Though it took some time to get “comfortable” this season, sophomore Sofia Gisbert put her foot on the acceleration and had one of the best — if not the best — seasons in Edgemont gymnastics history.

Gisbert headed into postseason with a season average 29.15 and season best 32.4 all-around, Gisbert elevated her game at divisionals (34.65) and sectionals (34.375). On floor she scored 92 and 9.325 in the respective meets. Her floor score at sectionals qualified her for states.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.