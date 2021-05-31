Edgemont girls golf coach Mitch Shapiro had never seen a bigger smile from senior Katie Asciutto than when she added up her score on the ninth green at Sunningdale on May 24. Asciutto shot a 47, which assured her a spot in the top 30 to qualify for the Section 1 championships.
“It’s a huge deal,” Shapiro said. “Katie knew where her lane was that she wasn’t going to be a state player, but she wanted to make sectionals. When she first started as a freshman she was shooting in the 70s and the next year she made the biggest improvement of anyone and had a round in the upper 50s and decided she was going to play more golf and get to sectionals. She’s been steady and she’s gotten better.”
Eighth grader Kaylie Min also looks to be in the mix for sectionals as she’s had a strong rookie season. “Kaylie Min has the most experience golfing,” Shapiro said. “She goes out a lot with her parents. I was pretty sure she was going to make sectionals based on early performances and I think she’ll be around for a while.”
The rest of the team has also shown growth and promise in leading Edgemont to a 5-4 final record, 4-3 in league play, falling only to Scarsdale twice and splitting with Byram Hills/Fox Lane in league matches.
In back-to-back matches, Edgemont beat Byram Hills/Fox Lane 263-277 at Sunningdale and then lost 265-275 at Whippoorwill. Asciutto shot 48 and 51 in those matches, Min 51 and 40, while eighth grader Gianna Porco shot 50 in the first match.
“That was our best day of the year when we beat them here,” Shapiro said. “I’ve definitely seen quite a bit of growth. We had more depth than we even had three years ago my first year when we had Evelyn [Chiu] and Christina [Zhong] and Alexis [Chan] and they were leaps and bounds ahead. I think we were much more balanced across the board.”
Porco’s 50 was her best of the season, a very encouraging score. “Gianna has been up and down and had some really solid rounds,” Shapiro said. “She scored a 50, which was her low round this year, but also been in the 60s. From her I’m hoping for more consistency next year.”
Shapiro sees freshman Eve Mellis as a future sectional qualifier.
“With her it’s all about how much she plays,” he said. “She started in the 60s and finished the season with some rounds in the low 50s. She has a membership here at Sunningdale so I can see her getting a lot better based on what she puts into it.”
The team’s eighth graders, Ryan Im, Nia Sun and Tess Morris have begun to make their mark, though Morris will be transferring after this school year, losing a potential star.
“She’s a fighter and she comes out every time and works hard,” Shapiro said. “I moved her down towards the top early on in the first group a couple of times because I really see a lot of potential and I think that was a little overwhelming at this time, though she’s not the type to show that.”
Shapiro is looking forward to juniors Rebecca Kim and Jenna Musoff being senior leaders next spring. They may not post the top scores, but he called them “the emotional center of the team.” With that, he also expects them to continue developing their game.
“They’re going to get better because they’ve been doing this for a while,” Shapiro said. “Both of them have shot rounds in the 50s this year and both of them were more consistently in the upper 60s last year. I think they’re the mother-bear types and that’s going to help bring the team together.”
In lieu of practices Shapiro allowed his players to play at their home clubs or take lessons in order to get the most of their afternoons and he saw that pay off.
“It’s a bigger commitment and they’re taking me up on that and going out and playing golf and I’m seeing them get better,” he said. “There’s a nice vibe on the team and a nice buy-in, so I’m hopeful.”
Though Edgemont doesn’t have any state-caliber golfers just yet like in past years, Shapiro believes the team is building something special.
“I’m excited because it’s a nice group and hopefully we’ll get more kids,” he said. “With five junior high kids it bodes well that maybe other young kids will go out for the team. That’s what I want so we can rebuild the program after losing the kids from the last two years. It takes a while to build new players up.”
