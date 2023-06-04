With two years of sectional play under her belt, Edgemont freshman Nia Sun will look to make the finals next spring.
Sun shot 99 in the opening round on May 18 at The Links at Unionvale, missing the cut by four strokes or two place finishes as the top 20 scorers advance to the finals. The cut this year was 95.
“Nia was right on the cutline,” coach Mitch Shapiro said. “She was the next person, four strokes off. She had one blow-up hole and that’s really what did it for her. It was four shots out of the sand trap. I think she had a string of eight bogeys in a row and she’s a ways away from being elite, but I think she can take that next step forward. I’m feeling optimistic about her attitude.”
Sophomore Kaylie Min also returned to sectionals this year. She tied for 27th with a 102 on the first day.
“Both of them are pretty strong mentally and I’m just trying to impress upon them if they want to get to that next level they’re just going to have to play more and work on the short game,” Schapiro said. “That is really the difference between them and some of these girls who are shooting seven or eight over on a course like that. It’s a lot of time and an occasional lesson, just really working at it.”
Sun made the more dramatic improvement this spring, but the scores in Section 1 were also much stronger, so the competition was fierce in the regular season and more so in the postseason.
“Nia in particular is really committed to that and wants to get there again, so hopefully we’ll see that work over the summer,” Shapiro said. “I’m encouraged. I just felt like Kaylie got stronger as the year went on and Nia was pretty solid and consistent throughout the season. It’s just about getting to that next level.”
In addition to having his two young veterans advance to the finals, Shapiro believes his team has the chance to double its sectionals participation by qualifying junior Eve Mellis and sophomore Gianna Porco next year.
“They could be where Nia got from two years ago to last year,” Shapiro said. “They were on the cutline. Gianna was maybe 46th, Eve 50th, so they were really right there already. For all of them it’s really about playing more — that’s the difference between our girls and all these Scarsdale girls. Those girls are playing three times a week. They’re just playing a lot more golf.”
Mellis has been on the team for several years and is the lone upperclassman in the lineup of a team that doesn’t have any seniors.
“I would love to see it for Eve in particular,” Shapiro said. “She’s a captain, she’s going to graduate next year. I think she does have that drive to set that as a goal and make that happen.”
The Panthers finished 6-7 as a team and showed promise for the future.
“It was a very good year,” Shapiro said. “I had a really nice group of kids. They get along nicely, they support each other and they’re having fun. That’s what’s most important to me and if they want to step up we can talk about how to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.