The goal of every sports program is to reload, not rebuild. After a Section 1 finals appearance two years ago and a COVID-19 tournament title last winter, the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team appears to have reloaded to keep the magic going after many years of struggling as a program.
“We got a lot of young guys this year after we had a lot of seniors graduate last year, but there’s still a lot of talent and a lot to prove,” senior captain Sebastian Henderson said. “We’re just trying to make the most out of it any way we can with a good run.”
Edgemont sophomore Kyle Klion has been an important part of that reload, joining the team and working his way up to the first line with sophomore David O’Shaughnessy and senior Will Stupart, both veterans from previous title runs.
“At the beginning of the year I wasn’t sure what to expect and he’s stepped up and stepped in in a pretty big role and has really played well for us,” coach Steve Forzaglia said. “He’s not afraid to get involved in the play. He’s not afraid to throw a body if he has to, he’s not afraid to skate with the puck and get shots off. He’s done everything we’ve asked.”
Klion said it was “hard” returning to the ice after not playing the previous year on varsity. It took a few practices to get his feet under him, but he credited “the whole team” for helping him readjust and it’s been all uphill from there.
“They all told me I should come out and try it out,” Klion said. “It was cool to come back out here and play with them. I was excited. I feel like I might not score all the goals, but I’m out there grinding and helping my teammates.”
The second line features sophomores Connor Cipriano and Luke Arrighi and junior Hero Schmidt. Schmidt was hurt last year and has been a major addition, Arrighi was a key scorer in the playoffs last year and Cipriano is now making his mark.
“As the year goes on we’ve had some guys play in different spots and we’ve had some lines shift around,” Forzaglia said. “They’re all finding their spots and doing their jobs. Our third line is the one we need some more practice time with. We just haven’t had as much ice time as we normally have had, so that’s not helping us develop some of the freshmen who need it.”
Defensively, Henderson and junior Patrick Dotson, who can both put the puck in the back of the net, are helping make first-year starting goalie Alex Clark’s job easier, with backup from senior Luka Rasetina and Edgemont senior Jonah Klein. “We’re good where we are with these guys,” Forzaglia said.
Clark is a junior who filled in for the team’s biggest loss due to graduation, J.P. Rosabella.
“He makes a lot of saves,” Forzaglia said. “He’s seen a lot of pucks and made the saves when we need them. He’s getting there.”
Coming off a 7-5 loss to Horace Greeley in which they outshot the winning team 57-17, ETBE got back to its winning ways by beating Pearl River 7-2 on Feb. 3, Mahopac 13-3 on Feb. 5 and White Plains 9-7 on Feb. 7.
“This was a good win for us,” Henderson said after holding on against White Plains. “We lost to them earlier in the season, but we got a couple tough games coming up. We need to keep our heads high and just build off of this.”
Dotson outscored Pearl River with his three goals and two assists, while Arrighi had two goals, Henderson three assists.
Mahopac saw nine scorers, led by Henderson with four goals, O’Shaughnessy and Dotson two each. O’Shaughnessy had five assists, Dotson three.
In the tight win over White Plains, Stupart had three goals, O’Shaughnessy and Schmidt two each, Henderson and Dotson one each. Clark made 14 saves, including a few in the final period to help secure the win.
“Offensively we played well because we got nine, so that was a good thing,” Forzaglia said. “We’ve just got to shore up our defense a little bit and make sure we’ve got guys back. It’s nothing big.”
ETBE is 10-4-1 and hopes to play its best hockey in the final three games against Pelham, New Rochelle and Rye to head into the postseason with momentum like they have done the past two years.
“We’ve been battling all year — we don’t quit, we don’t give up,” Forzaglia said. “We’re one of those teams that battles because they’re never going to lose easily. We just need to keep improving, keep making sure we’re attacking the puck and not letting them skate out with it. When we don’t attack is when we tend to get beat more. The more pressure we put on them the more effective our game is.”
While ETBE would have liked another shot at Suffern, who beat them two years ago 5-1 in the finals, last winter, they went as far as they could and won the tournament they were entered into. While they don’t feel any unfinished business, they are motivated to prove they can be the best and compete at the state level, too.
Henderson is looking for “one last ride” and Klion is hoping to help deliver.
“We just need to keep pushing and playing as hard as we can,” Klion said. “We know it’s going to be some hard games, but if we put it all out there I think we can come away with wins. Right at the start we weren’t looking that good… Now we’re working out perfectly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.