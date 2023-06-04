Edgemont girls golf Nia Sun photo

Nia Sun, pictured earlier this year, was close to making the finals.

 Todd Sliss Photo

With two years of sectional play under her belt, Edgemont freshman Nia Sun will look to make the finals next spring.

Sun shot 99 in the opening round on May 18 at The Links at Unionvale, missing the cut by four strokes or two place finishes as the top 20 scorers advance to the finals. The cut this year was 95.

ehs girls golf box 6-2 issue.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.