Edgemont girls golf coach Mitch Shapiro could not have scripted the team’s season more perfectly. The Panthers had a winning record and sent a pair of golfers to the Section 1 championships.
“It was a really good season for us as a team,” Shapiro said. “From our conversation in the beginning it went exactly the way I had hoped. Everyone really got better through the whole season and at one point we had a score in the 240s and I don’t even think I had that when I had Evelyn [Chiu] on the team a couple of years ago.”
In the second half of the season, the Panthers shot a 257 against Rye, a 247 against Dobbs Ferry/Briarcliff, a 264 against Byram Hills/Fox Lane and a 262 against Horace Greeley.
When the team shot 247, freshman Kaylie Min and eighth grader Nia Sun shot 46s, while sophomore Eve Mellis shot 48, freshman Gianna Porco 53 and senior Jenna Musoff 54.
Min and Sun qualified for sectionals for the first time.
“They just got more consistent,” Shapiro said. “They still have a lot to work on in terms of short game. Both of them tee to green have just been really good — longer, straighter — and the team is really developing beyond them.”
Min placed 24th in the opening round of sectionals with a 95, with the cut to advance being 91 on that day.
“Kaylie just fell short [of making the finals] by four strokes,” Shapiro said. “I saw a couple of three putts that she made, so I’m pretty sure it was the short game that did her in.”
Sun shot 100 and tied for 28th out of 40.
“Nia is a solid 10 strokes better than last year and she’s playing in Met PGA events whenever she can,” Shapiro said. “I think next year you may see both of them really make a run at the top and get into the second day of sectionals.”
Getting to play in the 18-hole first round of sectionals was a great building block for Min and Sun.
“I think they had a great time,” Shapiro said. “Nia is a very focused kid. She’s very stoic and not much affects her mentally except her own game. I think you could put her with the best golfers in the world and she would play the same. Kaylie tends to also overthink a bit. Both of them could be a little more relaxed out there and have a little more fun. But I do think they enjoyed making it and the experience of being there with everyone. I think they felt a lot of pride and I hope they use the experience.”
Edgemont’s other young players like Porco and Mellis are making great strides, too, while Ryan Im, an eighth grader, also shows potential.
“I could see us potentially getting four girls into the sectional tournament next year,” Shapiro said. “That’s the goal for the team. I still don’t think we’ll be able to give Scarsdale a run for their money, but we’ll be closer than we were and have been. As long as they all get better as individuals I’ll be happy. Everybody has been working hard. It was a really good energy. Everyone plays outside of practice, which is what you want. They want to get better on their own and they’re using their free time to play more golf.”
Edgemont was 7-6 this season, losing two league matches to mighty Scarsdale and two more to Ursuline, the runner-up and Section 1 champs, respectively. They also split in the league with Byram Hills and lost to Rye.
“The matches we should have lost we lost and the matches we should have won we won,” Shapiro said. “It was all really solid.”
