From two competitors on opening day to three in the second meet to five in the third meet, the young Edgemont gymnastics team is making progress toward getting as many girls competing as possible. The team has been slowed by illness, but in the first weeks of the season has made remarkable strides on and off the scoresheets.
“They are a very loyal bunch of athletes,” assistant coach Ziggy Scipio said. “They’re very dedicated to the sport they do and they come to practice and work as hard as they can. I always tell them the more they put into it the more they get out of it. It’s not the coaches out there doing the routines. It’s them, so the more they put in to perfect their craft they better it’s going to look. I also tell them no matter what happens there’s only a handful of people who can actually get out there and do what they do, which is to stand there and be critiqued on every little detail.”
On Dec. 9, Edgemont faced Wappingers at Infinity Athletics. Sophomore Le Wang competed as an all-around and scored 24.0 (vault 7.5, floor 6.7, beam 5.9, bars 3.9).
“What I’m most excited about this year is that Le Wang has made big improvement that people seem to be noticing,” coach Kathryn Martell said. “She was able to get all-around towards the end of the season last year. She got her floor routine for the last two meets. And now she’s back and stronger and more confident. We’ve gotten observations from the judges about her routine.”
Also competing were eighth graders Elyse Blumberg and Audrey Meruelo. Blumberg scored 7.8 on vault, 4.5 on bars, while Meruelo got 8.0 on vault and 4.0 on bars.
Edgemont compiled a team score of 48.3.
On Dec. 13, Edgemont was at Eclipse, formerly Odyssey, in Mahopac to face Mahopac and Suffern. Suffern won with 151.20 points, Mahopac was second at 148.65 and Edgemont had a 90.65 again without a full team, dropping to 0-4 on the season.
Sophomores Sofia Gisbert and Talia Rothschild qualified for divisionals as all-arounds.
Gisbert led Edgemont with a 30.95 all-around, with 9.0 floor, 8.5 beam, 6.85 bars, 6.6 vault. Rothschild had a 29.1, with 8.1 beam, 7.9 vault, 7.8 floor, 5.3 bars. Wang tallied an 18.8, with 7.2 vault, 4.5 floor, 3.8 beam, 3.3 bars. Meruelo had a 7.5 on vault, freshman Yihan Qin 4.3 on beam.
“Now we can start adding now that we know the routines we’re doing,” Martell said. “And that’s happening faster now because of the confidence they’re building each year.”
Wang added new skills for the meet. “I think this year I am still improving,” she said. “I was worried last year that I had kind of hit a peak. I have a more hopeful outlook for the rest of the year.”
Captains Rothschild and Wang have been with the varsity team since seventh grade when it went from a pilot program to a competing team and have come a long way now in their fourth year with the team.
“It’s been really cool and we have more people this year than we had even though not everyone is competing yet,” Rothschild said. “It’s just been cool to see it grow and to see everyone get better, even through COVID.”
From humble beginnings with limited equipment in an elementary school gym to renting more time and space in real gyms, the program has been able to develop and attract new gymnastics.
“It’s nice to see them recognizing how hard everyone is working and that this team is worth their time,” Rothschild said. “I just want it to keep going, for us to keep getting better and to keep getting those resources so that we can get better.”
Rothschild remembers what it was like being a youngster on the team, which hasn’t often had upperclassmen.
“It can be kind of intimidating at competitions when you’re so young and you look around and see all of these seniors that are so much better than you, but it also gives you some motivation to keep getting better and be like them,” she said. “It’s nice that if you start in seventh grade you can be really good by 12th grade even if they haven’t done gymnastics before.”
Wang can also relate to the young gymnasts.
“I’ve definitely been in their shoes before as a younger member of the team,” she said. “I know there’s a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety when you’re first competing. I just want to see them grow and help them feel confident in themselves. And I want them to have fun because that’s the most important thing of being on the team.”
Wang said it’s “kind of weird” being one of the older girls on the team as a sophomore as she’s as close in age to the seventh grader on the team as a senior would be to a freshman.
“I feel like because I am kind of on the younger side I am able to connect with my teammates, who are still within the same age group, but since I am still relatively older than everyone else I guess it means I have to take on more responsibility and kind of guide some of the younger members,” Wang said.
Coaches Martell and Scipio have been with the program since it was founded, but even beyond that they had many of the gymnasts who have come through the program at the elementary after-school program. They are familiar, respected faces for the team members.
“I genuinely appreciate how much effort the coaches put in,” Wang said. “They always come to practice, they do work outside of practices and they have our best interests and our safety in mind. And sometimes Kathryn brings snacks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.