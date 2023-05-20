After playing for the Edgemont boys golf team as an eighth grader in the spring of 2019 and emerging from not having a season in 2020 due to COVID-19, Ben Tran came into his sophomore year a new player. Then for his final two years on the team, Tran was the lone sectional qualifier for the Panthers.
“It was a good feeling I was able to make it again,” Tran said. “I was hoping to have some teammates qualify. The differential was really low this year, but that just speaks volumes to how good Section 1 is and how good my teammates were that they would have been close.”
Tran wanted to make the finals this year, but it wasn’t in the cards. The cut to advance was 85 and Tran shot 45-48-93 at Waccabuc in the first round on May 15.
“I didn’t really acclimate that well to the greens fast enough where I could understand the speed and how to make the putts,” Tran said. “Also it was the transition from regular season where it’s shorter tees and nine holes on courses you’re used to vs. Waccabuc, which I’ve seen once or twice. They basically tipped us out, so it was kind of a lot of things to adjust to, not things I haven’t seen, but things I had to get acclimated to quicker.”
That said, Tran did his best to put himself in a good position to set up 100-yard shots from the fairway.
“What I did really well was trying to put myself in a spot where my game felt really strong, which was hitting wedge shots into greens,” he said. “When I was in a very tricky position I felt very comfortable knocking out the ball into the fairway and giving myself a 100-yard shot, which I know is a stock 54-degree wedge. That actually happened a lot where I had to punch out into the middle of the fairway. I gave myself really good looks to get myself up and down from 100 yards and I actually converted a couple of those. Not as much as I would have liked, but that helped me a lot to stay within my game to push myself back where I’m not compounding errors.”
As an upperclassman, Tran was able to combine the physical and mental aspects of the game he’d been working on.
“I think the mental game was huge for me because I felt like sophomore year when I started to have some really good numbers it was a lot of catching up physically to compete with older people with more experience,” Tran said. “Now that I had the experience and the physical maturity it was developing the mental side so I could be the best I could be.”
Coach George DiChiara called the final sectional tournament the culmination of Tran’s five years on the team. “I didn’t see it as an emotional moment until seeing him at the end and seeing his reaction and how hard he was on himself,” DiChiara said. “He didn’t want it to end this way. He had different aspirations. I think what was wrapped into that was as much as he wanted to perform for himself he also wanted to do well for his team and his coach. That says a lot about him.”
Though his competitive career may be coming to a close, Tran isn’t done with the game he loves, which he learned from his grandfather.
“I want to be able to pass the sport down to my children when I get older and to my grandchildren because it’s such a great game,” he said. “Golf has become a sport for everyone of all ages. Whenever I practice at public courses and ranges I see people of all ages and genders. It’s really cool to see the game evolve. It speaks volumes that golf is a sport for everyone.”
Tran will have the chance to inspire future generations in the same way he has inspired his current generation of teammates, which improved to put up the team’s best performances since Edgemont won the league back in 2015. The Panthers were 7-3 and scored 220 or lower in seven matches, starting the season with a 215 shooting a low of 206 and ending with a 211 in their final match.
“I’m really pleased with the way the season turned out and I think everyone who was a part of it enjoyed the success that they had,” DiChiara said. “I saw Ben and some other players upset we didn’t win that final match against Blind Brook, but we shot a 211. That’s pretty good. Blind Brook just did a little bit better that day.”
According to DiChiara, Tran was the leader of everything the team achieved this spring.
“He’s the one that sets the tone in terms of helping one another,” DiChiara said. “Victor Roehl said, ‘It’s the Ben Tran effect,’ and what he meant by that was his positive demeanor and his willingness to help others and just the way he goes about his business whether it’s at practice or at a match, the way he communicates, the way he has respect not only for those on our team, but anybody he’s playing against. I think they all have a lot of respect for Ben.”
What Tran loves about the low scores is that it was a team effort all the way. Fellow seniors Ethan Sommers and Milan Patel helped lead the way with junior Victor Roehl and three underclassmen, sophomore Ethan Klein and freshmen Noah Goldstein and Gobind Khosla, in the fifth and sixth spots. It was a far cry from eighth grade when the team won one match.
“It really shows it was a team effort,” Tran said. “Those wins came from everyone. I felt there were some days where I really contributed to the team’s successes and there were sometimes I wasn’t on my A game, but a lot of my teammates were on their A game. Every win felt like a team win.”
Sommers picked up golf during the COVID-19 pandemic and played for the team for two years.
“Ethan was a very consistent golfer,” DiChiara said. “He never really shot too high. He was in the lower 40s. His last match he shot a 38, the lowest round he has ever scored.”
Patel was on the team for three years. “Milan also improved the last couple of years and it was nice to see him shoot a score like 44 on that last match, because that’s the lowest score I’ve seen him shoot,” DiChiara said.
Roehl was another third-year veteran. “Victor just consistently got better each year,” DiChiara said. “Each year his scores continued to go down, showing a lot of promise as a freshman.”
Goldstein had the most matches of the underclassmen, with Klein and Khosla battling for the final spot all season.
“You want to build on those three because Ethan Klein is only a sophomore and he’s someone that if he can get some consistency in his game he has a lot of ability,” DiChiara said. “Noah is the same thing. Gobind is the same thing. They’re all very similar in terms of probably being about a year away from starting to shoot more consistent scores in the mid-40s or lower.”
Losing three key seniors will be a bit of a setback for the Panthers, but DiChiara hopes that with off-season work and physical and mental growth the team can get back to that level by the 2025 season.
“They have to continue in the same manner as the players before them who had the opportunity to be on the team as a seventh or eighth grader or even a ninth grader and continue to work at it with MetPGA or other vehicles like that where they need more time to not only play collectively throughout the year, but also to expose them to pressure situations,” DiChiara said. “If they do those things, and these are things we will absolutely discuss now that the season’s over, it will help put them in a good position because they can’t rely on the older kids to shoot those scores.
“When you have success you don’t want to drop back three or four steps — you want to continue to work towards that same success level. Although it’s going to be difficult to have that next year, hopefully in two years we’ll be in that position once again.”
Tran appreciates everything that went into making his senior season a success.
“I want to stress how my teammates have really been there and the amount of work they put in this season,” he said. “The amount of work they put in from last year to this year was a huge amount and we saw that in our 7-3 record and our scores. As much as I’ve had my success, without my teammates and without Coach DiChiara I wouldn’t have been that successful.”
