Having graduated only two golfers, featuring only two upperclassmen — no seniors — and sporting 11 eighth and ninth graders, Edgemont girls coach Mitch Shapiro is excited to see his golfers grow together in the coming years.
“It’s nice to have several years with them and I think the vibe between them ends up being a lot better, too,” Shapiro said. “I can already see them kind of huddling together and talking. There’s sort of a team energy that you don’t usually find with golf because it’s such an individual sport. I just like that they’re relying on each other and helping each other out and seeming to have a good time together. I think it definitely gives us an opportunity to develop more relationships and be more honest about how much work to put in to get to a certain level. We can have those conversations a little bit easier over time.”
There has been some inconsistency and up-and-down scores so far this season, so Shapiro would like to see his team get down to the 250s each match to the point where they’re able to break 250 heading into next year when the entire team returns.
“It’s such a short season this year just the way the breaks fell,” Shapiro said. “The tougher part of our schedule is early. Scarsdale and Byram are the toughest teams on our schedule this year. I’d like to see us play better as the weather gets nicer and just improve our scores, down to the low 250s, cracking that into the 240 range. I feel like that’s something we as a group are definitely capable of getting to.”
Though the Panthers are 0-5, they have put up some strong scores. They shot 251 in a loss to Scarsdale at Sunningdale on April 19. Scarsdale shot 234.
“We’ve all been getting a lot better throughout the years and I think the daily practices really help,” Nia Sun said. “It’s been nice seeing everyone improve.”
Gianna Porco and Kaylie Min had standout performances with 43s to lead Edgemont. Sun shot 50, Eve Mellis 56, Ruby Kaufman 59, Ryan Im 60. Scarsdale was led by a 39 from Emma Lee and a 40 by Liya Chu.
Edgemont lost 269-277 in its next match on April 24 against Harrison at Harrison Meadows. Sun shot 50, Porco 52, Min 56, Kaufman 57, Im 62, Yihan Qin 67. Isabella Cajahuanca was the medalist with a 41 for Harrison.
“The first few matches have been tough with weather and cold and we played Whippoorwill’s hills in some wind and it was tough,” Shapiro said. “I think it hurt them a bit and we had a tough, crazy one against Byram Hills where we tied and had to go to the sixth scorer and we lost. That was a great match. Our team and theirs are pretty comparable and their third group played much better than us.”
Sun is a freshman in her third year on the team. She’s discovered that offseason work is key to improving.
“I play a lot of golf outside the team usually, so I guess it’s just been nice to see my progress and the work I’ve been doing outside of the team go into my scores now,” Sun said.
Sophomore Porco didn’t get to play in seventh grade due to COVID-19, but has been on the team since eighth grade.
“I feel like originally I was really nervous and it was hard for me to get in my groove while I was playing, but now I’m starting to figure out what works for me to get me in the mental state so that I can shoot well and score well,” Porco said.
Porco has helped her game by taking private lessons, getting out to the driving range more and hitting up the indoor simulator at The Westchester. She also has a putting matt in her basement.
“It’s all about how much they dedicate time to it outside of our practice time,” Shapiro said. “Are they chipping and putting on the weekends? We’ll arrange some time to do that, but we’re a little bit limited. I love what Nia’s doing. I think she’s doing what [Scarsdale’s] Emma Lee and some of those others are doing by playing a lot of tournaments. That’s what they need to do to move to that next level.”
Shapiro expects Sun to make sectionals and he’s hoping two-time qualifier Min can rebound from a tough start to make it back to the postseason.
“I think it’s a really nice core and everyone on the team is nice,” Porco said. “I feel like we all have a nice bond and we’re all supportive of each other. It’s nice to see people grow and get better as the years go on. It’s also nice to have new people come onto the team. That’s been cool, also.”
