In Section 1’s first ever girls ice hockey New York State tournament game, Section 1 East fell just short to eventual state champion Skaneateles in the regional final. In a 5-2 game, including an empty net goal for Skaneateles, Section 1 actually outshot its opponent 18-8, but fell short on the scoreboard.
“We kept up with them and it shows the potential we have as a team to win states in the future,” Edgemont junior Breanna Chin said. “We had a lot of shots on goal and it doesn’t always tend to go in, so I feel like we can work on that. I think we’re pretty strong as a team and our passing and skating are great. There’s still al lot of room for improvement even though we played pretty well.”
After two years as a club team, girls hockey made its varsity debut last winter, but due to COVID-19 only played four games, going 4-0, against the Section 1 West team from Rockland County. This year after playing three regular season games against West and filling out the schedule with teams from the tri-state area, East showed a lot of growth and beat West 9-2 in the Section 1 finals.
“Whenever you do something for the first time there’s gaining the knowledge of what states looks like,” coach Stacey Wierl said. “They have had this experience and now they are hungry to get back up there and win.”
After what Wierl called “the initial shock” of the season being over with the loss to Skaneateles, her team was able to look back and realize “how very special this opportunity was, how close they came, how well they played and I believe that they demonstrated that Section 1 can compete.”
East’s goal was to know Skaneateles “better than they know themselves,” and Wierl believes that gave her team an edge based on the amount of film they studied. That’s why Skaneateles only got off eight shots on goal.
“I think we surprised them at first,” Wierl said. “We were incredibly aggressive. We were able to win tough battles. We kept the puck in the offensive zone, we passed the middle, we stuck to our game plan. We just got unlucky when they scored three power-play goals.”
East lost two games to open the season in Buffalo — getting shut out both times — and then late in the season they played well against Connecticut teams Darien and Greenwich to boost their confidence. They took that into states.
Just going to states was a big deal for Section 1 and East in particular as the representative team.
“It was really great,” Chin said. “Everyone had a lot of fun. It was really exciting as well because personally I’ve never done anything so big like states. It was really cool considering how small the team started and that I was on the team when it was club. And now we went to states. I think our sportsmanship and our teamwork were great. The bond everyone has is amazing.”
The future of Section 1 girls ice hockey isn’t clear as there could be a push to add a Section 1 North team next winter, which would thin out the East team and there would need to be more coaches. In addition, some players may be headed to boarding schools with hopes of playing in college. Either way there will be veteran and young talent within the section, including Chin and Scarsdale junior Maddie Greco, who injured herself in early January, returning for another title shot.
East also graduates six seniors, including key players Eileen Mazzaro of Pelham and Mia Ahrens of Rye. Mazzaro was with the team all four years and Wierl credited her and her family for being “instrumental in the development of this even coming to fruition,” in addition to her skills on the ice. Ahrens was a first-year team member who brought “a joyous and positive personality, as well as her physical size.”
Wierl supports any players who plan to transfer, but is equally excited for the girls who plan to return next winter and knows they now have a positive experience under their belts to build upon.
“We’re not going to be the new kids on the block anymore,” Wierl said. “Section 2 is coming on next year and all the new is over. Now it’s time to get our entire section, including Rockland, to continue to bring talented and skilled student-athletes into our program, give them an awesome experience and continue to demonstrate the level of skill we have down here in Section 1. We want to continue to grow so that Section 1 becomes the powerhouse.”
The goal was to see state titles from the girls team and the boys teams in both Division 1 and Division 2.
“We were there and we were so close and we were able to compete,” Wierl said. “It is incredibly rewarding to see the smiles on these kids’ faces. They had the opportunity to play with the boys, but they chose to play girls.”
