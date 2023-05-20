After playing for the Edgemont boys golf team as an eighth grader in the spring of 2019 and emerging from not having a season in 2020 due to COVID-19, Ben Tran came into his sophomore year a new player. Then for his final two years on the team, Tran was the lone sectional qualifier for the Panthers.

“It was a good feeling I was able to make it again,” Tran said. “I was hoping to have some teammates qualify. The differential was really low this year, but that just speaks volumes to how good Section 1 is and how good my teammates were that they would have been close.”

ehs boys golf box 5-19 issue.jpg
Golf Edge Ben Tran 6.jpg
Ben Tran

