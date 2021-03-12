The Eastchester/Bronxville/Tuckahoe/Edgemont ice hockey team got one step closer to playing in its second championship game in a row, topping No. 7 New Rochelle 8-2 in the opening round of the Section 1 Southern Westchester regional quarterfinals on Wednesday March 10.
Despite outshooting New Rochelle 22-0 in the first period, it was New Ro striking first with the first goal in the second period.
“I think they actually had one or two shots, but on our end we never stopped, we kept playing our system, kept the puck down on their end and we knew eventually they were going to go in,” coach Steve Forzaglia said. “We had a lot of shots, but a lot of shots were easy shots. The second period we started getting guys to the net and that’s when things opened up. We got rebounds and screened the goalie so he couldn’t see.”
After going down 1-0, ETBE went on a 6-0 run to put the game out of reach.
“I think we were all scared going into the second period, but I think once we got the first goal nothing was going to stop us,” Edgemont junior defenseman Jonah Klein said. “We had the momentum. We’ll carry that into Rye and hopefully win.”
The final four teams are No. 1 Mamaroneck, No. 2 ETBE, No. 3 Rye and No. 4 Pelham. ETBE only played Mamo this winter and it’s a relatively even field.
“Every game you show up,” Forzaglia said. “It’s high school hockey. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night. And that’s what happened last year.”
ETBE’s top two lines of Luke Ferrara, David O’Shaughnessy and Kyle Dillon, and Anderson Ng (Edgemont), Will Stupart and Luke Arrighi, along with the defensive duos of Sebastian Henderson/Patrick Dotson and Earl Gretzinger/Cooke Evans have carried the bulk of the load in front of goalie J.P. Rosabella, but most games this season the coaches have been able to deepen the bench. That continued against New Ro.
“I think we’re really strong on offense and defense,” Klein said. “Last year’s playoffs really showed us our capabilities and we brought that into this season. We went 7-0 until we played John Jay and Mamaroneck. We definitely want to improve from that and win the finals this year.”
Following a 7-0 start to the season in which ETBE wasn’t often challenged, the team lost 4-2 to John Jay and 3-2 to Mamaroneck, both games a reminder of what the team needs to do to succeed in postseason.
“We went into those games and maybe thought we were a little bit better than we were,” Klein said. “I think we definitely learned from those games that we have to get going. We can’t take it easy.”
Coach Steve Forzaglia believes in tough competition and given the chance would have had a tougher schedule this winter.
“You want to play good competition all the time,” Forzaglia said. “Good games, good competition makes you better. Playing John Jay and Mamaroneck, two of the top teams in our section overall, it just makes us play better. Knowing we played both games, both were winnable games, boosts your morale and gets you going. Obviously you want to win, but it’s just knowing that we belong.”
Pelham gets revenge
One day after returning from quarantine to have a practice before playoffs, the No. 5 Scarsdale ice hockey team lost a tough 4-2 game to No. 4 Pelham, a team they topped 3-2 in the regular season. Pelham, which caused Scarsdale’s quarantine, was also coming off a long layoff of its own.
“I think the worst part is just knowing we could have done it,” senior Danny Stonberg said. “In a close game a few different bounces, pucks go in a few different ways the game could have been ours. I will look back at the missed opportunities and know we should have had this game.”
Scarsdale sophomore Sam Horner put up the first goal with 3:01 left in the first period, but Pelham scored the next three goals, the second on the power play. Down 3-1, sophomore Brian Nicholas scored with 2:49 left in the third, but an empty-netter with 56 seconds left after Scarsdale pulled senior goalie Max Kushnick with just over 90 seconds left to play sealed the game.
“Their goalie I thought played fantastic today,” coach James Synowiez said. “We had a lot of shots on him and he was covering everything up a little bit quicker. We didn’t get to the slot to jam the rebounds home and that’s how we scored our first two goals the first time before Freddie [Kushnick] had that breakaway. We didn’t get to that slot area. Their D did a good job keeping us out of there, keeping us wide for the most part.”
Despite the quarantine and lack of late games and practices — they did team Zooms to keep the team focused and engaged — Synowiez believes his team was ready for the game.
“It’s a game of runs, a game of momentum and when they started to put a couple in the back of the net they gained some confidence,” he said. “We felt bad for ourselves and we were in the penalty box for most of the second period. You can’t win a game playing man down, unfortunately, but we played with a lot of heart getting that late goal and coming within one.”
For many reasons, it was a season to remember, despite a 3-5 record and first round playoff exit.
“We talked all season how it could end at any moment and it was a bit of a rollercoaster, but I think this is probably one of the closer teams we’ve had because of dealing with all the adversity, not having a season, having a season, split by cohort, coming together, quarantine, trying to get games and today finding out we’re going to play a different team it added to the rollercoaster ride that was the season,” Synowiez said. “I’m proud of them how they stuck up for each other and became really tight. There was a lot of selflessness on this team.”
The senior class of Charlie Berridge, Josh Bock, Calvin Chou, Josh Glassman, Jason Koch, Max Kushnick and Stonberg had a lot of reflecting ahead of them.
“I’m grateful that they gave us a season,” Koch said. “It stinks the way it ended. I’ll be honest that in December I was positive we wouldn’t get a game…”
“As a senior looking at the program and the years to come in the near future it brings a sense of light. Our sophomores are such a strong class. I’m so curious to see how they do in the future. They’re a great group of guys and they made getting up for at 6 a.m. practice the most enjoyable thing ever in 20-degree weather.”
Stonberg believes the seniors, who have been playing together since they were 5, are leaving behind a legacy that includes “the culture of being a family,” a “special bond that the younger kids can try to emulate.
“I hope they take away the lesson that nothing is given to them and if they want something they’ve got to put in the work, even when no one’s looking,” Koch said. “I want them to see the emotion my class put into this sport to hopefully have them put in more, to mimic our effort.”
