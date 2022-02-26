After pounding the Rivertowns Legends goalie Ryan O’Hagan with 43 shots, the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team had only two goals to show for it in the opening round of the Section 1 Division 1 tournament, while Rivertowns took advantage of 20 shots to score eight goals.
On Friday, Feb 18, at Playland, Rivertowns topped ETBE 8-2 to advance to the quarterfinals against No. 1 Suffern.
“We’ve been up and down, a little inconsistent,” coach Steve Forzaglia said. “We did a good job tonight of keeping the puck in their end. We forced it a lot and had shifts they couldn’t get the puck out and we just couldn’t put the puck in the back of the net tonight. We put up enough shots to get more than two goals and they made the shots.”
When ETBE and Rivertowns met in the regular season, Rivertowns went up 5-1, but ETBE tied the game at 5-all. After a back and forth battle the rest of the way, ETBE came away with an 11-8 victory.
“Tonight they got some bounces and their goalie made the saves that needed to be made,” Forzaglia said. “We had over 40 shots on them and only two goals. Usually that’s five or six goals on most goalies. We never quit and that’s the one thing we always talked about, that we don’t die, we keep working. One goal here, one goal there, a bounce here and you never know what happens. Unfortunately we didn’t get a bounce tonight.”
It was a disappointing way to go out for ETBE, which two years earlier had made the Section 1 finals and a year ago won the COVID-19 modified regional tournament title.
“We honestly worked very well and I think it came down to player depth, but we outshot them by a lot, so that means something,” Edgemont senior defenseman Jonah Klein said. “I think their team had more experience than we did.”
ETBE graduates Will Stupart, Sebastian Henderson, Gerrard Mazzone, Luka Rasetina and Klein.
“These seniors are the sophomores who were on the run to the section finals and then last year we won the whole thing, so you lose a lot of that battle-tested desire,” Forzaglia said. “They know what it takes to get to the top.”
Klein was on the team for four years. His career was bookended with first round playoff exits, but he’s focused on what the program achieved in the middle.
“I’ve been so lucky to grow with the team,” Klein said. “We lost in the first round my first year, lost in the finals my second year and then we won the finals last year. I think it was just an amazing ride. Yes, we did lose the first round this year, but how well we did the last couple of years — nothing can change that.”
Among the key players ETBE will return are juniors Pat Dotson and Dave O’Shaughnessy and sophomores Luke Arrighi, Hero Schmidt and Edgemont’s Kyle Klion, who earned his way to the first line, but was not at sectionals. Edgemont also returns freshmen Ian Johns and Brayden Segal.
“The juniors were also on this run and they will be our seniors,” Forzaglia said. “They know what it takes and how hard it is, so hopefully this game is a little sting to them and it reinvigorates them and fires them up for the future.”
Klein believes the team can begin to rebound next year.
“I hope we have some good kids coming up,” Klein said. “I’m not sure what the other schools have. Edgemont has a kid or two that’s pretty good and I hope we can bounce back to bring the team forward. We have some good juniors who have some high team spirit who I think can carry the team to greater success.”
