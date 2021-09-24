Milan Gialleonardo was so excited and overcome by the moment that he couldn’t even remember who Edgemont would be playing in its next game. After all, the Panthers had just delivered new head coach James Pape his first win in a 51-7 Week 2 thrashing of visiting Irvington on Sept. 18 under the lights at Blanford Field.
“After we lost last week we just wanted to be ready,” said Gialleonardo, a junior. “We wanted to win the first quarter no matter what. We want to win the first quarter every game. We really focused this week on just knowing what to do. Everyone just had to know their job and clearly it worked.”
Gialleonardo, a team captain, threw for three touchdowns and broke a 75-yard run for another. He rushed for 116 yards on just five carries and was a perfect 5 for 5 on pass attempts for 106 yards.
But it definitely wasn’t just the quarterback doing the damage. Sophomore Joey Saito had 13 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Davis Kim, a junior captain, caught four passes for 90 yards and had two touchdowns. Peter Ellinikos had five carries for 88 yards and a score.
“We had everyone making plays today and when everyone’s making plays it’s a fun game,” Gialleonardo said.
The Panthers showcased just how deep they are as opponents can’t zero in on stopping one player.
“They made a lot of plays today,” Pape said. “We worked hard this week. I said it’s not going to take one guy. It’s got to take everybody. They all stepped up this week.”
Pape called the win “bittersweet.”
“The Connollys set such a high bar here and created a dynasty here,” Pape said. “To take over for one of them and just to be able to continue on with the traditions that they set forth, and being able to set my own records and my own traditions, it’s just bittersweet.”
Edgemont started its first drive at its own 45. A 21-yard pass from Gialleonardo to Kim got the Panthers in business and down to the Bulldogs’ 9-yard line. On the next play, Saito ran up the middle and extended across the goal line for the score. Kim’s PAT was good and the Panthers led 7-0 with 4:34 on the clock in the first quarter.
On its next possession, Gialleonardo found Kim on a 20-yard touchdown route to extend the lead to 14-0 with 2:13 left in the first. Gialleonardo then hit Kim again and he got down to the 1-yard line. Saito scored on the next play and the Panthers led 20-0 early in the second quarter.
Just 32 seconds after their previous touchdown, Edgemont scored again after recovering another fumble. Saito immediately scored from 32 yards out to make it 26-0.
Following an interception by David Larsen, Gialleonardo connected with Kim again on a 39-yard dart over the middle to make it 33-0 as the Panthers took that lead into the half.
“We are not one-dimensional by any means,” Pape said of the Panthers’ ability to throw the ball and run effectively. “Last week, we really pounded [the run] hard, but the turnovers killed us. But we really wanted to be able to show tonight that we can pass the ball just as much as we can run the ball.”
Irvington finally got on the board at the start of the second half. A long kickoff return by Marcus Canton set up a touchdown run.
Edgemont answered immediately when Gialleonardo broke loose on the 75-yard touchdown rush to extend the lead to 39-7 with 10:44 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Gialleonardo added a 16-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Smith. Logan Gordon intercepted a pass right after that to set up Ellinikos’ 38-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring.
The Panthers’ defense was stout all night, setting up scores with four turnovers while constantly putting pressure on the Bulldogs.
“Defensively, we’re aggressive,” Pape said. “I’m going to be as aggressive as I possibly can and I’m going to ask you guys to do something I’m not prepared for. They read their keys, played tough and were able to make tackles.”
Edgemont (1-1) looks to make it two wins in a row when it travels to Ramapo for a 6 p.m. game Friday, Sept. 24.
With just six seniors on a young roster, the future — and present — looks promising for Pape and the Panthers.
“I’ve got a junior-heavy team,” Pape said. “The future’s looking bright. Hopefully we can get some more kids into the program within the freshmen and build up the modified programs. That’s our plan and that’s our goal.”
