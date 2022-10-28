EHS football David Barlow photo
Buy Now

David Barlow on the run.

 Todd Sliss Photo

Playoffs are win or go home. Port Chester took that to the next level in the independent football league quarterfinals at Edgemont when, with 1:25 left in the game and trailing 21-20, the Rams went for a two-point conversion. All of a sudden it was score or go home.

“I sent the house and I just said, ‘Listen, it’s win or go home,’” Edgemont coach James Pape said of his defense. “Our senior captain Jesse [Kaminskas] stepped up to be able to make that tackle. Joey [Saito] said he could go back in at the end and he’s a junior and he stepped up. They did a hell of a job. That was huge.”

EHS football box 10-28

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.