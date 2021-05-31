Though individually the season hasn’t gone as well as some players had hoped, as a team Edgemont’s boys golfers proved to be a solid bunch.
With a 5-6 record heading into the final match of the season, and going 3-3 in league play, the team was pleased with its record.
“These young guys can play, so we’ve done better than we had in other years because of these guys and I think we’re in good shape for when we leave,” senior Matt Sadowski said. “These young guys know what they’re doing. We had a good season because of them and we played all right, too.”
Not only has coach George DiChiara relied on his senior veterans on the course, but off the course as well. “I count on them to really assist whenever I need it,” he said. “There’s a lot of moving parts whenever you have younger kids on the team and you’re trying to give them opportunities to play a practice round at Sunningdale or they get an opportunity to participate for the first time in a match. That takes explanations and a conversation so they understand what they’re expected to do when they play. While that’s going on I can count on those seniors to do the scorecards or pass out the QR codes or the COVID process. Whatever it is, they’ve been very helpful to me in taking on a mature role.”
Sadowski is one of four seniors on the team along with Ryan Stuzin, Ben Thaler and Peyton Levine and this year they started passing the torch to the next generation, which revolves around the six seventh graders, freshmen and sophomores.
“It’s interesting because when I was on the team in eighth grade it was a similar type of thing where I was a young guy and just looking at all the seniors and seeing how they played and practiced and we’re doing the same thing for these kids,” Sadowski said. “We’re trying to set a good example for them and frankly, some of them are better than us or will be better than us in the future. That’s nice to see that the team is on a good track.”
In the team’s second to last match, Sadowski shot a 43, a season highlight in a 230-230 tie that came down to the sixth score for each team and gave Edgemont a victory over Rye Neck.
“It’s good because after missing last season it’s nice to have that experience of a final year with the guys on the team,” Sadowski said. “I didn’t start off doing too well, but the last couple of matches I’ve been doing better and hopefully I end on a good note. It’s a little sad that it’s ending, but it’s still fun.”
Thaler has enjoyed the camaraderie of the senior class coming up through the ranks together led by DiChiara.
“It’s been really nice to work with Mr. DiChiara throughout it all,” he said. “He’s mentored us and seen us grow up. After a round he knows how to lift our spirits and keep us going. You can’t get down on yourself because the next match is a day or two away and you have to have a positive outlook.”
Thaler appreciates how DiChiara is able to balance the needs of the veterans and the younger players while building the program.
“He definitely wants to give the younger kids experience, which I really appreciate because I was in that position,” Thaler said. “You want to get on the course and experience what a match is like and you see he puts those guys in along with guys who put up solid numbers so we can still have a good team score at the end of the day.”
As a sophomore, Ben Tran has found himself at the front of the pack.
“I’ve see them grinding and grinding and Ben Tran has probably dropped 10 strokes from his earlier rounds a couple of years ago,” Thaler said. “It’s good to see him dedicated and putting in the time. He’s been the leader on the team for sure.”
DiChiara credited Sadowski and Thaler for shooting some lower scores recently, but agreed that Tran has earned that No. 1 spot.
“The most consistent golfer that we have is Ben Tran, without a doubt,” DiChiara said. “He has shot our lowest scores and he’s consistently shot in the 40s and low 40s every round.”
Dylan Fang has emerged as the top junior. “Dylan Fang has improved and shot some good scores the last two matches,” DiChiara said. “He’s put a lot of effort into improving and it’s paying off for him. I think it’s just him practicing at the range. He’s usually one of the first there and one of the last to leave. He takes his time and works on each club. He’s one of those people that really invests in his practice and I’m glad to see it pay off for him.”
Freshmen Jared Borg and Victor Roerhl and seventh graders Ryan Li and Noah Goldstein have long careers ahead of them. Milan Patel is another sophomore who has a solid future.
“I just think with that collection of kids gives you a core group of players just in sophomores, freshmen or seventh grade,” DiChiara said. “It’s nice to see that because it’s not that they’re just coming out for the team, but they’re actually playing as alternates and playing in that sixth spot and doing well. It shows the possibility of a good future.”
The depth that helped the Panthers win that match against Rye Neck was further proof. On that day, all six scores counted toward the match, a reminder to all the players never to let down.
“It was a league match and when I look at us in the league we lost to Bronxville twice and the only other teams in our league are Blind Brook and Rye Neck and we beat Rye Neck twice and Blind Brook once, so you end up 3-3 in the league and that’s an improvement for us,” DiChiara said. “We haven’t done particularly well in the league lately and if we win in our final match we’ll have a .500 record overall for the season. It’s a positive without a doubt.”
Thaler was proud of the work the seniors put in over the years and he has faith that will continue going forward. “The team is going to be in good hands when we graduate,” he said.
