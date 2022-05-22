When Peter Riverso made sectionals for the Edgemont boys golf team in 2017, little did coach George DiChiara know he wouldn’t have a golfer back to that level for five seasons. Junior Ben Tran finally broke that trend this spring, and fell one stroke shy of becoming the first player since Dom Pizzurro to make the second day, which Pizzurro did back in 2015.
“I think it’s an amazing feeling breaking the streak because it’s going to set a precedent going forward that Edgemont golfers can make it to sectionals,” Tran said. “I hope that inspires all my teammates.”
DiChiara agrees. Tran is the new role model, he has to show the younger kids on the team about how hard work and discipline truly pay off.
“He’s been our leader in a lot of different ways and I think he’s certainly made an impact on the younger players in terms of the way he operates and the way he goes about his business when he plays in matches,” DiChiara said. “I think now we have the optic for the younger kids to look at and know it’s doable, but it’s something they can achieve as well. Maybe they can try to get there sooner than Ben, sooner than junior year. Maybe they get there as a freshman or as a sophomore.”
Tran started out at sectionals on the back nine at Waccabuc on Monday, May 16, with a 46, but shot a 40 on the front nine for an 86 on the day. Eighty-five ended up being the cut to make the finals.
“At first I was a little bit nervous since it was the first time I was playing in the sectional tournament,” Tran said. “There were a couple of mistakes all over my game — some were two shots, some were into the green and some were short game shots — but ultimately going into the front nine I told myself to stay calm and focus one shot at a time, not to get ahead of myself. It was to not think about scoring while I was playing the next shot so I could get in a position where I could put up a good score on the next hole.”
Just playing in sectionals was a thrill. “I think that’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life,” Tran said.
Almost making the finals was another big moment. “It was a little bit frustrating at first knowing I was right there had I eliminated some of those mistakes, but in the end it’s going to fuel me into next year,” Tran said. “I’m going to be hungry to want to make it to that second day.”
Tran started playing five years ago and when he joined varsity as an eighth grader he began to realize he could make some strides. It wasn’t until this season that he was truly among the better golfers in the section, dropping five strokes from a 46 to a 41 average this year.
“It was just spending a lot of time practicing,” Tran said. “A lot of my summers were spent playing tournaments and practicing, whether it was the range or playing the course like Sprain Lake with my friends. This year I put a lot of emphasis on my short game and putting. I feel like that helped me going into sectionals.”
Tran credited his teammates and his coach for his success. “I have a great relationship with him and he’s always been a mentor to me,” Tran said of DiChiara. “He’s more than a coach. Having him be by my side was instrumental to my success.”
DiChiara has taken pride in watching Tran since eighth grade develop with not only a great swing, but a perfect approach to the sport.
“The mental part of it, he’s always spent time getting to know the course we’re playing, the way that it lays out, and he tries to think through those holes and how to play them best,” DiChiara said. “Anybody who thinks about golf as much as he does is going to do well because he’s not just taking a blind approach to playing nine or 18 holes.”
On and off the course, Tran amazes DiChiara with the way he carries himself.
“He’s just one of the most kind-hearted and positive people to be around,” DiChiara said. “It’s the way he interacts with every single human being whether they’re on your team or not. He’s a gentleman, he’s positive, he wishes people well, even when you’re playing against him. He really is the best representation of what the sport really should be, which is one that is meant to be honorable and a gentleman’s sport.”
