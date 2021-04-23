Will Shah made a 95-yard pick six, two sacks, a 40-yard reception, a 52-yard punt and a 35-yard field goal in a 16-12 Edgemont football win over Hastings. That’s a heck of a day for any player, let alone a sophomore soccer player who had never played football prior to this season.
Coach Brendan Connolly called the interception return for a touchdown “the play of the game.” It was Hastings ball third-and-goal on the 3-yard line and with four minutes left it put Edgemont back up by two scores.
“They threw a slant and Will happened to be in the right place as a D-end, stuck his hands up and was able to run 95 yards for a touchdown,” Connolly said. “That really changed the game. He had a great game.”
Hastings scored with 2:05 left, but the Panthers were able to run out the clock to improve to 2-1.
“It was fun playing in the fourth quarter of a tight game,” Shah said. “There’s a lot of emotion and you’re just acting on instinct.”
Shah always wanted to play football, but had been playing soccer as long as he could remember — he also plays basketball in the winter — and he always enjoyed the creativity of trying to make plays happen as a team. With football he’s seen a very different experience.
“The first couple of weeks were kind of difficult and I was still new and it was physical and I wasn’t used to that,” he said. “As it’s gone on I’ve gotten more used to it and it’s gotten more fun.
“I enjoy all of the positions, but the kicking part is just natural to me as a soccer player, but I also like catching passes and playing on the defensive line. It’s fun, a new feeling scoring touchdowns and getting hit. I like how it’s more of an emotional game, more passionate. That’s the best part to me.”
When he joined the team, Shah didn’t have high expectations, but he’s played a major role thus far and enjoys playing on all sides of the ball as a wide receiver, defensive end and kicker/punter. Kicking the field goal made him feel good he was able to use his soccer skills.
“With kicking I feel the most confident, so when they called out the field goal unit from 20ish yards out I felt confident because I felt like the coach felt confident in me,” Shah said. “I knew there was a high possibility of them having me kick, but I didn’t’ go into it thinking I was going to be a kicker. What struck me about football was hitting people and catching balls, not the kicking.”
With the fall 2021 preseason four months away, Shah is not sure what he’ll be doing junior year. He’s torn between the sport he loved growing up and the one he’s excelling at right now in the COVID-19 four-season format. For now, the only thing on his mind is the rematch with Hastings on Friday, April 23, in the season finale.
“I’m very excited,” Shah said. “We played them on their home field, which is not as fun, so I’m excited to play Friday under the lights at our field for our last game. It’s a game against a team you know is going to be close, which means it’s going to be more physical.”
Connolly called last week’s meeting “a very odd game,” as evidenced by a score that doesn’t much resemble typical football numbers.
“It was a gritty game like that where we were in negative field position a lot as a defense as a couple of early fumbles and to stall them time after time is not an easy thing to do,” he said. “It’s shows their work ethic and the mentality our kids have where they’re not going to bend and break. When their backs are against the wall they fight for every inch and they really showed that.”
Connolly credited the defense for leading the way and being physical, including 10 tackles for a loss. The team had lost two starting linemen to injury — Jesse Kaminskas and Tyler Donahue — on the team’s opening offensive drive.
“That was tough, but we had kids like Ilhan [Sheikh] and Kenny Saito in the game and they were playing a lot of meaningful minutes,” Connolly said. “These are kids having very little varsity experience all of a sudden getting thrown into a game in the first quarter. That was difficult and they did a great job stepping up.”
The veterans, however, led the way, notably senior captains Owen Burnside and Dexter Seeley as Edgemont held Hastings to under 20 yards rushing.
“Owen did a good job coming back from injury and had a couple of big tackles,” Connolly said. “Dexter had four or five tackles for a loss and played like a man possessed. He was the most physical guy on the field and you heard everyone of his hits. They were bone crunching. It was a pleasant sound to us because we were on the giving end, not the receiving end.”
Edgemont got the scoring started with 15 seconds left in the first half, running the two-minute drill to perfection to go up 7-0 as sophomore quarterback Milan Gialleonardo hit Davis Kim for a touchdown and Shah kicked the extra point.
“Milan did a good job of leading the offense in the first half,” Connolly said. “It was a tough game. They’re a good team with a good defense and it was evenly matched.”
After stopping Hastings on the opening drive of the half, the Panthers had fourth down at the Hastings 18-yard line and Shah’s field goal made it a 10-0 game.
Hastings got on the board on a deflected ball that found a receiver for a touchdown to make it 10-6. “The first one bounce off of Jake Rosen’s arm up in the air and another receiver just happened to be in the right area and caught it and ran for a touchdown on a ball that wasn’t intended for him,” Connolly said.
The Shah interception for a TD made it 16-6 as the extra point failed on a bad snap. The final Hastings score was a TD where “the quarterback made a great throw and the kid made a great catch,” according to Connolly.
“We did a great job in all three phases,” Connolly said. “It’s the definition of a team win.”
Edgemont missed two regular season games due to quarantine and the final week in the six-team independent league was supposed to feature 1-2, 3-4 and 5-6 matchups. With many teams missing games they decided to go with even matchups, which is why the Panthers will host Hastings.
“It’s really uncommon in football,” Connolly said of the back-to-back meetings. “It’s just trying to pull some tricks out of your sleeve and find some wrinkles to add. They know your game plan and you know their game plan. So it’s being able to play that chess match and put your kids in the best position when you have a short turnaround. It’s not going to be an easy undertaking, but I think the kids will be able to do it.”
