Kaylie Min

 Todd Sliss Photo

Having graduated only two golfers, featuring only two upperclassmen — no seniors — and sporting 11 eighth and ninth graders, Edgemont girls coach Mitch Shapiro is excited to see his golfers grow together in the coming years.

“It’s nice to have several years with them and I think the vibe between them ends up being a lot better, too,” Shapiro said. “I can already see them kind of huddling together and talking. There’s sort of a team energy that you don’t usually find with golf because it’s such an individual sport. I just like that they’re relying on each other and helping each other out and seeming to have a good time together. I think it definitely gives us an opportunity to develop more relationships and be more honest about how much work to put in to get to a certain level. We can have those conversations a little bit easier over time.”

