EHS boys golf photo
Buy Now

Ethan Sommers

 Todd Sliss Photo

If opening day is any indication, it’s going to be a fun season for the Edgemont boys golf team. The Panthers shot a 215 in a 10-stroke win over Blind Brook at Sunningdale on April 10.

“It was a positive outcome to the match and start of our season beginning with scores that we have not seen for several years,” coach George DiChiara said. “Having five players all shoot 45 or below should now be an expectation going into each match.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.