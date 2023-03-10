Though it took some time to get “comfortable” this season, sophomore Sofia Gisbert put her foot on the acceleration and had one of the best — if not the best — seasons in Edgemont gymnastics history.
Gisbert headed into postseason with a season average 29.15 and season best 32.4 all-around, Gisbert elevated her game at divisionals (34.65) and sectionals (34.375). On floor she scored 92 and 9.325 in the respective meets. Her floor score at sectionals qualified her for states.
She was the third Panther to qualify for states this season, following Natasha Imai on vault in 2000 and Izzy Puig on vault in 2012 and 2013.
At the New York State Championships March 4, Gisbert scored 8.95 on her floor routine, tying for 27th out of 62 competitors.
“I think for her she expected to get the same score she always gets, but she was in an arena where she had leveled up,” coach Kathryn Martell said. “Every time you get to a new level you have to work a little bit more. We were paired with Section 3. They went, then we went. Section 3 won the entire meet. We’d go out on the floor and every single girl from Section 3 is doing double back tucks — with ease, with room for adding more — and then we go and no one had a double back tuck. I think that certainly factored in.”
Considering that the atmosphere, the competition and the judging were all elevated, Martell was thrilled with Gisbert’s performance.
“She did so well and she got so close to what she usually gets,” Martell said. “I was so proud of her. It was a new environment. She has states with her club team at the end of the month, so I think this experience will prepare her for that. She was better than she was three weeks ago and she’ll be better in three weeks than she was this weekend.”
Gisbert had three weeks to prepare for states and working her routine and her endurance. States, she said, “was unlike anything” she’d been involved with before.
“All of the activities we did were as a team,” Gisbert said. “It was a little nerve-wracking though because there were so many other teams and so many other girls there, but the experience and the trip and staying at the hotel together was an experience that I won’t forget.”
She said her performance was “solid,” noting “a little bit of a rough time,” but in the end feeling she “did the best” she could.
Gisbert’s floor routine to “Esperanza del Conquistador” was choreographed by her World Club coach, Eugenia Golea, the1988 Olympic silver medalist from Romania.
“She made this choreography for me and I really love the dance,” Gisbert said. “Also a lot of the tumbling I do is something I’ve been working on for the past year. I think the skill and the choreography together shows what I’ve been working on.”
Martell was impressed with how much Gisbert improved her routine since sectionals and could tell during the warmup for states that Gisbert was on her game.
“Her song is called ‘Esperanza del Conquistador,’ the conquistador’s hope, and I could see the hope and the passion that she had put into it,” Martell said. “She imbued it with such passion and when you put passion into your art that’s when you make the audience and the spectators feel something. She took her routine to the next level.”
Just as important for Gisbert was the overall experience of the state meet, which included a trip to Niagara Falls.
“She had a fantastic time and it didn’t take long for her to find her community within the gymnastics team to the point where I was staying away from her because she had everything she needed,” Martell said. “She was there with the team and she was good. I was there if she needed anything and that was great.”
Gisbert competed for Edgemont as a seventh grader, but missed the last two years due to a back injury. She came back strong this year after getting her legs back under her. As the season ramped up and she competed consistently she was “less nervous” and she began seeing positive results.
Coming back to the sport she focused on each of her events and heading into postseason she didn’t go in with any expectations so as not to get her hopes up. Breaking 34.0 for the first time was a boost to her confidence.
“I think I just stayed consistent,” Gisbert said. “Every single meet I looked at my mistakes and I improved from there. I was pretty nervous at sectionals because I wasn’t really in the top placing, so I was surprised I did end up qualifying, but I was really happy.
“When they were announcing the awards I was thinking I wasn’t going to make it, but it was really great. I know a lot of the girls on the Section 1 and each of us worked really hard to get there. I was really happy that we would all go together.”
Gisbert will now have a full offseason to work at World Cup and continue to grow her skills to prepare to return to the high school team in November.
“She’s made huge strides and her routine was state-worthy,” Martell said. “I want her to take that and go into her next challenge knowing she can do it. Also being around that level of talent, looking around the gym and seeing these amazing gymnasts, it inspires you to do better and see what you can add to your routine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.