by Kaminskas and Saito, who stuffed the run. Gialleonardo smothered the onside kick and Edgemont celebrated its win with a rousing rendition of “Sweet Caroline.”
The 5-2 Panthers are looking forward to a semifinals rematch against Panas, 1 of 2 teams to defeat them in the regular season. After working their magic and getting their miracle, they truly have nothing to lose the second time around.
“They beat us 45-0 so we’re coming,” Pape said. “We should have guys coming back form injury and we’re going to do a couple of things different this time. I made a few mistakes last time, so we’re going to change some things up and hope for the best.”
Larsen and the Panthers were motivated by their win. “We’ve got to come back hard,” he said. “The only two teams we lost to would be up next, so we’d love to come out and win this championship.”
