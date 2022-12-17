From two competitors on opening day to three in the second meet to five in the third meet, the young Edgemont gymnastics team is making progress toward getting as many girls competing as possible. The team has been slowed by illness, but in the first weeks of the season has made remarkable strides on and off the scoresheets.

“They are a very loyal bunch of athletes,” assistant coach Ziggy Scipio said. “They’re very dedicated to the sport they do and they come to practice and work as hard as they can. I always tell them the more they put into it the more they get out of it. It’s not the coaches out there doing the routines. It’s them, so the more they put in to perfect their craft they better it’s going to look. I also tell them no matter what happens there’s only a handful of people who can actually get out there and do what they do, which is to stand there and be critiqued on every little detail.”

