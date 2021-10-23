The Independent League playoffs offer a road to redemption for Edgemont’s football team.
It started in the quarterfinals with a 16-6 win over visiting Ramapo on Friday, Oct. 15. The 3-3 Panthers had previously fallen to the Gryphons 12-10 back on Sept. 24.
“Obviously, the bus ride up there the first time we played them didn’t help us for a 6 o’clock game on a Friday,” Edgemont coach James Pape said of the first meeting. “So preparation for this game was definitely a key factor for us. We were able to go by our own schedule for our pregame warmups. That definitely helped us.”
He continued, “And I think with the playoff atmosphere, our guys knew that we had to win to continue on playing. That’s kind of what motivated them throughout this game.”
With the victory, Edgemont gets a chance at avenging another loss, as it travels to Poughkeepsie for the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Edgemont fell to Poughkeepsie 22-6 on a rainy Monday night (Oct. 4) after the game was originally postponed.
“Before every game, our guys have the mentality that we can beat anybody on any given day,” Pape said. “They know their assignments, they know their responsibilities and they know they have to execute. When they don’t execute bad things can happen. These last couple of weeks they’ve really stepped up and understood there are no more excuses. They just have to follow their keys, know their responsibilities and overcome those adversities that happen within the game.”
A win over the Pioneers would land the Panthers in the Independent League championship game, potentially against Horace Greeley, who faces Irvington in the other semifinal. The Quakers defeated the Panthers 26-15 back in their season opener.
In the victory over Ramapo, junior quarterback Milan Gialleonardo rushed for two touchdowns and had 14 carries for 54 yards. He also was 7 of 10 on pass attempts for 39 yards. Joey Saito rushed for 151 yards on 22 carries.
Gialleonardo ran for a touchdown in the first half to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead, which they took into halftime.
Ramapo engineered a drive to start the third quarter and quickly cut the deficit to 7-6. But Edgemont answered back early in the fourth quarter with another rushing touchdown from Gialleonardo. Michael Cacioppo kicked his second extra point of the game to make it 14-6.
“We saw what we did well in the second half of the first game and kind of took that philosophy into this game,” Pape said of the offense. “We saw some in-game adjustments that we could have made during the first game and we kind of used those as our scheme for this week and it worked out.”
On a high Ramapo snap that sailed out of the end zone on a punt, Edgemont’s Peter Ellinikos was credited with the safety and the Panthers received an important two points as it became a two-score game in the fourth quarter.
Saito led the defense with eight tackles. Ellinikos added two tackles for a loss of yardage in the win. Caleb Smith had an interception.
“Defensively, we changed up a few things,” Pape said when asked about the adjustments they made from the first meeting. “They beat us on a couple of smoke routes in the first game. This game we kind of changed up and took that away from them. We said if you’re going to beat us, beat us down the field and in the air. Our d-backs played a different coverage and we sent some different blitzes at them. We were just able to get to the quarterback and make him feel uncomfortable a little bit more than we did last game.”
He continued, “Ultimately, this game we tackled better. The first time we didn’t tackle all that well which led to their two touchdowns. We had more of a gang tackle mentality on Friday night.”
Edgemont is excited for another shot at Poughkeepsie in the semis and a possible berth in the championship game.
“If we can tackle, control the ball, control the clock and play within ourselves, I think we’ll be able to right the wrong from earlier on,” Pape said. “For us, the pressure’s off. They already beat us so the pressure’s on for them. For us, we’re going in there loose. We’re going in there with the mentality that we can win and we’re just going to do what we do best.”
