Kaylie Min and Katie Asciutto, each in their own way, are models of success for Edgemont girls golf, though they got there in different ways and at different times in their lives.
Asciutto made sectionals for the first time this spring as a senior, Min as an eighth grader. They are the two players coach Mitch Shapiro can use as examples for his team going forward.
“It’s great because we have this core of young kids that are looking at Kaylie like, ‘OK, I wanna be where she’s at,’ and then the ones that maybe think they are too far away or are a little older, they know where Katie was and they see what she’s done,” Shapiro said. “I think it’s a really nice energy on the team right now.”
Of the 30 sectional qualifiers who played 18 holes at Whippoorwill on June 2, Asciutto shot 108 and tied for 21st, Min 109, tying for 23rd. Ursuline’s Sofia Nogalo won the Section 1 title with a 76.
“Neither of them played as well as they wanted to play, as well as they could play, but relative to the field they did better than predicted,” Shapiro said. “They were seeded around 25th and 27th of 30 and they were in the low 20s. They finished better on a tough course, a brutal course. I think it beat them up a bit like it did everybody.”
When Asciutto started with the team she was shooting in the 70s and sectionals didn’t seem like a possibility, but with hard work, dropping scores and a strong push at the end of this spring, Asciutto reached her goal.
“It was really great for her,” Shapiro said. “She got paired with two girls, one of whom I think she knew well and they had a really nice rapport. Every time I saw her she was relaxed. She didn’t play her best, but I think she didn’t really care that much — I think she was really just happy to be there. She kind of fulfilled a mini-dream.”
Asciutto’s score was an average of 54 over nine holes.
“She’s gone out this year more so and in preparation for trying to qualify in the offseason she played 18 with friends and coming up to the nitty gritty where she knew she needed a couple of rounds in the 40s to qualify she played 18 a few times, but never in competition,” Shapiro said. “This was her first time in any kind of significant competition and I thought she handled it great.”
Asciutto focused on her short game. “It’s really easy to hit the ball straight, but there are so many strokes in the short game that are easy to miss and those putts just add up,” she said. “Working at the putting green and chipping around the green really helped.”
Min got her first taste of sectionals early in her career and was only one stroke behind Asciutto.
“I think she’s got a huge ceiling,” Shapiro said. “She already plays a lot with her family. Provided the interest stays there she can do well, and I got that it would when she said to me, when I told them to hand in their jerseys and pullovers, ‘Oh, can’t I just hold onto it for next year?’ That’s a good answer, exactly what I want to hear.”
Consistency and short game are the keys to Min improving over the coming years.
“That’s her next step, to be under 45 consistently,” Shapiro said. “I think she hovered between 45 to 50 a good deal of the year with a couple of blow-up scores, which fortunately get erased. She’s hungry. She never looks satisfied, which is good to me because I think she’ll keep working hard.”
Shapiro went from having trouble fielding a full competing team his first year as coach to having the alternates eager to play.
“They’re raring to go and I’m excited about next year,” he said.
Asciutto is excited to see the program continue to develop after she graduates.
“We have a lot of young kids and I’m excited to see Edgemont golf going forward,” she said. “I’m really excited about Kaylie and her potential, I can see her cutting down a lot of strokes and being a great golfer. Tess is unfortunately moving and would have been an asset to the team. Eve [Mellis] is going to be good and she’s a freshman.”
